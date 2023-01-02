ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Upper Sandusky, OH

Comments / 7

Carol Breckel
3d ago

How sad to have lost her life so young. Blessings for strength and comfort to her family. 💞

peakofohio.com

Man with nine domestic violence convictions charged again

A Bellefontaine man was arrested on a felony domestic violence charge late Wednesday afternoon. Bellefontaine Police received an anonymous call for a male and a female fighting. The caller explained they believed the female was being assaulted by the male. Officers arrived on the scene in the 200 block of...
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Mansfield Police issue arrest warrant for suspect in Hotel shooting

MANSFIELD—Mansfield Police released the following press release today:. On Tuesday, January 3rd, 2023, at about 10:45 AM Mansfield Police Officers responded to 500 N. Trimble Rd. in regards to an employee hearing multiple gunshots from inside the hotel. Officers located the victim, Nayshawn Lovett (B/M/16), laying in a staircase and appearing to have sustained multiple gunshot wounds.
MANSFIELD, OH
huroninsider.com

Perkins Township officers involved in shooting

SANDUSKY – Officers from the Perkins Township Police Department were involved in a shooting Tuesday afternoon. According to a press release from the Perkins Township Board of Trustees, officers from their department, along with the Sandusky Police Department and Erie County Sheriff’s Office, responded to “a call for service” at Foxborough Commons.
SANDUSKY, OH
13abc.com

Multiple People Indicted In Kidnapping, Murder Of Toledo Teens

Family Members of Divine Rehabilitation and Nursing Residents Raise Quality of Care Concerns. Ceremony to remember lives lost to violence in Toledo in 2022. A memorial service remembering Toledoans killed in violent situations in 2022 will be held January 18 at St. George Church at 5:00 p.m. The city recorded 64 murders last year.
TOLEDO, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Statewide alert for Mansfield homicide suspect

MANSFIELD, Ohio —The Mansfield Police Department has issued a statewide alert for a homicide suspect. According to police reports, officers were called to the Quality Inn & Suites on Trimble Road around 11:00 a.m. on reports of shots fired. A 16-year-old teen, authorities say, was found dead from multiple...
MANSFIELD, OH
WSOC Charlotte

Man with machete murdered Dollar Tree employee, police say

UPPER SANDUSKY, Ohio — An Ohio man is facing murder charges after police said he killed an employee inside a Dollar Tree with a machete. The Upper Sandusky Police Department said in a news release that officers were called to a Dollar Tree on Jan. 1 for a report of a man waving a machete around inside the store. When officers arrived, they said they found the victim, Keris Reibel, dead.
UPPER SANDUSKY, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Accused murderer arraigned…no apparent connection to victim

UPPER SANDUSKY—Bethel Bekele, 27, of Upper Sandusky, made his initial appearance in the Wyandot County Municipal Court Tuesday. Bekele is charged with one count of murder, an unclassified felony punishable with up to life in prison. Bekele is charged with the New Year’s Day death of Keris Dilgard Riebel....
UPPER SANDUSKY, OH
People

Ohio Newlywed Allegedly Killed by Machete-Wielding Man While Working at Dollar Tree: 'Beautiful Soul'

Keris Riebel, 22, who had just gotten married and graduated from college, had a “bright future” ahead of her, said her husband’s aunt A young Ohio woman who had gotten married in October was killed on New Year's Day by a machete-wielding man who came into the Dollar Tree store where she was working, say police. On Sunday at 4:25 p.m., newlywed Keris Riebel, 22, was in the store at 1120 Wyandot Ave. in Upper Sandusky when a man identified as Bethel Bekele, 27, allegedly came in waving a machete, Upper Sandusky...
UPPER SANDUSKY, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

New names added to this week’s Most Wanted List from the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force

MANSFIELD—The following are on this week’s Most Wanted list from the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force. Richard Kiser—56 years old, 5 feet, 7 inches tall, 180 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Kiser is wanted for failing to provide a change of address as a sex offender. He has ties to Mansfield and the Hartford, Alabama, areas.
MANSFIELD, OH
bgindependentmedia.org

Updated: Pedestrian victim of hit-and-run dropped off at Wood County Hospital

Bowling Green Police responded to Wood County Hospital Thursday at 6:33 a.m., for a man who had been hit by a car and dropped off at the hospital by an unknown person. The victim was flown to Toledo Hospital by an air ambulance. Before being transported, the patient told BG Police that he was crossing an unknown street in Perrysburg when a dark colored vehicle struck him. He stated the car never stopped.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Female Dollar Tree employee found deceased…suspect in custody

UPPER SANDUSKY—On January 01, 2023, at 4:25 p.m., the Upper Sandusky Police Department was dispatched to Dollar Tree for a man waving a weapon around inside the store. Before police arrived, the man left the store. Officers arrived and found a female employee deceased. A short time later, an officer located a suspect, and he was taken into custody.
UPPER SANDUSKY, OH
hometownstations.com

Lima Police Department seeks homicide suspect in connection to December shooting

The Lima Police Department has a suspect in the homicide of Kobe Bryant. Lima police released a photo of Takal L. Austin, 18 years old of Lima. A felony warrant for homicide has been issued for Austin. He is wanted in connection to the shooting death of 22-year-old Kobe Bryant on Thursday, December 29th. Bryant was found deceased in the yard at 643 East Fourth Street around 10 p.m. Lima Police Detective Sergeant Garlock says the investigation is progressing.
LIMA, OH

Comments / 0

