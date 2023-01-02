Read full article on original website
You Be The Judge
Our Shelby Speech & Drama meet's scheduled for this Saturday, the 7th.This week they're in still in need of some judges, especially the 2 o'clock rounds. If you've always desired a "term on the bench," please contact Jodi Aklestad, at 460 1004. Don't worry about a thing, there'll be a "judges training" session this Thursday night at 7, over at the Shelby High School Auditorium.
A Forest Adventure In Conrad
The Missoula's Children's Theatre, along with over 50 of our local students, will be presenting, "Red Riding Hood," in the Conrad High School Auditorium, on Saturday afternoon, the 21st. 2 performances are on tap at 3, & 5, o'clock. You'll experience the original musical adaptation of this classic "real forest adventure" presented locally in our Golden Triangle, by the Pondera Arts Councils. Adult tickets are $10, $7, for seniors, & $5, for students. Don't worry about a thing, tickets will be available for both performances at the door on Saturday, the 21st, 2 weeks from this weekend. For more information, please contact Jan Carter at 278 5409.
Red’s Riding Into Conrad
Auditions are coming up on Monday, the 16th, in Conrad, for the Missoula Children's Theatre production of "Red Riding Hood." The performances will be on Saturday, the 21st, with auditions being held down in the Conrad High School auditorium on Monday afternoon, the 16th, from 3:30, to 5:40. Those auditioning should arrive BY 3:30, & count on staying the full 2 hours. Don't worry about a thing, "some" of the cast members will be required to stay for a rehearsal immediately following the audition. Some 50, to 60, roles are up for grabs for local students. ALL students, grades Kindergarten through 12th grade, are encouraged to come out & audition. For more information, please call Jan Carter, at the Pondera Acts Council 278 5409.I submit, "There'll be a lot "riding" on this production."
Every TWO Seconds!
Every 2 seconds, someone somewhere in our country NEEDS lifesaving blood! Sunburst, is coming to the rescue. They're having a Community Blood Drive next Tuesday (1/3) afternoon. Blood donation hours will be from 12:30, to 5:30, up at the Sunburst Methodist Church. BTW, the Red Cross provides blood products to more than 30 hospitals & medical centers here in Montana.
Conrad’s Night Of Prayer
Community Prayer Night is held at 6:30, on the 1st Monday, of every month down at the Conrad Senior Center. Don't worry about a thing, "if" the 1st Monday's a holiday, prayer night will be held on the 2nd Monday of the month. Community Prayer Night in Conrad's non-denominational, & ALL are welcome to stop by at the senior center, 311 Virginia Street. Stay warm, next Community Prayer Night's set for NEXT Monday, the 2nd day of our brand new year.
They’re FREE Today @ The Carousel!
Our Shelby Carousel's open today, New Year's Eve day, from 1, until 8, & it's going to be great. FREE rides for the kids, FREE crafts & FREE ice cones. Hats off to all the sponsors for today including the Tiber Agency, TLC Catering, Big Sky Creative Works, Lona's Inc. & Bill Austin. Happy New Year from out Shelby Carousel, & have FUN...
They’re Cute, BUT…
Are they licensed? The 2023 dog & cat licenses are available this month (Jan) over at Shelby City Hall. $10, for neutered or spayed, $20, not neutered or spayed. I guess it pays to be neutered...You'll need proof of current rabies vaccination at the time of purchase.
SBY SR CTR Changes The Date
Our Shelby Senior Center's has a "change of date" for their card party. The date's been moved from NEXT Saturday, the 31st, to Sunday, New Year's Day afternoon. The FUN starts at 1, so come on over, & if you can, bring along a dish to share with our good neighbors. Happy New Year from the Shelby Senior Center, & stay warm...
A “Boost” 4 The Cowboys & Cowgirls
The Conrad Cowboys play down in Fort Benton, this Friday night, & on Monday night, the 9th, the Conrad Booster Club meets. The booster meeting will get underway at 5:30, SHARP at the Conrad High School Commons. ALL Conrad student parents are welcome to attend. GO Cowboys & Cowgirls!!
