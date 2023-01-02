ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Piqua, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

2 injured after ceiling collapse at VFW on Dayton Xenia Rd

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WKEF) -- Two people are injured after the ceiling collapsed at the VFW on 2389 Dayton Xenia Rd in Beavercreek, according to deputies on scene. Both victims have been transported to a local hospital but their conditions are unknown at this time. VFW Beavercreek Memorial Post 8312 posted...
BEAVERCREEK, OH
UPDATE: 1 dead and 1 injured after shooting at Dayton apartment complex

UPDATE: A Dayton Police Sergeant on scene told Dayton 24/7 Now that one person was killed and another injured after a shooting on Wednesday afternoon at the DeSoto Bass apartments. The injured individual was transported to Miami Valley Hospital and their condition remains unknown at this time. Dr. Derrick Foward,...
DAYTON, OH
Springfield Police Division investigating shooting that left 1 injured

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WKEF) -- Springfield Police Division is investigating a shooting in the area of Kenton and Burt streets on Thursday night. Springfield Police Lt. Cantrell told Dayton 24/7 Now that the call came in at 9:05 p.m. on the report that someone had been shot. The victim was wounded...
SPRINGFIELD, OH
Police arrest woman in theft of discarded Amazon boxes found at Dayton Mall

MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKEF) -- Detectives with Miami Township Police have charged a woman with stealing Amazon boxes found discarded at the Dayton Mall on Dec. 11. 40-year old Gentille Munezero was charged with felony theft. Officers determined the packages were primarily from Amazon addressed to residents in Germantown and...
DAYTON, OH
Prominent local company to relocate HQ to downtown Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) -- A nearly 50-year-old, family-owned company is moving its headquarters out of the suburbs. Boston Stoker Coffee Co. plans for its 10 corporate office employees to be in its new space, 205 E. First St. in downtown Dayton sometime in March, said Henry Dean, president and CEO.
DAYTON, OH
2 Springfield shootings over holiday weekend are related

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Springfield Police Division released information on two shootings that took place over the holiday weekend, which they now say were related. Officers responded to the 100 block of South Race Street in the early morning hours of January 1, 2023, on reports of a shooting, according to Springfield Police Division Capt. Allison Elliott.
SPRINGFIELD, OH
Dayton pizza chain sets opening date for new location

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) - A growing Dayton-area pizza chain is gearing up for a new location. Old Scratch Pizza has set the opening date of its restaurant at 2450 Dayton Xenia Road in Beavercreek. “We are excited to open the doors to the public (at 4 p.m.) on...
BEAVERCREEK, OH
Services held for 21 year service member of Kettering Fire Department

KETTERING, Ohio (WKEF) -- Memorial services are being held Wednesday for a 21-year member of the Kettering Fire Department. Firefighter and Paramedic Tracy Leach died Saturday, Dec. 24 after battling occupational cancer, according to the department's social media. A procession left from Apex Church in Kettering, and traveled to Valley...
KETTERING, OH
Few flakes possible next few days

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- After a stretch of spring-like weather, winter returns to the Miami Valley as a few flakes are possible next few days!. Thursday brings another round of wet weather, but this round should be flurries mixed with very light rain. The best chance for any wet weather is during the afternoon and evening. Colder weather with highs near 40 are likely.
DAYTON, OH
Rice sworn in for second term as Montgomery County Commissioner

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Montgomery County Commissioner Carolyn Rice was sworn in for a second term on Wednesday. Rice expressed her thanks for the opportunity in continuing to serve residents of Montgomery County. "Thank you for believing in me," said Rice. "It is my honor to begin to serve you...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
Here's how Dayton measured up for job growth in 2022

DAYTON, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) -- Cities in the South and the Midwest were the big winners in 2022 job growth, while the West Coast is falling behind. That's one takeaway from a new analysis of payroll data from Gusto Inc., which found metro areas averaged job gains of about 11.9% in 2022 compared with 2021. The data set isn't equivalent to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics' labor market data but offers another view of the national employment picture.
DAYTON, OH
Kettering Health launches American Heart Association mobile CPR training kiosk

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- A new mobile hands-only CPR training kiosk will be made available to the public in Dayton. Through a partnership with the American Heart Association and Kettering Health, The kiosk provides hands-only CPR training in five minutes or less. The kiosk features a touchscreen video program with...
DAYTON, OH
Sports injuries can affect young athletes at higher rates

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Injuries, like the one we saw Damar Hamlin suffer last night in the Bengals versus Bills game, are jarring and very scary to those watching and those on the field. One main takeaway is the importance of having a quick medical staff who are trained for...
DAYTON, OH
GRANT ME HOPE: Meet Ryan

At any given time, more than 600 kids are in foster care in Montgomery County. While the goal is always to reunited a child with his or her family, some kids can't go back and are up for adoption. Meet Ryan, who's looking for a family. He's 14 and in...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
Xenia school board votes to put income tax levy on May ballot

XENIA, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Xenia Board of Education has approved a plan to put an income tax levy back on the ballot. A renewal levy in November failed by one vote. At the time of the vote recount, Dr. Gabriel Lofton, school superintendent, said the operating levies provide critical funding to support day-to-day learning.
XENIA, OH

