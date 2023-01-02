Read full article on original website
Related
WSFA
Family thankful to be alive after Montgomery tornado
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - From monster machinery to simple rakes and gloves, crews could be seen picking up the mess in Montgomery’s Halcyon neighborhood Thursday. One home’s roof was swept away, and neighbors said a red truck out front was blown off the street. “Before this thing happened,...
wtvy.com
Vigil held for slain Montgomery 14-year-old
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The community is rallying around the family of a Montgomery 14-year-old shot one day after Christmas. Around 200 people came out to a candlelight vigil for Deanthony Vickers Jr. at the True Word of Life Worship Center. “Kind of heartbroken, but at the same time, I’m...
lowndessignal.com
White Hall commends White, Hall for bravery, heroic actions
The Town of White Hall commended Sherita White and her son, Keddrick Hall, on Dec. 12 for their actions and bravery while assisting the White Hall Volunteer Fire Department in attempting to save their neighbor, John “Pooh” Whetstone during a March 1 house fire. Lowndes County Emergency Management...
wbrc.com
School closings announced for Tuesday ahead of severe weather
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Due to the threat of potentially severe weather in Central Alabama, the following school systems have announced early dismissals and closings for Tuesday, Jan. 3. Centreville City Hall closed at 12:30 p.m. Marion County Schools closed at 10 a.m.; after school activities canceled. Noah’s Park Weekday...
WSFA
Longtime Montgomery County deputy retires
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office celebrated one of its own as he headed into retirement. On Tuesday, the sheriff’s office bid farewell to Lt. Robert Irsik, who dedicated nearly three decades of his life to protecting and serving the community. Irsik has always had...
Greenville Advocate
Butler County schools sustain water damage, relocate activities after Christmas freeze
Butler County Schools officials discovered water damage at two area schools Dec. 26 after freezing weather Christmas night caused sprinkler system pipes to burst. Greenville High School’s gymnasium sustained water damage when the building’s sprinkler system pipes burst. The entire floor system, locker rooms, coaches’ offices, concession room, and foyer flooded, leaving behind debris and damage throughout the building.
WSFA
A trio of beautiful days!
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s smooth sailing for the rest of the week and much of the upcoming weekend. Even as we head into next workweek, things remain quiet... the only exceptions scattered showers that are possible Sunday and a even lower-end rain chance Monday night into Tuesday. Other than that it is sunshine and 60s for the foreseeable future!
lowndessignal.com
Rodney Rudolph plans for worst, hopes for best
When disaster hits Lowndes County — whether by storm, accident, or another cause — citizens and officials call Emergency Management Agency Director Rodney Rudolph. He responds to emergencies with a plan of action from early in the morning to late and night and most times in between. “You...
wbrc.com
Search canceled for missing Millbrook man
MILLBROOK, Ala. (WSFA) - The search for a missing Millbrook man has been canceled by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and Millbrook Police Department. ALEA did not provide any other details about the end to the search for James Lewis Upchurch, 74 or any update on his condition. Upchurch was...
WSFA
Woman killed at Montgomery airport identified; former co-worker speaks out
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Communications Workers of America, a labor union that represents American Airlines subsidiary Piedmont Airlines, has confirmed the name of the victim killed in a job site accident at Montgomery Regional Airport. Courtney Edwards was killed New Year’s Eve after walking towards a plane and being...
alabamanews.net
EF-1 Tornado Destroys Perry Co. Home
A Perry County couple is on the long road to recovery — after storms destroy their home Tuesday afternoon. Nathaniel and Sylvia Hester — are cleaning up their property — and trying salvage whatever they can. But their house is a total loss. The couple says the...
WSFA
Authorities searching for missing Autauga County man
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Autauga County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s help finding a missing man. The sheriff’s office says William Lee Fischer II, 38, left his home on Autauga County Road 20W in around 10 p.m. Sunday. He has not been seen since. According...
wvasfm.org
Severe weather in Central and South Alabama
Survey teams from the National Weather Service are working in areas across central and south Alabama following Tuesday’s severe weather. Montgomery Emergency Management Agency director Christina Thornton confirmed parts of the city were damaged by a possible tornado. Damage has been reported in the Gloucester Mews, Halcyon Boulevard Eastwood...
WSFA
Inmate who escaped Montgomery job site recaptured
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Corrections reports that an inmate who left his job assignment in Montgomery this week is back in custody. ADOC says Linwood Harris left his job site at a Montgomery-area paint and body shop Tuesday afternoon. He was recaptured in Columbus, Georgia Thursday.
WSFA
‘DJ was truly a gift from God’: Father of slain Montgomery teen speaks
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A family and a community are devastated after the loss of a Montgomery teen. “I feel like a piece of my heart been ripped out my chest,” said Deanthony Vickers Sr., the victim’s father. Deanthony “DJ” Vickers Jr., 14, was shot Monday on the...
WSFA
2 minors injured in Montgomery shooting
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Two juveniles are in life-threatening condition after a shooting Thursday, Montgomery police have confirmed. According to the Montgomery Police Department, at around 3:25 p.m., MPD and Fire Medics responded to a call regarding a shooting on the 1000 block of David Drive near Wares Ferry Road.
WSFA
Selma man dies in Monroe County crash
MONROE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A single-vehicle crash in Monroe County last week has claimed the life of a Selma man. Matthew C. Hamm, 29, was critically injured when the 2002 Ford Expedition, in which he was a passenger, left the roadway, struck a culvert and overturned at about 2:30 p.m. Dec. 26, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
WSFA
Man critically injured in Montgomery shooting Tuesday
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A person is in custody and another is recovering after a shooting Tuesday in Montgomery. According to police, officers were called to the 5100 block of Carmichael Road around 9:35 p.m. after it was reported that someone had been shot. At the scene, they found a man suffering from life-threatening injuries.
Columbiana, January 05 High School 🏀 Game Notice
The Central High School of Clay County basketball team will have a game with Shelby County High School on January 04, 2023, 16:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
wvasfm.org
Montgomery teenager is a victim of homicide
An 18-year-old is Montgomery's latest homicide victim. Montgomery Police are conducting an investigation into the death of 18-year-old Willie Grant. MPD and Fire Medics responded to a local hospital on Tuesday around 11:45 p.m. in reference to subjects shot. Grant, who sustained a fatal gunshot wound was pronounced dead. Two...
Comments / 0