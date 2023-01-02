ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus County, NC

RVing keep it rolling
3d ago

Green is a narcissist thinks he's above the law Norris should be fired as well he assaults people for no reason plants drugs from bust in people's car's they're as dirty as dirty gets. The case I'm speaking of was my white daughter and her black husband Norris called my daughter name's long story.

RVing keep it rolling
3d ago

Next they need to get rid of Norris and Jody's henchmen. This sheriff office has been dirty for years except when Hatcher was there and I still believe he was cheated. don't call me a leftist I'm a republican who's honest .

Not Michael Really.
3d ago

I thought the first amendment protect free speech from government persecution specifically or are we a banana republik

