Is Ole Miss a trap game for Alabama basketball? Not if Nate Oats has his say

With Kentucky basketball on the horizon, Alabama basketball's matchup with Ole Miss could be deemed as a trap game if the Crimson Tide overlooks the Rebels.

The Crimson Tide (11-2, 1-0 SEC) will face the Rebels (8-5, 0-1) on Tuesday (8 p.m. CT, SEC Network) at Coleman Coliseum. With the Kentucky game on Saturday, there is potential for Alabama to overlook the Rebels — but not if coach Nate Oats has his say.

"We haven't talked one bit about Kentucky, we'll get to that once the Ole Miss game is over," Oats said. "I'm sure our players know that it's hanging out there, so it definitely could be a trap game, if we're not mature enough to handle it. "... Definitely, if we're immature, and we had these issues last year, we told our guys last year we were 2-0 in SEC play and went on the road to Missouri and lost to Missouri and started a three game skid. We can't do that stuff this year, a home game against Ole Miss is a game that you're supposed to win if you're trying to win the league and we know that."

POST PLAY:Alabama basketball improves in the post: Will it be enough with Oscar Tshiebwe looming?

SEC OPENER:Alabama basketball surges in second half to start SEC play with win over Mississippi State

Alabama has faced potential trap games this season against Jacksonville State, South Dakota and Memphis coming before ranked opponents but still handled business. Oats still offered a warning going into the game versus Ole Miss.

"We got to play well to win," Oats said. "If we're overlooking Ole Miss to get to Kentucky, we're 100% going to lose against Ole Miss because they're a really talented SEC team."