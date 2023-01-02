ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasadena, CA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WVNews

Dan Cunningham

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) – The following events happened on these dates in West Virginia …
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WVNews

A week in West Virginia history

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) – The following events happened on these dates in West Virginia history. To read more, go to e-WV: The West Virginia Encyclopedia at www.wvencyclopedia.org. Jan. 12, 1869: Newspaperman Herschel Coombs Ogden was born near Fairmont. In 1888, he relocated to Wheeling and entered the newspaper...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WVNews

Podziemski powers Santa Clara past Pepperdine 89-79

MALIBU, Calif. (AP) — Brandin Podziemski had 27 points to propel Santa Clara to an 89-79 victory over Pepperdine on Thursday night. Podziemski had 10 rebounds and six assists for the Broncos (14-4, 2-1 West Coast Conference). Parker Braun totaled 16 points and five rebounds. Carlos Stewart scored 14 with three steals.
SANTA CLARA, CA
WVNews

Rahm shares lead at Kapalua amid more low scoring on Maui

KAPALUA, Hawaii (AP) — Jon Rahm is starting to get used to low scoring on the Plantation Course at Kapalua. He can only hope this start leads to a better finish in the Sentry Tournament of Champions. One year after he was 33-under par and still finished second, Rahm...
HAWAII STATE
WVNews

Leuchten scores 31 as UC Irvine takes down UC Davis 88-83

DAVIS, Calif. (AP) — Bent Leuchten scored 31 points as UC Irvine beat UC Davis 88-83 on Thursday. Leuchten was 12 of 15 shooting, including 2 for 3 from distance, and went 5 for 6 from the line for the Anteaters (9-5). Dawson Baker shot 6 for 12 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 4 of 5 from the free throw line to add 18 points. DJ Davis shot 4 for 10 (2 for 6 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with 14 points.
IRVINE, CA
WVNews

No. 10 UCLA blows 18-point lead, hangs on to beat USC 60-58

LOS ANGELES (AP) — At least most of the fans went home happy. UCLA was anything but. The 10th-ranked Bruins blew an 18-point lead in the second half before rallying to beat crosstown rival Southern California 60-58 on Thursday night for their 11th straight victory.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WVNews

Leaupepe leads Loyola Marymount over BYU 64-59

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Keli Leaupepe scored 15 points to lead Loyola Marymount to a 64-59 victory over BYU on Thursday night. Leaupepe hit 5 of 10 shots with a 3-pointer for the Lions (12-5, 2-1 West Coast Conference). Cam Shelton pitched in with 14 points, six rebounds and six assists. Alex Merkviladze scored 12 with six boards.
PROVO, UT

