Pro Golfer Scott Stallings’ Masters Invitation Was Sent to the Wrong Scott Stallings

By Jonathan Howard
 3 days ago
(Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

Turns out, there is more than one Scott Stallings out there. And only one of them plays golf professionally. The folks in charge of sending out invites for The Masters made a pretty big mistake Somehow, they ended up sending the package to the wrong Scott.

Thankfully for the PGA, Scott Stallings (the regular Scott) is a good dude. After opening the package, wrong-Scott and his wife realized what had happened. They took to social media to make it right.

It just so happens that not only do these men share a name, their wives have the same name as well! Meanwhile, the Stallings that should have gotten the mail was frantically searching the mail every day for it.

“Hi Scott,” the man wrote to the PGA golfer. “My name is Scott Stallings as well and I’m from GA. My wife’s name is Jennifer too!! … “I received a FedEx today from the Masters inviting me to play in the Masters Tournament April 6-9, 2023. I’m [100%] sure this is NOT for me. I play but wow! [Nowhere] near your level.”

In the message to the golfer Scott Stallings, the man included pictures of the package to prove he wasn’t trying to pull a fast one. He messaged Stallings on Sunday and I’m sure that the package will be where it belongs by the time the week is over.

You really can’t make this up.

Scott Stallings Heading Back to The Masters

The news is ultimately good for Scott Stallings. The 37-year-old has already played in two editions of the tournament in the past. His best finish was a T-27 result in 2012. In his last outing in 2014, he was cut.

In his career, Stallings has three PGA Tour wins. He was at Greenbrier in 2011, the True South Classic in 2012, and the Farmers Insurance Open in 2014. While he isn’t one of the big names in the sport, he has earned his place on the tour and in The Masters.

Perhaps 2023 is the year that Scott Stallings is able to get things back on track. He’s got another invitation to the “Tradition Unlike Any Other” and that’s a massive honor itself. Stallings played hard in the Tour Championship in order to get his invitational.

Let’s hope that he doesn’t run into any more issues between no and April. At least he knows who to call if he has some missing mail in the future.

