Read full article on original website
Related
Mint Hill enters partnership with Habitat for Humanity
MINT HILL, N.C. — Residents in need of severe house repairs could soon get assistance from Habitat for Humanity, thanks to a partnership with the town of Mint Hill. On Thursday, Mint Hill officials announced that the town was establishing a partnership with Greater Matthews Habitat for Humanity (GMHFH). The partnership establishes $25,000 to be allocated for limited-income Mint Hill residents to receive help from GMHFH Critical Home Repair Program.
How to get free compost in Salisbury
SALISBURY, N.C. — Calling all Salisbury gardeners! The City of Salisbury is giving away free compost at the Grants Creek Compost Facility every Friday. From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. each Friday, Salisbury residents can pick up unlimited compost at no charge. All that's asked is you bring your own container. Want compost by the truckload? That's fine too -- just supply the truck.
Charlotte city councilman didn't break conflicts of interest law because he no longer has stake in construction company, Mecklenburg DA says
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Mecklenburg County District Attorney's Office will not be pursuing charges against Charlotte city councilman James "Smuggie" Mitchell Jr. after a state investigation into whether he broke laws regarding conflicts of interest. The letter from District Attorney Spencer Merriweather III was sent to the North Carolina...
WCNC
Coronavirus trends ticking up in North Carolina
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — New data from North Carolina health officials indicates COVID-19 cases are climbing again, reaching numbers not seen since winter 2021. According to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NC DHHS), more than 1,500 people were admitted to the hospital this week, a 46% increase over the last week's admissions rate. Almost 22,000 virus cases were also reported.
School bus driver shortage hurting students
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The bus driver shortage isn't letting up, and it's hurting students. School districts nationwide are cutting bus services to account for a shortage of drivers. A recent report found a majority of districts are seeing a link between driver staffing challenges and absences among students. You...
Down For Doughnuts | Mooresville doughnut shop employs people with intellectual disabilities
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — David Cooper and his wife Lisa opened their doughnut shop for their son Zach in March 2020 during the height of the coronavirus pandemic. Down For Doughnuts, a walk-up doughnut shop in Mooresville, North Carolina, hires individuals with physical and intellectual disabilities. Right now, they have ten employees on the payroll.
kiss951.com
Future Of A North Carolina Chick-fil-A To Be Voted On Tonight
There is nothing like trying to get Chick-fil-a during lunch. The South Blvd location is just a few blocks from our office. However, it can take easily 45 minutes to an hour to just get there and get food to go. Yet it’s a mistake I seemingly made at least once a week. And while the traffic might make me angry, the food always makes up for it. But even if you aren’t looking for some delicious chicken, you still most likely end up in Chick-fil-A traffic from time to time. It’s not just the South Blvd location, trying to drive in the righthand lane around Cotswold heading into town on Randolph you’re almost guaranteed to get stopped. It’s part of why the Park Rd location was converted into a drive-thru only. It may be the future of Chick-fil-a establishments across the country.
Fact Check: Property taxes due in Mecklenburg County
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Property taxes are due today in Mecklenburg County without interest, but what if you're late? How do you know how much you owe?. According to the Mecklenburg County Tax Collector, if you don't pay by Jan. 5, you will have to pay a 2% interest rate on your property taxes. After that, Henry tells WCNC interest will continue to accrue every month if it's not paid.
Charlotte SHOUT! is back and will light up the rail trail next month
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte SHOUT returns to South End next month and will feature a light display along the rail trail. According to the Charlotte SHOUT Instagram page, the festival will bring life-sized works of art installations to the city's South End neighborhood. The Rail Trail will be lit...
Trailer of tools stolen from Rebuilding Together of Greater Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — An organization focused on repairing and revitalizing communities in the Charlotte area had a cargo trailer of tools stolen on Christmas Day. According to Rebuilding Together of Greater Charlotte, the trailer was stolen on Dec. 25, 2022, around 11:08 a.m. Surveillance video shows a dark grey Toyota Tacoma driving off with the cargo trailer, which the organization says contained tools and materials necessary to complete home repairs.
