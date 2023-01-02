Read full article on original website
NHL
On Tap: 2023 World Junior Championship semifinals
U.S. prepares to face Canada; Czechia to take on Sweden. Wednesday is the eighth day of the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship, which is being held at Scotiabank Centre in Halifax, Nova Scotia, and Avenir Centre in Moncton, New Brunswick. Quarterfinal results. Sweden 3, Finland 2. Czechia 9, Switzerland 1.
NHL
NOTEBOOK: Staal still sizzling; Smith settling in
SUNRISE, Fla. - Eric Staal has been turning back the clock in South Florida. Netting a pair of important goals during Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Arizona Coyotes, the 38-year-old center has quickly evolved from PTO to an important piece for the Florida Panthers. Given his pedigree, that has come...
NHL
NOTEBOOK: Fabbri expected to make season debut for Red Wings on Wednesday
DETROIT -- The Detroit Red Wings' wide array of young talent makes lineup decisions difficult for head coach Derek Lalonde. Now factor in several key Red Wings players nearing their respective returns to full health, and the choices are becoming even more challenging. "It's kind of how this was designed,"...
NHL
Thursday Night Pick 'Em coming to Blues App
Fans can play along to win prizes during all four Thursday night games in January. Coming this month, St. Louis Blues fans have a new way to engage with their favorite team - and win awesome prizes in the process!. Debuting in the Blues App for the Jan. 5 game...
NHL
Send your favorite Blues to the 2023 NHL All-Star Game
Fans can vote at nhl.com/vote through Jan. 17 and on Twitter from Jan. 12-14 It's time to cast your ballots and send your favorite St. Louis Blues players to the 2023 NHL All-Star Game in South Florida!. Vladimir Tarasenko has already been named to the Central Division All-Star roster, but...
NFL Legend Dies
National Football League legend Art McNally, an official who was known as the "father of instant replay," has died at the age of 97, according to CNN. McNally died on Sunday at a hospital in Pennsylvania of natural causes, according to the reports.
NHL
Final Buzzer: The Avengers
EDMONTON - The Kraken to a man were embarrassed by the 7-2 loss to Edmonton back home in Seattle and equally determined to show a much better side of their second season Tuesday in a Pacific Division rematch. You could sense it on the team plane flying here, the lively locker room before and after the game-day morning skate, and most decidedly, during a four-goal outbreak in the middle period of this resounding 5-2 victory.
NHL
Caps' Four-Legged Friends
The following article appears in W Magazine, a lifestyle publication produced by the Washington Capitals. The magazine features nearly 200 pages of exclusive photography of Capitals players and their families and content and interviews on lifestyle topics with each member of the 2022-23 roster. It is available for purchase for $20 (plus tax and plus tax and shipping for online orders) at the Team Store at Capital One Arena, at the Team Store at MedStar Capitals Iceplex, and online at washcaps.com/WMagazine.
NHL
3 'Star' keys to success for United States against Sweden at WJC
NHL Network analyst Starman says pride on the line in bronze-medal game. The NHL Network will air every game of the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship, which is being held at Scotiabank Centre in Halifax, Nova Scotia, and Avenir Centre in Moncton, New Brunswick. That includes comprehensive coverage of the...
NHL
NYR@MTL: Game recap
MONTREAL - A welcome change of scenery was not enough to reverse the Canadiens' fortunes on Thursday, dropping a seventh-consecutive game, 4-1 to the Rangers. The Habs were back in Montreal for the first time since Dec. 17, following seven games on the road during the holidays. Head coach Martin...
NHL
NHL Morning Skate for January 3
* Playing in front of a sold-out crowd of 39,243 fans at the 2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic, the Bruins staged a third-period comeback - and narrowly avoided what could have been a last-second tying goal by the Penguins - to claim their second victory at historic Fenway Park. *...
NHL
Game Day: Preds at Hurricanes Preview
The Nashville Predators (16-14-6) will begin a five-game road trip against Eastern Conference opponents with a visit to the Carolina Hurricanes (25-7-6) Thursday at PNC Arena. The puck drops at 6 p.m. CT, and the game will be broadcast on Bally Sports South, 102.5 The Game and El Jefe Radio. Here's everything you need to know:
NHL
Dallas Stars announce partnership with SprintAI
FRISCO, Texas - Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today a partnership with SprintAI, a leading artificial intelligence platform focused on elite sports, to bolster the hockey operations department's commitment to cutting-edge hockey analytics. SprintAI's elite athlete performance platform is built on digital twin technology, which creates a virtual...
NHL
Bedard not satisfied despite elite play at World Junior Championship
HALIFAX, Nova Scotia -- Connor Bedard has dazzled teammates, coaches and fans during his record-setting run for Canada at the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship. Projected to be the No. 1 pick of the 2023 Upper Deck NHL Draft, the 17-year-old forward has been a daily conversation piece, seemingly producing a special moment each game.
NHL
Sabres Slide By Caps in OT, 5-4
When it was all said and done however, it was Thompson who one-upped Ovechkin and the Caps. With exactly two minutes remaining in overtime, Thompson scored his third goal of the night to send Washington to a 5-4 defeat. Alex Tuch forced a turnover behind the Washington net and got...
NHL
LA Kings To Honor Defenseman Alex Edler Tonight In Pregame Ceremony
Alex Edler, who this past Saturday played in his 1,000th regular season NHL game, will be honored tonight prior to the Kings-Dallas Stars game at Crypto.com Arena. The on-ice ceremony, which recognizes an official NHL Milestone, will begin at 7 p.m. The game will begin after the conclusion of the ceremony, which is hosted by Nick Nickson.
NHL
Preview: Ducks Host Stars as Klingberg Meets Old Mates
The Ducks move past the halfway point of a franchise-record 10-game homestand tonight, taking on the Dallas Stars at Honda Center. PUCK DROP: 7 P.M. PT | TV: BALLY SPORTS SOCAL | DUCKS STREAM | NHL GAMECENTER | GET TICKETS. The Ducks sit 1-3-1 five games into the homestand, tonight...
NHL
Kevin Fiala Named to NHL All-Star Game
The NHL announced today that LA Kings forward Kevin Fiala has been named to the Pacific Division roster for the 2023 NHL All-Star Game that will take place on Saturday, February 4 at FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Fla. Today's announcement marks the first All-Star Game selection for Fiala, who...
NHL
Flyers score 5 times in 2nd period, defeat Coyotes for 4th win in row
Konecny, Hayes each has goal, 2 assists; Hart makes 21 saves in return from injury. Travis Konecny, Kevin Hayes, and Joel Farabee all recorded goals, Flyers tallied 5 in the 2nd period and win against the Canadiens, 6-2 05:00 •. The Philadelphia Flyers scored five goals in the second period...
NHL
Preview: Blues at Devils
BLUES Faced with two new injury absences to top-line forwards, the St. Louis Blues stepped up to the moment on Tuesday night in Toronto. Trading blows with the NHL's No. 4-seeded team, the Blues played an aggressive game, withstood a strong push in overtime and took the second point in a four-round shootout.
