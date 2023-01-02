Read full article on original website
Carol Breckel
3d ago
How sad to have lost her life so young. Blessings for strength and comfort to her family. 💞
Reply
4
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
peakofohio.com
Man with nine domestic violence convictions charged again
A Bellefontaine man was arrested on a felony domestic violence charge late Wednesday afternoon. Bellefontaine Police received an anonymous call for a male and a female fighting. The caller explained they believed the female was being assaulted by the male. Officers arrived on the scene in the 200 block of...
crawfordcountynow.com
Mansfield Police issue arrest warrant for suspect in Hotel shooting
MANSFIELD—Mansfield Police released the following press release today:. On Tuesday, January 3rd, 2023, at about 10:45 AM Mansfield Police Officers responded to 500 N. Trimble Rd. in regards to an employee hearing multiple gunshots from inside the hotel. Officers located the victim, Nayshawn Lovett (B/M/16), laying in a staircase and appearing to have sustained multiple gunshot wounds.
Fatal machete attack on Dollar Tree worker in western Ohio a random incident, authorities say
UPPER SANDUSKY, Ohio — A prosecutor says a man accused of using a machete to kill woman working at a Dollar Tree store had no apparent relationship with the victim and that the attack was “random and unprovoked.”. WSYX Channel 6 reports Wyandot County Prosecuting Attorney Eric Figlewicz...
huroninsider.com
Perkins Township officers involved in shooting
SANDUSKY – Officers from the Perkins Township Police Department were involved in a shooting Tuesday afternoon. According to a press release from the Perkins Township Board of Trustees, officers from their department, along with the Sandusky Police Department and Erie County Sheriff’s Office, responded to “a call for service” at Foxborough Commons.
TPD: Man shot in north Toledo early Thursday, says he was climbing through ex-girlfriend's window
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from an unrelated story that aired on Jan. 3, 2023. Toledo police responded to a hospital early Thursday on a call of a person shot. Crews arrived at the facility at approximately 4:33 a.m. According to a report, the victim,...
13abc.com
Multiple People Indicted In Kidnapping, Murder Of Toledo Teens
Family Members of Divine Rehabilitation and Nursing Residents Raise Quality of Care Concerns. Ceremony to remember lives lost to violence in Toledo in 2022. A memorial service remembering Toledoans killed in violent situations in 2022 will be held January 18 at St. George Church at 5:00 p.m. The city recorded 64 murders last year.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Statewide alert for Mansfield homicide suspect
MANSFIELD, Ohio —The Mansfield Police Department has issued a statewide alert for a homicide suspect. According to police reports, officers were called to the Quality Inn & Suites on Trimble Road around 11:00 a.m. on reports of shots fired. A 16-year-old teen, authorities say, was found dead from multiple...
Hoax calls allege juror no-shows, others will be arrested
LIMA — Allen County Common Pleas Court Judges Terri Kohlrieser and Jeffrey Reed on Wednesday reported an apparent hoax that is making the rounds whereby residents are receiving telephone calls claiming they will be arrested for a variety of alleged offenses. Kohlrieser said several people have called the court...
Man with machete murdered Dollar Tree employee, police say
UPPER SANDUSKY, Ohio — An Ohio man is facing murder charges after police said he killed an employee inside a Dollar Tree with a machete. The Upper Sandusky Police Department said in a news release that officers were called to a Dollar Tree on Jan. 1 for a report of a man waving a machete around inside the store. When officers arrived, they said they found the victim, Keris Reibel, dead.
crawfordcountynow.com
Accused murderer arraigned…no apparent connection to victim
UPPER SANDUSKY—Bethel Bekele, 27, of Upper Sandusky, made his initial appearance in the Wyandot County Municipal Court Tuesday. Bekele is charged with one count of murder, an unclassified felony punishable with up to life in prison. Bekele is charged with the New Year’s Day death of Keris Dilgard Riebel....
