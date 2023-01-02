It probably came as a surprise to the editors over at the New York Times that its latest anti-yeshiva opinion piece packaged as investigative reporting would create the stir it did. After all, on the multiple recent occasions when The Times served up scathing indictments of the educational programs in yeshivas, instead of being pushed to provide substantiation for their assertions the burden somehow shifted to the yeshivas to demonstrate they were not guilty as charged in the press.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO