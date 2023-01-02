Read full article on original website
Golden Belt Community Foundation 2023-24 scholarship applications
Golden Belt Community Foundation (GBCF) provides local high school and college students with a free scholarship application review process. The goal is simple, to connect students with donors providing financial assistance for education. Last year the Foundation awarded over $60,000 to students in Barton, Pawnee, Rush, and Stafford counties. The...
Barton Co. updates resolution regarding installation of culverts
Barton County is changing the way it handles the installation of culverts and entrances. At Wednesday's commission meeting, the governing body voted 5-0 to rescind a county resolution originally adopted in August 2003, and update it with a new resolution that reflects current state statutes. County Director of Operations Matt...
classiccountry1070.com
Governor Kelly speaks in Wichita on food tax reduction plan
Kansas Governor Laura Kelly made an appearance at a Wichita child care center on Wednesday to talk about her plan to bring the sales tax on groceries to an end. The governor said she is proud of a bipartisan bill approved last year to phase out the state sales tax on groceries, but she said it doesn’t go far enough or fast enough. She talked about her “Axing Your Taxes” plan that will be submitted to the Kansas Legislature in the upcoming session. One phase of the plan will completely eliminate the sales tax on groceries. Another phase of the plan will eliminate the sales tax on diapers and feminine hygiene products, and Kelly said this will save Kansans over $20 million over the next three years.
Barton County Historical Society annual membership meeting
On Jan. 23, the Barton County Historical Society will be having its Annual Membership Meeting at the museum. Doors open at 6 p.m. for dinner catered by Wheatland Café of Hudson. Dinner will be chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans and cheesecake for dessert. This is...
First baby at Hutch Regional in 2023 born New Year's afternoon
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson Regional Medical Center announced Tuesday that Miles Grissom is the first baby born at Hutchinson Regional Medical Center in 2023!. Miles arrived just before 4:00 p.m. on New Year's Day to proud parents Kelsey and Haley Grissom of Nickerson, KS. The couple named the baby Miles, saying it meant soldier.
bestattractions.org
Things to Do in Salina, Kansas
If you are visiting the Salina, Kansas, area, there are many things you can do while you are there. There are several parks to visit, museums to see, and activities to participate in. Some popular attractions include the Rolling Hills Zoo, Indian Rock Park, and the Smoky Hill Museum. Salina,...
Fair GM: Process continues on Bison Arena
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Kansas State Fair General Manager Bryan Schulz said that progress will continue in 2023 on the renovations to the Bison Arena at the fairgrounds. "We were able to secure an architect," Schulz said. "This architect company has come in and has done an evaluation on the Bison Arena and they have done some structural analysis of it. We're hoping to have a full report here, kind of giving us an idea. Then, at the end of January, we are going to do some focus groups with some community people, some of our commodity groups, to kind of lay out what that facility is going to look like and then our fundraising side will start on it."
Restaurant inspections: Rodents in cookies, mislabeled sushi fish, cockroaches in Wichita KS
Inspectors found problems significant enough to push these businesses out of compliance with state food safety and lodging rules.
360wichita.com
Places to Adopt a Pet in Wichita
There are many animal rescue organizations in Wichita connecting pets in need with loving forever families. You can find hundreds of dogs, cats and hand pets for adoption across the metro area. Even if you're looking for a specific breed, adoption is an option. Wichita has breed-specific rescues, and purebred dogs and cats show up in shelters, too.
Cafeteria is closed, but mouths to feed on Barton’s campus
Final exams wrapped up in early December at Barton Community College, and the last official day of the fall semester was Dec. 8. From the student’s perspective, the Great Bend campus shuts down, including the cafeteria. For those students competing in winter athletics, like basketball, they return to campus before the rest of the student population to begin practices. Fall sports deal with a similar situation when athletes arrive to school in the summer before classes start.
Wichita’s Metal-Fab purchased by Olympic Steel
Metal-Fab, founded in 1958, manufactures venting for HVAC, Hearth, and plumbing systems for both commercial and residential construction.
3 children kidnapped near Wichita school, 1 arrest
Police say a man allegedly kidnapped three children in two separate incidents near Clark Elementary School in the past 24 hours.
Walmart offers refunds after Kansas sales tax change
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Walmart admits that some of its Kansas stores charged too much sales tax after a new Kansas law started on Sunday. The law cuts the state sales tax on food by 2.5%. However, some Walmart customers contacted KSN News to say they paid more sales tax. Their receipts correctly showed two […]
kfdi.com
3 Boil Advisories Issued in South Central Kansas in 24 Hours
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has issued three boil water advisories in various areas across Kansas with the last 24 hours. A Boil Advisory for the City of Leon in Butler County around 3 p.m. Tuesday due to a loss of pressure in the distribution system. Two...
Piros de Carvalho moving, stepping down
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Jade Piros de Carvalho announced her resignation from the Hutchinson City Council at the meeting on Tuesday. "I will no longer have a residence in Hutchinson after the end of the month," Piros de Carvalho said. "I will need to resign my council seat as of January 31. For the past seven months, I have spent three days a week away from my five-year-old daughter and my husband of 12 years, so that I could work in Topeka. Our family has made a decision to relocate closer to my job so that we can be together."
A new lakeside restaurant is coming to west Wichita this year
A new lakeside restaurant is coming to the west side this year, and it’ll be familiar to Wichitans who already know its east-side counterpart.
Great Bend Library spicing things up with new monthly program
There are approximately 40 spices of global importance. The Great Bend Public Library will feature 12 of those spices throughout the year as part of its new Spice of the Month program. Circulation Manager Lisa Zier said another library in the Central Kansas Library System tried out the spices for a limited time with good reception.
Live grenade found in Hoisington garage
On Wednesday, Jan. 4 at approximately 10:30 a.m., the Hoisington Police Department was notified by a subject about a hand grenade. The grenade was located in a garage in the 500 block of East 1st Street in Hoisington. The subject advised law enforcement he was cleaning out the garage and located the grenade.
KWCH.com
Avian flu continues hitting farms, egg prices skyrocketed
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The avian flu continues to hit farms hard and with that, your wallet could also take a hit at the grocery store. Two months following a CDC report on the U.S. approaching a record number of avian influenza outbreaks in wild birds and poultry, the prices for eggs have skyrocketed.
Restrooms now available year-round at Vet’s Park in Great Bend
After receiving feedback to have year-round usage of the restrooms at Veterans Memorial Park, even during the winter season, the City of Great Bend has completed the installation of automatic locks on the restroom facilities. Interim City Administrator Logan Burns said the timed locks unlock and lock on scheduled times...
Comments / 0