Six indicted on murder charges in Toledo teens Wilder, Pittman case
TOLEDO, Ohio — UPDATE: As of Thursday, Jan. 5, TPD confirmed Charles Walker and Brent Kohlhoffer are connected in the Wilder and Pitman case. TPD also confirmed Walker who was previously charged and acquitted of killing two other teens in 2015. Six people have been indicted on murder charges...
Ohio Newlywed Allegedly Killed by Machete-Wielding Man While Working at Dollar Tree: 'Beautiful Soul'
Keris Riebel, 22, who had just gotten married and graduated from college, had a “bright future” ahead of her, said her husband’s aunt A young Ohio woman who had gotten married in October was killed on New Year's Day by a machete-wielding man who came into the Dollar Tree store where she was working, say police. On Sunday at 4:25 p.m., newlywed Keris Riebel, 22, was in the store at 1120 Wyandot Ave. in Upper Sandusky when a man identified as Bethel Bekele, 27, allegedly came in waving a machete, Upper Sandusky...
crawfordcountynow.com
New names added to this week’s Most Wanted List from the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force
MANSFIELD—The following are on this week’s Most Wanted list from the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force. Richard Kiser—56 years old, 5 feet, 7 inches tall, 180 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Kiser is wanted for failing to provide a change of address as a sex offender. He has ties to Mansfield and the Hartford, Alabama, areas.
Machete-wielding man allegedly killed 22-year-old newlywed while she worked at store
UPPER SANDUSKY, Ohio (TCD) -- A 22-year-old woman was killed after she was reportedly attacked by a man wielding a machete while she worked at the Dollar Tree. According to the Upper Sandusky Police Department, on Jan. 1 at 4:25 p.m., officers went to the local Dollar Tree when they received reports about a man "waving a weapon around inside the store."
bgindependentmedia.org
Updated: Pedestrian victim of hit-and-run dropped off at Wood County Hospital
Bowling Green Police responded to Wood County Hospital Thursday at 6:33 a.m., for a man who had been hit by a car and dropped off at the hospital by an unknown person. The victim was flown to Toledo Hospital by an air ambulance. Before being transported, the patient told BG Police that he was crossing an unknown street in Perrysburg when a dark colored vehicle struck him. He stated the car never stopped.
Man indicted on multiple charges in Sandusky Co. crash that killed one in September
SANDUSKY COUNTY, Ohio — A man was indicted on multiple charges for a four-vehicle crash in Sandusky County in September that killed a 20-year-old Vermilion man and injured others. James Baker Jr. was indicted in Sandusky County on Dec. 16 on six charges, listed below:. aggravated vehicular homicide. aggravated...
crawfordcountynow.com
Female Dollar Tree employee found deceased…suspect in custody
UPPER SANDUSKY—On January 01, 2023, at 4:25 p.m., the Upper Sandusky Police Department was dispatched to Dollar Tree for a man waving a weapon around inside the store. Before police arrived, the man left the store. Officers arrived and found a female employee deceased. A short time later, an officer located a suspect, and he was taken into custody.
Two people accused of stealing eight pairs of shoes from store near Hilliard
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are looking to identify a man and woman accused of stealing shoes from a retail store near Hilliard. CPD says on Dec. 13 at 10:45 a.m., the man and woman went to a store on the 1800 block of Hilliard Rome Road where they allegedly stole eight pairs of […]
42YO man charged with multiple offenses after BGSU student killed in car crash
“There’s just not a word deep enough, profound enough, terrible enough to explain to you the immensity of this loss and this pain," said Ryan Walker's mom.
hometownstations.com
Lima Police Department seeks homicide suspect in connection to December shooting
The Lima Police Department has a suspect in the homicide of Kobe Bryant. Lima police released a photo of Takal L. Austin, 18 years old of Lima. A felony warrant for homicide has been issued for Austin. He is wanted in connection to the shooting death of 22-year-old Kobe Bryant on Thursday, December 29th. Bryant was found deceased in the yard at 643 East Fourth Street around 10 p.m. Lima Police Detective Sergeant Garlock says the investigation is progressing.
Comments / 7