Kathy Freeman
On Jan. 3, 2023, Kathy Freeman of Wiscasset, a beloved mother of three, passed away. She was 38. She was the daughter of Pamela and Woody Freeman. Kathy graduated from Wiscasset High School in 2004 and was a lifelong resident of the Wiscasset area. Kathy loved animals and gave everything...
Saramae E. Edgerly
Saramae Evelyn Edgerly, 80, of Whitefield, passed away peacefully at Miles Memorial Hospital in Damariscotta on Dec. 30, 2022. Saramae was born in New Britain, Connecticut on July 29, 1942, to Richard A. and Ida Mae (Wright) Pipkin. She was a past member of the Grange in Southington, Connecticut, and...
Splash for cash!
A crowd of over 100 spectators and plungers gathered at the East Boothbay public boat launch on Sunday for the YMCA’s 19th annual Penguin Plunge. More than 30 plungers made their way into the winter waters of Linekin Bay. Water temperature was 46F and air 49F at the time of the splash on a bright, sunny, New Year’s Day.
Boothbay man missing
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing Boothbay man. Thomas P. Harris, age 60, was last seen the evening of Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, working in the yard outside his home at 170 Butler Rd., Boothbay. His roommate reported finding...
Shore Hills to host Community Lunch 1/9/2023
Community Lunch will be hosted this week by Shore Hills Campground! Jean Reny and crew will be serving up a plateful of goodness featuring Baked Beans, Hot Dogs, Cole Slaw, and Dianne Carrol’s world-famous yeast rolls! Fresh homemade desserts, Tancy’s Haddock Chowder, and a couple of additional mystery entrees will also be on the menu.
Theodore H. Wacholtz
Theodore Hubert “Ted” Wacholtz died Dec. 25, 2022 at Maine General Hospital in Augusta, ME. He was a disabled veteran who suffered many maladies, including a rare disease called” Stiff Person Syndrome.”. Ted was born Feb. 27, 1949 in Albert Lea, Minnesota to Hubert and Marie (Henning)...
New Year’s goodies
I looked in the handbook for local columnists to see what you are supposed to write about for the first week of the New Year. It suggested you call a friend and ask what they are looking for in the coming year. So I did. A lovely lady stands beside...
CLAMS GONE BAD
Lots of you are getting this newsletter because you made the mistake of signing up when you were visiting Boothbay Harbor. Granted, you probably had about a half-gallon of margaritas sloshing around in your gullet along with a dozen oysters, 2 corndogs, and at least one "bad" clam. And because...
Freeport fire injures 1, leaves 2 families displaced
FREEPORT, Maine — Crews from several Cumberland County fire departments were at the scene of a multiple-structure fire in Freeport Thursday morning. It happened at 10 Joseph Drive, near Webster Road, according to Freeport Fire Chief Paul Conley. One person was taken to a local hospital to be treated...
Who paid for Gov. Janet Mills' inauguration?
PORTLAND, Maine — More than a quarter million dollars including donations from law firms, lobbyists and businesses is funding Democratic Gov. Janet Mills' inaugural activities, capped with a party Thursday evening. Law firm Bernstein Shur and ND Paper Inc, which owns a paper mill in Old Town, donated $20,000...
1st 2023 Baby Born at MDI Hospital is a Boy!
It's a Boy! The 1st baby born at MDI Hospital in 2023 and the 2nd baby born in the State of Maine is a boy!. Caitlyn and Gabriel of Fletchers Landing Township are the proud parents of MDI Hospital’s 2023 New Year’s Baby, Oakley, arriving at 2:18 AM on January 1st measuring 18 inches and weighing 6lbs 9.9 ounces!.
Memorial service for Marcia Bradsell
A memorial service honoring the life of Marcia Ann Van Dyke Bradsell of Boothbay Harbor will be held on Sunday, Jan. 15 at 2 p.m. at the Congregational Church of Boothbay Harbor. A reception will follow the service in the church’s fellowship hall.
Ice Storm of '98: The storm that devastated Maine but brought Mainers together
MAINE — In January of 1998, an ice storm devastated Maine and left thousands without power for weeks. The powerful storm caused unprecedented damage to communities across the North East United States and eastern Canada. In Maine alone, roughly 200,000 customers lost power, many for several days, with a...
Search underway at Two Lights State Park for missing Portland woman
PORTLAND, Maine — A search is underway in the area of Two Lights State Park for a Portland woman who has been reported missing. The 40-year-old woman was reportedly last seen at about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4, according to a news release from the Portland Police Department. The...
Are there wolves in Maine?
Maine is a big state with a lot of wilderness. It’s no surprise that the answer to, “are there wolves in Maine” is complicated. The answer to that question really depends on who you ask!
Did You Know These Giant Maine Businesses are Owned by Women?
Being impressive comes naturally for women. I am just stating a fact. I am not going to talk about how far we've come as a gender and dive into the struggle because we all know the history of how we have had to climb ladders, break ceilings, and punch through endless barriers to achieve even a quarter of what a man has.
Clothing closet
The Boothbay Harbor United Methodist Church’s clothing closet, located behind the building, is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. 81 Townsend Ave., Boothbay Harbor. The seasonal Clothesline for Caring, with mittens, hats, scarves, gloves kept dry in bags, is on the front lawn.
This Drive-Thru Worker at the Dunkin’ in Brunswick, Maine, Deserves an Award
Don't get me wrong. As much as I appreciate a good dramatic show (especially one that I'm not a part of), I've never really understood what makes someone verbally rip someone apart that's doing them a service. Case in point, the Dunkin' drive-thru on Pleasant Street in Brunswick, Maine, the...
Body found in Lewiston under investigation
LEWISTON, Maine — Police are investigating after a body was found Thursday in the entryway of 129 Bartlett St. in Lewiston, a spokesperson with the Lewiston Police Department told NEWS CENTER Maine. It is unknown at this time who found the body, and the body has not yet been...