Charlotte Stories
Charlotte’s 10 Worst Restaurant Health Scores in December 2022
Even though the Charlotte region’s restaurant selection continues to grow, so does our population, and some restaurants are taking advantage of this growing customer base by letting their health standards slide. Some of the most common reasons for low scores were food handlers not washing their hands properly, contaminated...
country1037fm.com
Proposed Monroe North Carolina Development Upsets Neighbors
We lived in Monroe for several years before relocating to South Carolina last year. Our neighborhood was peaceful and quiet, and we really enjoyed our time there. And now, a neighborhood near Weddington Road and Red Maple Drive just wants to keep their surroundings peaceful and quiet. However, a proposed Monroe North Carolina development might change that. A developer plans to meet with city officials this week in hopes of a rezoning approval. What is now an empty lot would be the site of more than 300 single-family homes if the plan moves forward. According to WSOC, residents in the nearby neighborhood are not happy with the news. They worry about an increase in traffic among other concerns that come with a development of that size. Some neighbors point to smaller lots bringing down the value of their own property. Simply put, residents say, “We don’t want it.” At this time, the developer seeking rezoning is not known. But, the meeting takes place Wednesday with the City Planning Committee.
South End coffee shop offers opportunity for adults living with intellectual disabilities
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — At Bitty and Beau's in South End, you can get a delicious cup of coffee and an endless supply of hope. That hope is because this unique business is all about the value, acceptance and worth of people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Ben and Amy Wright opened the first Bitty and Beau's in 2016 with the goal of making a difference in the lives of those with disabilities.
Charlotte dad concerned after child removed from school bus, left at bus stop due to capacity
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you ask Charlotte dad Zacchary McLean, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools failed a pretty important test on Thursday. “You didn’t do your job," McLean said. He said the subject of this test was trust and safety. Thursday, McLean dropped his 8-year-old son Carter off at the bus...
Some companies are not requiring employers to have a college degree
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — More employers are no longer requiring applicants for high-paying jobs to have a college diploma. It used to be that in order to get a comfy job in the big corner office you had to have a college diploma. But now some big-name companies are changing that.
WCNC
Iredell-Statesville Schools to use $17 million grant to offer mental health services to students
IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — Iredell-Statesville Schools (ISS) secured millions of dollars to offer mental health services to students as part of a federal grant through the U.S. Department of Education. The grant, known as Project RESOLVE, offers these services to students over the course of the next five years....
country1037fm.com
This Is The Most Prescribed Drug In North Carolina
SingleCare recently released its annual prescription drug report. The statistics in the study indicate what prescription drugs communities had filled during 2022. The top drug group for Charlotte consumers was Antidepressants, which is up 30% compared to last year. Also making the list are anti-inflammatory drugs, penicillins, dermatological, and antihypertensive. They also looked at the top 5 individual drugs that were most prescribed, with Ibuprofen being the most commonly prescribed.
qcnerve.com
OPINION: Mecklenburg County Democrats Owe Cheri Beasley an Apology
We as Mecklenburg County Democrats owe Cheri Beasley an apology. If you live in Mecklenburg County, you may be confused by this statement, as many local Democrats — particularly those with direct ties to the party — often brag about how “blue” Mecklenburg is. Yes, it’s true that most local seats go to Democrats, including the two historically Republican school board seats (Districts 1 & 6) that flipped “blue” this election cycle, but in a county with a voter turnout rate of just 45%, should Democrats be bragging?
Queen's Feast returns for January edition
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — You won't have to wait until the summer to try some of the Charlotte area's best cuisine, as the Queen's Feast Charlotte Restaurant Week is back for its Winter 2023 edition. 87 restaurants will be featured from Friday, Jan. 20 through Sunday, Jan. 29. Each restaurant...
1 dies in north Charlotte shooting
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened on Wednesday. According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, officers were called to W 24th Street near N Graham Street on Wednesday around 4:22 p.m. in response to an injured person. At the scene, officers located Charles Maxie, 46,...
WCNC
Charlotte, NC
27K+
Followers
11K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Charlotte local newshttps://www.wcnc.com/
Comments / 1