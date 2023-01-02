Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasSummerville, SC
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From CharlestonTed RiversCharleston, SC
4 Amazing Seafood Restaurants in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
Two SC Cities Have the “Friendliest Neighborhoods in the U.S.” According to a National PublicationKennardo G. JamesMyrtle Beach, SC
South Carolina beachgoers describe shape and color-changing sphereRoger MarshKiawah Island, SC
Related
live5news.com
Drying out tonight, cooler temperatures on the way for the end of the week!
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A spotty shower is possible along the actual cold front tonight, but any rain should be long gone by early Thursday morning. Sunshine will return Thursday with temperatures in the 70s. The cooler air will lag well behind this front arriving by Thursday night. Highs will only reach 60 degrees on Friday but rebound into the mid to upper 60s this weekend with plenty of sunshine.
live5news.com
FIRST ALERT: Cold front to bring line of rain and storms this afternoon!
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Today is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY as a strong cold front will quickly push through the area this afternoon bringing the threat of rain and storms. A Tornado Watch is in effect for Dorchester, Colleton, Beaufort and Orangeburg Counties through 2PM. This line of storms will approach I-95 by noon and will move off the coast by 3-4pm. The highest threat of a strong to severe thunderstorm will be on the leading edge of these storms as they move in from the west. Expect a quick bout of heavy rain followed by a couple hours of off and on showers before the rain dissipates by this evening. A spotty shower is possible over along the actual cold front but any rain should be long gone by early Thursday morning. Sunshine will return Thursday with temperatures in the 70s. The cooler air will lag well behind this front arriving by Thursday night. Highs will only reach 60 degrees on Friday but rebound into the mid to upper 60s this weekend with plenty of sunshine.
live5news.com
Cooling down as we head toward the weekend!
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A cold front will move offshore this morning helping to dry out the air and leading to an increase of sunshine today. TODAY: Fog Early. Turning Sunny. High 73. FRIDAY: Sunny Sky. High 60. SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 64. SUNDAY: Increasing Clouds. High 67.
counton2.com
2022: A Weather Wrap!
As the new year begins, let’s take a look back at the significant weather events that happened in the lowcountry this past year!. 2022 started off with an ice event in January. The weekend of January 21st had low temperatures within the teens and wind chills below that! A cold air mass associated with an arctic high pressure moved into the Lowcountry ahead of a mid-level trough and upper-level jet. All of this combined with freezing temperatures produced some freezing rain and ice accumulation. Ice accumulations led to hazardous road conditions, including dangerous conditions on the Ravenel Bridge, where ice began to break off suspension cables after daybreak causing them to crash down on the bridge.
counton2.com
Tornado watch dropped for the Lowcountry
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for portions of the Lowcountry as a line of thunderstorms approaches from the west. The tornado watch is active for Charleston, Colleton, Berkeley, Dorchester, Georgetown and Williamsburg counties until 2:00 p.m. A severe thunderstorm warning was...
counton2.com
Construction to cause Mount Pleasant lane closure
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Work on waterlines in Mount Pleasant will impact traffic Thursday, January 5 through Friday, January 6. Mount Pleasant Waterworks crews will be installing a force main in the area of 1350 Stuart Engals Boulevard Thursday night. The work is expected to begin around 7:00...
Fire burns several units at Ladson storage facility, officials say
LADSON, S.C. (WCBD) – Emergency crews responded to a Tuesday morning fire at a Ladson storage facility. Chief Josh Woodall with the C&B Fire Department said between eight and 10 storage units are on fire at Ladson Self Storage off Highway 78. Highway 78 is closed to traffic for water supply while crews respond. Six […]
8newsnow.com
What’s Driving You Crazy? – Two trouble spots on Charleston
LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – If you drive regularly on Charleston, you know it can be tough ride, especially in a couple of specific places. Today’s story includes possible alternates, which might be even more helpful for folks who get caught unaware in the big back-ups at these trouble spots.
Monthly drive-thru food distributions planned in North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Azalea Drive Church of Christ will host drive-thru food distributions for the community starting in January. The distributions will happen every third Thursday of each month, including these dates: • January 19• February 16• March 16• April 20• May 18• June 15• July 20• August 17• September 21• October 19• […]
live5news.com
FIRST ALERT: Crash closes part of I-26 WB near exit 219A
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation is reporting a crash has closed part of I-26 WB near downtown Charleston Tuesday night. The department says all westbound lanes were blocked after a crash occurred just after 10:30 p.m. As of 10:55 p.m., traffic is moving slowly around...
David Aylor funeral scheduled for Sunday afternoon
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – A funeral for prominent Charleston attorney David Aylor is scheduled to take place on Sunday, according to a fellow attorney and friend. Aylor, 41, was found dead at his downtown Charleston home on Monday. The 3:00 p.m. funeral is scheduled to take place at Seacoast Church in Mount Pleasant. Interment […]
multihousingnews.com
Aventon Breaks Ground on Luxury S.C. Project
The company’s first luxury project in the Palmetto State will be located in Charleston and feature 394 units. Aventon Cos. continues expanding its portfolio throughout Southeast United States with the groundbreaking of Aventon Bees Ferry, a 394-unit multifamily community in Charleston and its first luxury apartment property in South Carolina.
counton2.com
WATCH: Cows temporarily escape farm at Ashley Ridge High School
Several cows made a temporary escape from an educational farm in Dorchester County last week. WATCH: Cows temporarily escape farm at Ashley Ridge …. Several cows made a temporary escape from an educational farm in Dorchester County last week. Less flight delays, cancelations a week after holiday …. Driver uninjured...
live5news.com
Gas leak closes part of Hwy 78 in Summerville
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities shut down part of Highway 78 after a gas leak in Summerville Wednesday night. The Summerville Police Dispatch says Highway 78 from Diana Court to South Pointe Boulevard is still shut down as of 4:30 a.m. Residents are now able to access the entrance to South Pointe.
momcollective.com
Things to Do in Charleston (January 2023)
Welcome to January! Here’s a look at all of the fun, family-friendly events taking place around Charleston this month!. *Please note – While we make every effort to crosscheck current links and event details on our guides, we always encourage you to do the same before making final plans. If details are missing or incorrect, please let us know so that we can correct them.
Grill may have sparked early morning fire at Colleton County home
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Emergency crews responded to an early morning fire at a large home on New Year’s Day which may have started at a built-in grill on the porch. Officials with Colleton County Fire Rescue said they received notice of a fire alarm activation at a home that they referred to as […]
4 Amazing Burger Places in South Carolina
Photo byPhoto by Oliver Sjöström on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in South Carolina and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers every day of the week.
live5news.com
Breeze Airways offering lower fares to ‘bucket list’ destinations
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Breeze Airways is offering deals to travelers to 16 destinations from Charleston. The airline is offering flights starting at $39 one way for flights between Jan. 11 and Feb. 14. Destinations include New York, New Orleans and three cities in Florida. The full list of destinations...
counton2.com
Portion of Highway 78 near Summerville closed due to gas leak
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Summerville Police Department (SPD) is responding Wednesday evening to a gas leak near Highway 78. According to SPD, Highway 78 from Diana Court to East Owens Drive is shut down as of 9:00 p.m. as police and fire crews respond to the scene. The...
live5news.com
Proposed redevelopment changes coming to Navy Base in North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - New ownership brings new developments. The former Navy Base in North Charleston that closed back in 1996 is finally on its way to adding new construction, including both single and multi-family homes. Since the base closed its doors in 1996, the city had an original...
Comments / 0