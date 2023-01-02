ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Athlon Sports

Look: Tom Brady's Message For Damar Hamlin Is Going Viral

Tom Brady is offering prayers for Bills safety Damar Hamlin as the NFL world awaits further updates on his status.  Brady sent out a tweet on Tuesday morning offering his perspective on the situation.  He says it puts playing the game he loves into perspective, considering it could be ...
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Joe Buck's Performance Monday Night

Joe Buck has been a play-by-play man for more than 30 years, but nothing prepares you for a situation like Monday night. After Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest in the first quarter of last night's game, Joe Buck, Troy Aikman and others were put in a situation where they were watching a potential tragedy unfold in real-time with few details to rely upon.
NEW YORK STATE
OnlyHomers

Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly

Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
Yardbarker

Top potential landing spots for Raiders QB Derek Carr

Las Vegas benched its all-time passing leader QB Derek Carr last week, signaling a new era of Raiders football is approaching. It has yet to be determined if Las Vegas intends to trade or release the 31-year-old quarterback. Carr, who is tied for the league lead in interceptions with 14,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
ClutchPoints

San Francisco 49ers: 4 bold predictions for Week 18 vs. Cardinals

The San Francisco 49ers are the hottest team in the NFL right now. They are also arguably the most dangerous, having strung together nine wins in a row. They look invincible, and they have a shot at maybe even stealing the top seed in the NFC. To do that, the Niners need several things to happen, but foremost on their checklist is to beat the Arizona Cardinals in Week 18 at home. A win here plus an Eagles’ loss to the New York Giants would hand the NFC first seed to the 49ers. That is also huge since they would get one week’s worth of rest before the divisional round. It’s unlikely, but anything can happen. Now let’s look at our 49ers Week 18 predictions as they take on the Cardinals.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
atozsports.com

Raiders HC provides update on QB Jarrett Stidham’s injury

The Las Vegas Raiders got an unbelievable game from their new starting quarterback last week. It came against one of the best defenses in the NFL in the San Francisco 49ers. Jarrett Stidham had a breakout performance, but he did get a bit banged up. Accordingly, he landed on the...
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Spun

NFL Owner Reportedly Wants Team To Sign Tom Brady

The Las Vegas Raiders are in need of a new starting quarterback — and owner Mark Davis reportedly wants Tom Brady to fill that role in 2023. A former Raiders executive says Davis is all in on adding Brady to the roster this offseason, but head coach Josh McDaniels may not be.
Yardbarker

49ers Give Injury Update On Christian McCaffrey

Ever since the San Francisco 49ers traded for him in late October, Christian McCaffrey has jump-started what was then a struggling offense. He has given them a superstar in the backfield who can also do double-duty as a receiver, and he was at his best in Sunday’s win over the Las Vegas Raiders by rushing for 121 yards and collecting an additional 72 yards in the air.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
New York Post

Olivia Culpo parties with 49ers WAGs in Las Vegas on New Year’s Eve

What happens in Vegas goes up on the ‘gram. Olivia Culpo rang in 2023 on Saturday night in Sin City, where she celebrated with Claire Kittle and Kristin Juszczyk, the wives of 49ers stars George Kittle and Kyle Juszczyk, respectively. Culpo — whose longtime boyfriend, running back Christian McCaffrey, was traded to San Francisco from the Carolina Panthers in October 2022 — enjoyed part of the night at Drais Nightclub with Claire, who posted a snap Sunday on her Instagram Stories. The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit alum, 30, also tagged Kristin in a separate post. Culpo, a former Miss Universe, revealed earlier in the...
LAS VEGAS, NV
NBC Sports

Kerr, Klay staunchly defend JP after late turnover vs. Pistons

Warriors coach Steve Kerr isn't blaming Jordan Poole after the Golden State's 122-119 loss to the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday at Chase Center that ended the team's five-game winning streak. Poole had the ball in his hands with 13.2 seconds left in the game as the Warriors were down 117-116...
DETROIT, MI
NBC Sports

NFL won’t resume Bills-Bengals game

We’ve heard since last night that signs are pointing to an official announcement that the Week 17 Bills-Bengals game won’t resume. Earlier this afternoon, we explained that the game most likely won’t continue, and that the league was otherwise trying to determine playoff seeding, given that the Bills and Bengals will finish the season with only 16 games each.
CINCINNATI, OH
iheart.com

Raiders Reportedly Eyeing Tom Brady as Their Starting QB Next Season

Colin Cowherd: “Raiders want Brady. From the Las Vegas Review-Journal, owner Mark Davis, the reason they sat and benched Derek Carr is they wanted to keep him healthy so they wouldn’t have to pay him, it was a health issue. Nothing personal, but Mark Davis the owner wants a new quarterback. They have Maxx Crosby in his prime, Davante Adams, Darren Waller, Josh Jacobs— they want to get the most out of those star players. If the Raiders can’t trade Derek Carr, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, they are willing to cut him, move on, and incur a very small $5.5 million cap hit. It does say Jimmy Garoppolo would also be someone they’d be interested in. They don’t have to make some deal for Brady, he’s a free agent, they don’t have to surrenders picks, and they’d probably get a pick for Derrek Carr. It is not a ‘perfect’ fit if Tom Brady went there. He’s comfortable with Josh McDaniels and Brady likes comfort, but he’s never proven to be a successful head coach, and their secondary is a mess— their first pick should be a corner, and their second pick should be a safety. The o-line is fine, not great, but it’s top 12-13 in the league. The Raiders have holes, but they check the right boxes. Left tackle—Kolton Miller is a good starter, star receiver, star edge rusher, offensive head coach… So the boxes check. They have to go out and get a good corner. Raiders check all the key boxes but they’ve got some holes on the roster. I believe the Raiders will also get a second or third round pick for Derek Carr. You don’t think Derek Carr would net a second round pick to stabilize the Jets?” (Full Segment Above)
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy