wvsportsnow.com
Report: WVU G Jose Perez to Hear from NCAA About Waiver Appeal by Jan. 11
Sources tell national reporter Adam Zagoria that WVU G Jose Perez is expected to hear back from the NCAA regarding his transfer waiver appeal by next Wednesday, Jan. 11. The NCAA denied Perez’s wavier on Dec. 16 and West Virginia basketball sent in an appeal the following week. Perez...
wvsportsnow.com
WVU DL Taurus Simmons Withdraws from Transfer Portal
Cross one portal loss off the list for West Virginia as defensive lineman Taurus Simmons may not be leaving the Mountaineers after all. Mike Farrell, who works with us within the Sports Now family of networks, says that Simmons has officially withdrawn his name from the Transfer Portal. Taurus initially entered his name in with the intent to transfer a few weeks ago.
wvsportsnow.com
OTD: West Virginia Football Sets Records in Orange Bowl Route of Clemson
At least West Virginia football fans have great memories of the past to look back on, right? Well, on this day 11 years ago, the Mountaineers put up one of the best offensive displays in history. Back on January 4, 2012, WVU beat Clemson 70-33 and won the Orange Bowl....
wvsportsnow.com
Mountaineers Extend Offer to Liberty Transfer Safety Robert Rahimi
The Mountaineers have sent yet another offer to a transferring player in an attempt to improve the secondary. Liberty transfer safety Robert “Rocket” Rahimi tweeted that WVU extended him an offer, his first since announcing his plans to transfer the day before. The Liberty transfer just completed his...
wvsportsnow.com
What’s Your Level of Concern with West Virginia Basketball This Season?
At one point this season there was reason to believe this West Virginia basketball team would be different from others in recent years, but have those thoughts now wavered?. They weren’t just winning, but winning big even when not playing at their best. While they did have hiccups, those were against quality opponents. Things were pointing in the direction of this team, a new unit constructed mostly of transfers, being one that could make a run come March.
wvsportsnow.com
Twitter Reaction: Same Old Mountaineers After WVU Basketball’s Loss to Oklahoma State?
Another conference loss. More poor play. Mentally unraveling at the end of games. These are all things happening to the West Virginia basketball team right now and creating a cloud of “here we go again” despite this being a new group this season. As expected, Twitter was not...
wvsportsnow.com
Foul Trouble Management Common Theme in All Four of WVU’s Losses
In all four of West Virginia’s losses so far this season, there has been a common theme amongst all games: foul trouble management. WVU has lost to now-No. 1 Purdue, Xavier, Kansas State and Oklahoma State up until this point. Purdue. In the second half, WVU F Tre Mitchell...
wvsportsnow.com
WV Sports Now Daily Notebook – January 4
The West Virginia Sports Now Daily Notebook is a daily recap of news concerning West Virginia University Athletics. Former WVU WR Kaden Prather Commits to Transfer to Maryland. Pittsburgh Sports Now: Monday Night Football Postponed After Damar Hamlin Taken to Hospital. Steelers Now: Kenny Pickett Showing Player He Can Become.
wvsportsnow.com
WVU Gains Commitment from Louisiana Monroe Transfer OL Chase Rodriguez
West Virginia adds to the offensive line with a commitment from a transferring player. University of Louisiana Monroe transfer Chase Rodriguez tweets that, not only has he received an offer from WVU, but he is 100% committed to the Mountaineers. Listed at 6’2″ and 343 pounds on the ULM athletics...
wvsportsnow.com
Postgame Reaction to WVU’s Loss to Oklahoma State
West Virginia lost their second-straight game to begin Big 12 play, falling to Oklahoma State 67-60. WVU head coach Bob Huggins and forward Tre Mitchell met with the media to discuss the loss and what’s next. Welcome to the new home of WVU football and basketball breaking news, analysis...
wvsportsnow.com
Bock: Erik Stevenson Needs to Find Balance in Fiery Game
Erik Stevenson has been this team’s most valuable player all season. I will stick by that. But his actions against Oklahoma State costed West Virginia a much-needed game in Stillwater on Monday. Now, WVU sits at 0-2 in Big 12 play as they host No. 3 Kansas this weekend.
wvsportsnow.com
Mountaineer Live Chat: Why West Virginia Hired Bilal Marshall, Can WVU Hoops Prove Themselves?
After a holiday break, Mike Asti is back with another show and has some West Virginia news to discuss. He may not have the flashy name that fans wanted, but Bilal Marshall makes sense for WVU. What does Marshall bring that sold him as the right guy to the new wide receivers coach?
wvsportsnow.com
WVU Football Sends Prayers, Well Wishes to Former Pitt Star Damar Hamlin
Life is bigger than football or any rivalry. That was reinforced on Monday night with what happened to former Pitt great and current Bills safety Damar Hamlin. Hamlin had to be rushed to the hospital after suffering what’s been reported as a cardiac arrest during the Monday Night Football game between the Bills and Bengals in Cincinnati.
wvsportsnow.com
WVU DL Lanell Carr Enters Transfer Portal
Just when West Virginia thought the losses were calming down, a defensive lineman decides to leave the football program. After three seasons with WVU, Lanell Carr has decided to enter the Transfer Portal. Carr retweeted a report from Carl Reed of 247 Sports about the news. In 12 games during...
