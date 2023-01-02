TRENTON, NJ – More people are fleeing New Jersey than any other state in America. That’s according to an annual report by United Van Lines that uses data to track migration patterns of Americans nationwide. According to the study’s results, which tracks the company’s exclusive data for customers’ state-to-state migration patterns, Vermont saw the highest percentage of inbound migration (77%) for the second consecutive year. However, for the fifth straight year, the study found that more residents moved out of New Jersey than any other state, as 67% of New Jersey moves were outbound, which is down from the five-year trend of The post For 5th straight year, New Jersey leads America in states people are fleeing appeared first on Shore News Network.

NEW JERSEY STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO