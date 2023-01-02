Read full article on original website
Look: Tom Brady's Message For Damar Hamlin Is Going Viral
Tom Brady is offering prayers for Bills safety Damar Hamlin as the NFL world awaits further updates on his status. Brady sent out a tweet on Tuesday morning offering his perspective on the situation. He says it puts playing the game he loves into perspective, considering it could be ...
Damar Hamlin's Doctors Were Asked If He Can Play Football Again
The doctors who have been caring for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center provided a welcome update on Thursday when they told reporters that Hamlin has woken up and demonstrated that he's still neurologically intact. Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest ...
NFL World Reacts To Joe Buck's Performance Monday Night
Joe Buck has been a play-by-play man for more than 30 years, but nothing prepares you for a situation like Monday night. After Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest in the first quarter of last night's game, Joe Buck, Troy Aikman and others were put in a situation where they were watching a potential tragedy unfold in real-time with few details to rely upon.
Russell Wilson Is 'Officially in the Doghouse' After He and Ciara Face Off in 'Carpool Karaoke' Teaser
It's Team Ciara vs. Team Russell Wilson in an exclusive new clip from the couple's appearance on Carpool Karaoke!. In a new teaser clip exclusively shared with PEOPLE, Ciara, 36, and Russell, 34, are preparing for their drive when the hilarious couple gets into a squabble about who gets the driver's seat.
Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly
Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
Fan nearly gags on Tom Brady’s Gatorade after stealing it from Bucs sideline
A fan who stole Tom Brady’s Gatorade bottle from the Buccaneers’ sideline Sunday was in for a rude awakening, learning the hard way Brady’s preferred in-game drink is an acquired taste.
Yardbarker
Top potential landing spots for Raiders QB Derek Carr
Las Vegas benched its all-time passing leader QB Derek Carr last week, signaling a new era of Raiders football is approaching. It has yet to be determined if Las Vegas intends to trade or release the 31-year-old quarterback. Carr, who is tied for the league lead in interceptions with 14,...
NBC Sports
Mike Tomlin: I’ve known Damar Hamlin since he was 12, this is a personal thing to me
Like everyone in the NFL, Steelers coach Mike Tomlin is concerned first and foremost today with the health of Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who remains hospitalized in critical condition after collapsing on the field Monday night. But Tomlin revealed that he has a personal connection with Hamlin that began long before Hamlin’s NFL career.
Bills vs. Bengals: NFL Provides Scheduling Update
The 24-year-old safety suffered cardiac arrest, collapsing on the field during the ‘Monday Night Football’ matchup.
Draymond Green Kept It Real On Jordan Poole's 46 Turnovers In The Last 9 Games
Draymond Green spoke on Jordan Poole having 46 turnovers in the last 9 games, stating that the Warriors need him to be aggressive in order to win games.
San Francisco 49ers: 4 bold predictions for Week 18 vs. Cardinals
The San Francisco 49ers are the hottest team in the NFL right now. They are also arguably the most dangerous, having strung together nine wins in a row. They look invincible, and they have a shot at maybe even stealing the top seed in the NFC. To do that, the Niners need several things to happen, but foremost on their checklist is to beat the Arizona Cardinals in Week 18 at home. A win here plus an Eagles’ loss to the New York Giants would hand the NFC first seed to the 49ers. That is also huge since they would get one week’s worth of rest before the divisional round. It’s unlikely, but anything can happen. Now let’s look at our 49ers Week 18 predictions as they take on the Cardinals.
atozsports.com
Raiders HC provides update on QB Jarrett Stidham’s injury
The Las Vegas Raiders got an unbelievable game from their new starting quarterback last week. It came against one of the best defenses in the NFL in the San Francisco 49ers. Jarrett Stidham had a breakout performance, but he did get a bit banged up. Accordingly, he landed on the...
Davante Adams Announces Decision On His Future With The Raiders
Are Davante Adams' days in Las Vegas coming to an end? It's no secret the Raiders came nowhere close to preseason expectations in 2022. They're currently 6-10 with one game left in the regular season. However, that doesn't mean Adams is jumping off the ship just yet. The star wide ...
