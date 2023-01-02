Read full article on original website
Mountain Democrat
‘Violent incident’ suspect found dead in river
The body of a man suspected of being involved in a Dec. 12 violent incident in Pilot Hill was recovered from the South Fork of the American River Wednesday, according to the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office. The decedent has been identified as Bruce Oscar Gordon, 33, a man...
Mountain Democrat
Sheriff searching for assault, carjacking suspect
El Dorado County sheriff’s deputies are investigating an alleged assault with a deadly weapon and carjacking reported in Diamond Springs. Detectives are requesting the assistance of community members who may have information regarding the location of Amanda Scarbrough. She has been identified as a possible suspect, according to a Facebook post from the Sheriff’s Office.
goldcountrymedia.com
Auburn transient arrested for attempted murder in stabbing of woman
An Auburn transient was arrested Jan. 3 on suspicion of attempted murder. Placer County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a stabbing in the 3900 block of Highway 49 at 9:02 p.m. Jan. 1. According to the Sheriff’s Office, witnesses directed deputies to a trailer where the female victim was suffering from a stab wound in her chest.
Man wanted after 'violent incident' in El Dorado County found dead
PILOT HILL, Calif. — A man wanted in connection with a violent attack in El Dorado County has been found dead. According to the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office, a man’s body was pulled from the South Fork of the American River Wednesday after recent floods. The man was later identified as 33-year-old Bruce Gordon.
1 injured after officer opens fire during chase in Grass Valley
GRASS VALLEY, Calif. — One person's health remains unknown after Grass Valley police say a Wednesday foot pursuit ended in at least one officer discharging their weapon. Police say they were investigating reports of a possible theft in the 500 Block of French Avenue. While there, police recall hearing...
KCRA.com
Grass Valley man shot by police after a foot chase
GRASS VALLEY, Calif. — Grass Valley police said an officer shot a man during a foot chase on Wednesday. The shooting happened after police responded to a report of a possible theft in the 500 block of French Avenue and heard possible gunfire coming from the area, police said on Facebook.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Grass Valley Crash Injures Pedestrian in Hit-and-Run
Pedestrian Injured in Hit-and-Run at Lower Colfax Road Intersection. A hit-and-run with injuries occurred southeast of Grass Valley on January 3 when a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle. The accident happened at the intersection of Lower Colfax and Orzalli roads sometime before 1:25 p.m. when authorities arrived. According to the California Highway Patrol (CHP) report, the pedestrian got out of his pickup to take pictures of the water and was struck by a white Toyota sedan that then fled the scene.
18-year-old killed in Solano County wreck
FAIRFIELD, Calif. — An Oroville man died Thursday morning when the pickup truck he was riding in went off the road and hit a box truck. According to CHP, the crash happened around 10 a.m. on westbound I-80 near Magazine Street. CHP says the 27-year-old driver, also from Oroville,...
Man shot, killed on S. Stanislaus Street in Stockton
STOCKTON – Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in Stockton Monday night. Stockton police say officers responded to the scene along the 400 block of S. Stanislaus Street just before 8:30 p.m. to investigate a report of shots fired. At the scene, officers found a man who had been shot. Medics soon arrived and attempted live-saving measures, but police say the man was pronounced dead at the scene. The name of the man killed has not been released. No motive has been identified and no suspect information is available.
goldcountrymedia.com
Roseville Wells Fargo robbed
Roseville Wells Fargo Bank on the 2000 block of Douglas Boulevard was robbed late Wednesday afternoon, according to Roseville Police Department public information officer Rob Baquera. No one was injured during the robbery and the amount of money stolen or the tactic used to commit the crime was not disclosed,...
KCRA.com
KCRA Today: Wind gusts top 50 mph in NorCal, 3 bodies discovered after Sac Co flooding, Grass Valley man shot by police
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
Member of alleged drug-trafficking ring that owned a gas station and two trucking businesses in Sacramento will cooperate with prosecutors
In the wake of the C.D.C. recording America’s deadliest year ever for drug overdoses, federal prosecutors recently announced they have secured a guilty plea – and the cooperation – of a member of a reputed trafficking group that linked Canadian smuggling routes to homes and businesses in Sacramento, West Sacramento, Davis and Roseville.
mymotherlode.com
Calaveras Sheriff’s Office Details Water Rescues
Calaveras, CA– On New Year’s Eve, the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office Volunteer Search and Rescue Team was activated to respond to an emergency situation involving a motorist stranded in rapidly-moving floodwaters on Jesus Maria Rd in Mokelumne Hill. The driver had driven past warning barriers into swift-moving floodwater and the vehicle became inoperative due to the floodwaters. Deputies arrived on the scene before Search and Rescue and located the 5 people inside the vehicle. The vehicle occupants were able to exit and make it safely to shore where they were assisted by medical and fire personnel.
Bay Area woman found dead in Sacramento County floods
Flooding of the Cosumnes River has taken three lives.
Suspected killer of 15-year-old Stagg High School student 'not competent' to stand trial
STOCKTON, Calif. — A San Joaquin County court said that the suspected killer of a 15-year-old Stagg High School student was not competent to stand trial. Alycia Reynaga was killed back in April 2022. Anthony Gray allegedly drove to Stagg High School's front parking lot in Stockton, parked, walked over to Reynaga and stabbed her.
Second body discovered near Dillard Road after flood
(KTXL) — A body was discovered near Dillard Road among vehicles being towed away that had been stuck or washed away during the New Year’s Eve storm, the South Sacramento division of the California Highway Patrol said. CHP said they believe the person, an adult female, was caught in the storm. She was later identified […]
elkgrovelagunanews.com
Second person killed in New Year’s Day flood near Dillard Road identified
The Sacramento Coroner has identified the person found earlier this morning near Dillard Road as 57-year-old Mei Keng Lam. Lam’s vehicle was found in a flooded area south of Dillard Road. Her body was found outside of her car according to officials. Her family had reported her missing New Year’s Day on social media.
Mountain Democrat
Crews battle house fire in pouring rain
A house in Grizzly Flat collapsed to its foundation after catching fire and burning down the evening of Dec. 30. El Dorado County Fire Protection District Capt. Jason Snyder said fire crews responding to the 9 p.m. call on Cody Trail near Bluebonnet Lane were challenged by heavy rain and deep mud.
Tower Bridge reopened after brief closure
Update: 7:36 a.m. on Jan. 3, 2022 Tower Bridge has been reopened, according to the Sacramento Police Department. Original Story Below. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Police Department shared on Tuesday that Tower Bridge will be closed in both directions as they work to gain contact with a man armed with a knife on the bridge. […]
KCRA.com
Highway 99 connector ramp to State Route 4 in Stockton closed for emergency repairs
STOCKTON, Calif. — The Highway 99 connector ramp to State Route 4 in Stockton is closed Wednesday morning for emergency guard rail repairs, according to Caltrans. (Video above: Top headlines for Jan. 4) Caltrans said the full closure is expected to end today at 2 p.m. Drivers are asked...
