WVNews
Suemnick provides a bit of hope in Oklahoma State loss
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The disappointment of West Virginia’s second consecutive loss to open the Big 12 men’s basketball schedule wasn’t totally bereft of bright spots, although none come close to erasing the 0-2 start and the Mountaineers’ position in the basement of the league standings.
WVNews
Stevenson the latest character to play for WVU
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — As on-court transgressions go in West Virginia basketball history, guard Erik Stevenson’s technical foul due to a crotch grabbing gesture toward former Oklahoma State player Marcus Smart, now a Boston Celtic, in the midst of a rally he had engineered to put the Mountaineers in front in the middle of the second half of a 67-60 loss Monday night hardly stands out.
WVNews
Preston falls to unbeaten Lewis County, 68-47
KINGWOOD — The Preston Knights hung around, but the undefeated Lewis County Minutemaids pulled away to leave Kingwood with a 68-47 victory over the hosts in Wednesday night’s high school girls’ basketball matchup. Lewis County knocked down nine three-pointers and committed only nine turnovers, while the Knights...
WVNews
Bearcats drop third-straight game, lose to Buccaneers, 59-42
GRAFTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Coming off an emotional loss to South Harrison this past Tuesday, the Grafton Bearcats basketball team aimed to get back on track, continuing its homestand at Scotty Hamilton Gymnasium against the Buckhannon-Upshur Buccaneers on Thursday night. The Bearcats gave a valiant effort, keeping the...
WVNews
West Virginia women face another challenge at No. 11 Iowa State
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The West Virginia women’s basketball team embarks on its first road trip of its Big 12 Conference slate this week, beginning with a trip to Ames, Iowa, to square off against No. 11 Iowa State on Wednesday. West Virginia and Iowa State are...
WVNews
West defeats East in battle of unbeatens at packed Field House
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — One of the top rivalries in the state was also one of the best boys basketball matchups in the state as Class AAA No. 5 East Fairmont and No. 2 Fairmont Senior collided Thursday. Defending state champion Fairmont Senior faced its toughest test of the season so far with a raucous crowd on hand but put the visiting Bees away late in a 65-58 win.
WVNews
North Marion picks up intensity to oust Elkins
RACHEL, W.Va. (WV News) — After falling behind 17-10 in the second quarter, the North Marion Huskies utilized a high-energy effort from everyone who saw the court Thursday and rallied back to capture a 51-39 win over the Elkins Tigers at North Marion High School. Seven players contributed minutes...
WVNews
Buccaneers pull away from Bearcats late to seal 59-42 win
GRAFTON (WV News) — The Buckhannon-Upshur Buccaneers took care of business on the road, pulling away late to seal a 59-42 victory over the Grafton Bearcats in boys basketball at Scotty Hamilton Gymnasium Thursday night. Despite turning the ball over 20 times on the night, the Buccaneers dug deep...