NFL Owner Reportedly Wants Team To Sign Tom Brady
The Las Vegas Raiders are in need of a new starting quarterback — and owner Mark Davis reportedly wants Tom Brady to fill that role in 2023. A former Raiders executive says Davis is all in on adding Brady to the roster this offseason, but head coach Josh McDaniels may not be.
Yardbarker
49ers Give Injury Update On Christian McCaffrey
Ever since the San Francisco 49ers traded for him in late October, Christian McCaffrey has jump-started what was then a struggling offense. He has given them a superstar in the backfield who can also do double-duty as a receiver, and he was at his best in Sunday’s win over the Las Vegas Raiders by rushing for 121 yards and collecting an additional 72 yards in the air.
Nick Bosa explains why Josh Jacob is the best back he’s faced, says Raiders game helped 49ers
After Sunday's win against the Las Vegas Raiders, San Francisco 49ers pass rusher Nick Bosa was impressed. Perhaps he had underestimated his opponent a bit. It took everything they had for the 49ers to escape Allegiant Stadium with the victory. Four quarters of action wasn't enough to do it. It took overtime.
Olivia Culpo parties with 49ers WAGs in Las Vegas on New Year’s Eve
What happens in Vegas goes up on the ‘gram. Olivia Culpo rang in 2023 on Saturday night in Sin City, where she celebrated with Claire Kittle and Kristin Juszczyk, the wives of 49ers stars George Kittle and Kyle Juszczyk, respectively. Culpo — whose longtime boyfriend, running back Christian McCaffrey, was traded to San Francisco from the Carolina Panthers in October 2022 — enjoyed part of the night at Drais Nightclub with Claire, who posted a snap Sunday on her Instagram Stories. The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit alum, 30, also tagged Kristin in a separate post. Culpo, a former Miss Universe, revealed earlier in the...
NBC Sports
Kerr, Klay staunchly defend JP after late turnover vs. Pistons
Warriors coach Steve Kerr isn't blaming Jordan Poole after the Golden State's 122-119 loss to the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday at Chase Center that ended the team's five-game winning streak. Poole had the ball in his hands with 13.2 seconds left in the game as the Warriors were down 117-116...
NBC Sports
NFL won’t resume Bills-Bengals game
We’ve heard since last night that signs are pointing to an official announcement that the Week 17 Bills-Bengals game won’t resume. Earlier this afternoon, we explained that the game most likely won’t continue, and that the league was otherwise trying to determine playoff seeding, given that the Bills and Bengals will finish the season with only 16 games each.
iheart.com
Raiders Reportedly Eyeing Tom Brady as Their Starting QB Next Season
Colin Cowherd: “Raiders want Brady. From the Las Vegas Review-Journal, owner Mark Davis, the reason they sat and benched Derek Carr is they wanted to keep him healthy so they wouldn’t have to pay him, it was a health issue. Nothing personal, but Mark Davis the owner wants a new quarterback. They have Maxx Crosby in his prime, Davante Adams, Darren Waller, Josh Jacobs— they want to get the most out of those star players. If the Raiders can’t trade Derek Carr, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, they are willing to cut him, move on, and incur a very small $5.5 million cap hit. It does say Jimmy Garoppolo would also be someone they’d be interested in. They don’t have to make some deal for Brady, he’s a free agent, they don’t have to surrenders picks, and they’d probably get a pick for Derrek Carr. It is not a ‘perfect’ fit if Tom Brady went there. He’s comfortable with Josh McDaniels and Brady likes comfort, but he’s never proven to be a successful head coach, and their secondary is a mess— their first pick should be a corner, and their second pick should be a safety. The o-line is fine, not great, but it’s top 12-13 in the league. The Raiders have holes, but they check the right boxes. Left tackle—Kolton Miller is a good starter, star receiver, star edge rusher, offensive head coach… So the boxes check. They have to go out and get a good corner. Raiders check all the key boxes but they’ve got some holes on the roster. I believe the Raiders will also get a second or third round pick for Derek Carr. You don’t think Derek Carr would net a second round pick to stabilize the Jets?” (Full Segment Above)
