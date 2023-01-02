FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — One of the top rivalries in the state was also one of the best boys basketball matchups in the state as Class AAA No. 5 East Fairmont and No. 2 Fairmont Senior collided Thursday. Defending state champion Fairmont Senior faced its toughest test of the season so far with a raucous crowd on hand but put the visiting Bees away late in a 65-58 win.

