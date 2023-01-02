ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

Loren
3d ago

Like pigs to a trough. They just can't stay away from the money and corruption. This is unbelievable! Lifetime politicians are destroying America!

Patriot 1st
3d ago

We got rid of him and now he wants to come back to the feed trough for 2nds. Guess he can't make it in the real world like the rest of us. 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸

Jason Smith
3d ago

For what reason is he running other than being a sore loser. At least Durr is in it for the people not himself. Walk on home boy!

WPG Talk Radio

Democratic showdown in NJ? Who runs for Governor?

His term does not expire for another three years, but Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop says he will not seek reelection. That has prompted some to speculate that Fulop will again seek the Democratic nomination for governor in 2025. Fulop surprised many in 2016 when he withdrew from the gubernatorial...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
New Jersey Globe

N.J. added 12k new voters in December

New Jersey’s voter rolls grew by another 11,946 in December 2022, increasing from 6,514,061 to 6,526,007, according to voter registration data released today by the New Jersey Division of Elections. As has been the case in all recent voter roll updates, unaffiliated voters accounted for most of the gains, but both Democrats and Republicans added new voters as well.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Shore News Network

Republican who defied Trump tapped to oversee Pennsylvania elections

By James Oliphant (Reuters) – Pennsylvania’s newly elected Democratic Governor Josh Shapiro has named a Republican who resisted former President Donald Trump’s claims of election fraud to oversee the battleground state’s elections. Al Schmidt, Shapiro’s pick, previously served as vice chair of Philadelphia’s Board of Elections and pushed back against Trump’s efforts to stop the counting of votes in the 2020 presidential election, incurring the wrath of Trump and his supporters. Schmidt also rejected Trump’s claims that thousands of dead people were counted as Democratic votes in the election, calling the allegations “fantastical” and “ridiculous.” President Joe Biden narrowly won The post Republican who defied Trump tapped to oversee Pennsylvania elections appeared first on Shore News Network.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wrnjradio.com

Senator Oroho responds to Gov. Murphy’s extreme $10M plan to fund abortion clinic upgrades

NEW JERSEY – Senate Republican Leader Steven Oroho criticized the Murphy Administration for spending millions in taxpayer funds to upgrade abortion clinics in New Jersey. “When the Murphy Administration says this funding will help abortion clinics to ‘deliver care to more patients,’ they really mean it will help to terminate more pregnancies,” said Oroho (R-24). “This is just the latest step in Governor Murphy’s extreme plan to use taxpayer dollars to fund more abortions without limits right up until the moment of birth.”
Shore News Network

Minimum wage in New Jersey is now $14.13

As of January 1st, the minimum wage for most workers in the state of New Jersey is $14.13 as the state target of $15 per hour nears. Although critics have argued the raising of the minimum wage has created a negative financial burden for small businesses, Governor Phil Murphy has touted the increase as a success that makes New Jersey a role model for the nation. The rate increase which went into effect on Monday, increased the minimum wage by $1.13. The following information was published in a state press release on Monday: The increase is part of legislation signed by The post Minimum wage in New Jersey is now $14.13 appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW JERSEY STATE
insidernj.com

New Jersey 2022 Politician of the Year – Senator Michael Testa, Jr. – who is also the Jersey Republican to watch in 2023

No New Jersey columnist criticized New Jersey Republican State Senator Mike Testa, Jr. more scathingly than I. I was, of course, not well disposed to Testa, given my status as an outspoken passionate critic of Donald Trump and Testa’s role as New Jersey Chair of the 2020 Trump for President campaign. Our most significant policy difference was with regard to Critical Race Theory (CRT), which I favor and Testa opposes.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NJ
followsouthjersey.com

Gov. Murphy Takes Steps To Address Teacher Shortage Crisis

SOUTH JERSEY – New Jersey has been facing a teacher shortage with schools across the state lacking qualified individuals to teach students of every age. This has led to an over reliance on substitute teachers, as well as in some dire cases, combining classrooms. Although the exact data for...
NEW JERSEY STATE
wrnjradio.com

Gov. Murphy signs bill to speed up construction permitting process, makes progress on efforts to build more affordable housing in New Jersey

NEW JERSEY – Governor Phil Murphy Thursday signed A573, which makes several changes to the Uniform Construction Code (UCC) Act designed to speed up the construction permitting process. The bill codifies a three-day construction inspection turnaround from the date of the requested inspection and allows for developers to contract...
Shore News Network

Toms River family planning center receives state funding as demand increases in recent months

TOMS RIVER, NJ – A Toms River family planning center has received part of the state’s annual $10 million in funding this week. The funding comes as the state says public demand for family planning services is on the rise in New Jersey. A declining economy, inflation, and job loss could be contributing factors, as demand has been increasing over the past six months, according to state officials. On Wednesday, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy announced the funding in an effort to “expand protections for and access to reproductive health care in New Jersey”. Related: Toms River Councilman Dan Rodrick The post Toms River family planning center receives state funding as demand increases in recent months appeared first on Shore News Network.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Shore News Network

For 5th straight year, New Jersey leads America in states people are fleeing

TRENTON, NJ – More people are fleeing New Jersey than any other state in America. That’s according to an annual report by United Van Lines that uses data to track migration patterns of Americans nationwide. According to the study’s results, which tracks the company’s exclusive data for customers’ state-to-state migration patterns, Vermont saw the highest percentage of inbound migration (77%) for the second consecutive year. However, for the fifth straight year, the study found that more residents moved out of New Jersey than any other state, as 67% of New Jersey moves were outbound, which is down from the five-year trend of The post For 5th straight year, New Jersey leads America in states people are fleeing appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Shore News Network

Booker, Kim agree more New Jerseyans, children going hungry under Biden-led record inflation

TRENTON, NJ – A report published by Hunger Free America says hunger is soaring in New Jersey due to the rising cost of food and a record level of national inflation. According to Kim Moscaritolio, of Hunger Free America, the number of Americans without enough food over one seven-day period spiked by 89 percent in New Jersey, and 30 percent nationwide between October of 2021 and October of 2022. That report was based on federal data. New Jersey Senator Cory Booker acknowledged New Jersey’s hunger crisis on the back of record inflation under the administration of President Joe Biden. “It The post Booker, Kim agree more New Jerseyans, children going hungry under Biden-led record inflation appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Shore News Network

Vaccine mandate repeal does not apply to National Guard and Reserves, Army report

Micaela Burrow on January 2, 2023 TRENTON, NJ – A report by the Daily Caller News Foundation says National Guard members, including those in New York, New Jersey, and Pennsyvlania are exempt from the repeal of the COVID-19 vaccine mandate. A provision of Congress’ defense bill overturning the service-wide vaccination mandate does not apply to orders given to the National Guard or Reserves, according to documents obtained by the Daily Caller News Foundation. In the 2023 National Defense Authorization Act, the Department of Defense (DOD) was required to rescind the Aug. 24, 2021 memo ordering the full vaccination of military servicemembers, The post Vaccine mandate repeal does not apply to National Guard and Reserves, Army report appeared first on Shore News Network.
thelakewoodscoop.com

Proposed Constitutional Amendment In New Jersey Would Allow Volunteer Firefighters, First Aid Members To Not Pay Property Tax

A newly proposed constitutional amendment in New Jersey would authorize municipalities to provide a property tax credit to volunteer firefighters or volunteer first aid squad members, including Hatzolah members, of up to 100% for their primary residence. According to the proposed amendment, the governing body of a municipality, by ordinance,...
NEW JERSEY STATE
WETM 18 News

Rep. Pickett announces run for Pa. House Speaker

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WETM) – Tina Pickett (R), the State Representative for Pennsylvania’s 110th District (which includes part of Bradford County), is running to be the Commonwealth’s first Speaker of the House. In a letter to her House colleagues dated December 30, 2022, Pickett asked for their support in an election for House Speaker that’s supposed […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
New Jersey 101.5

Do I have to tell anyone I won the billion-dollar Mega Millions jackpot in NJ?

The Mega Millions jackpot is again headed for seven digits as no one has won it in the 23 drawings since Oct. 14. The annuity value will be just shy of $1 billion at $940 million with a cash value of $483.5 cash for Friday's drawing. Whoever wins the jackpot many times is forced to go through a presentation with their state lottery presenting them with a large fake check and revealing their name to everyone.
NEW JERSEY STATE
