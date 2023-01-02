Read full article on original website
Prosecutors: Maine’s Trevor Bickford Went to NYC to Carry Out Jihad
A Wells man remains in police custody after being formally arraigned on attempted murder and assault charges after attacking three NYPD officers near Times Square on New Year's Eve. Trevor Bickford was still in his room at Bellevue Hospital as prosecutors revealed new details about the incident near 8th Avenue...
FBI agents reportedly began keeping an eye on alleged New York City attacker Trevor Bickford on December 10
The 19-year-old man from Maine who is accused of attacking NYPD officers near Times Square on New Year's Eve was on the FBI's radar for about three weeks before the attack, law enforcement officials told The Post on Tuesday.
NYC subway serial deviant arrested and charged hours after NYPD bulletin
NEW YORK, NY – Hours after releasing a bulletin to media outlets regarding a sexual deviant on the loose in the subways of New York City, police arrested and charged an Upper Darby, Pennsylvania man. 35-year-old Jose Lopez has been charged with five acts of public lewdness in relation to multiple incidents reported throughout the city dating back to July. Police are asking anyone else who may have been a victim of Lopez to come forward. Lopez was wanted for multiple acts of public lewdness is being sought by detectives across New York City. According to police, the man is The post NYC subway serial deviant arrested and charged hours after NYPD bulletin appeared first on Shore News Network.
NYPD announces arrest in October murder on Staten Island
NEW YORK, NY – A 30-year-old man was arrested and charged with murder in connection to an October shooting death on Staten Island. According to detectives with the 123rd Precinct, Masud Khan, of Staten Island was also charged with manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon. On Wednesday, October, at approximately 9:11 pm, police responded to a notification of a suspicious incident at Staten Island University South Hospital. Upon his arrival, the victim was unconscious and unresponsive, with a puncture wound to the upper right arm area. Upon further examination by hospital staff, it was discovered that the male had The post NYPD announces arrest in October murder on Staten Island appeared first on Shore News Network.
Undercover investigators entrap people of color through illegal cabs crackdown at NYC airports: lawsuit
A lawsuit filed on Jan. 5, 2023 alleges New York City officers pose as desperate travelers to entrap law-abiding motorists into offering illegal rides at JFK and LaGuardia airports. Four New Yorkers claim TLC enforcement agents posed as visitors desperate for a ride from the city's airports before slapping them with steep fines. [ more › ]
New Jersey Globe
Murderer Sean Caddle faces eviction from Sandyston home
Sean Caddle, the former political consultant who admitted his role in the murder of a former Jersey City political personality last year, faces eviction from the Sussex County home where he has been on house arrest under a $1 million bond. Matthew and Karen Meenan, who own the Sandyston townhouse...
Two stabbed inside NYC subway station
NEW YORK, NY – One man remains in critical condition after a double stabbing incident that took place inside a Queens train station on New Year’s Day. Detectives with the New York City Police Department’s 107th Precinct are investigating the attack that took place on January 1st at around 3:20 am. The attack occurred inside the New York City subway station located at the northeast corner of Parsons Boulevard and Hillside Avenue. Police reported, “Two males entered the train station and were approached by an unknown individual. The three engaged in a verbal dispute, which escalated into a physical encounter.” The post Two stabbed inside NYC subway station appeared first on Shore News Network.
Woman found dead inside Mott Haven House identified
NEW YORK, NY – A woman found dead inside the Mott Haven House a week before four people were shot outside the same building has been identified by the NYPD. Related: Four shot outside Bronx building Tatiana Gonzalex, 38, was found dead inside the New York City Housing Authority’s Mott Haven Houses on December 4th. Police arrived at around 12:28 p.m. to find the Gonzalez unconscious inside her apartment in the building. 40th Precinct detectives are continuing their investigation into the incident after the woman was pronounced dead a short time later at the hospital. The Medical Examiner’s Office is working The post Woman found dead inside Mott Haven House identified appeared first on Shore News Network.
Sheepshead Bay deli robbed at gunpoint, $2,000 taken
NEW YORK, NY – A deli located at 2745 Ocean Avenue in Sheepshead Bay, Brooklyn, was robbed by three men, simulating a firearm. A 19-year-old deli worker complied with the attackers’ threats and demands. Detectives with the NYPD’s 61st Precinct are now asking the public to assist in identifying three men wanted as suspects in the robbery. On Monday, the three men entered the deli at around 11:15 p.m, then simulated a firearm, and gestured at the teen deli worker. They went behind the counter and stole $2,000 from the cash register. The group field the scene. The worker was The post Sheepshead Bay deli robbed at gunpoint, $2,000 taken appeared first on Shore News Network.
There is a serial deviant on the loose in New York City targeting young women
NEW YORK, NY – A man wanted for multiple acts of public lewdness is being sought by detectives across New York City. According to police, the man is wanted for at least six acts of indecent exposure and self-touching in different parts of the city dating back to last July. All of the incidents took place on subway trains and he is targeting young woman. Those are just the incidents the NYPD knows about. There could be more. Police are asking the public to contact them if they recognize the suspect in photos released today to contact them. The serial The post There is a serial deviant on the loose in New York City targeting young women appeared first on Shore News Network.
NBC New York
Chilling, Never-Before-Seen Video Shows Chaos in Subway Car During Brooklyn Shooting
It was a subway attack that shocked the nation: A gunman set off smoke bombs in a New York City subway train car and fired a barrage of bullets, shooting 10 passengers during rush hour. For the first time, video exclusively obtained by NBC New York provides a look inside...
New York City school safety agent arrested for obstruction
NEW YORK, NY – A New York City public official has been arrested and charged for obstruction governmental administration and for providing false information regarding and incident. Nakia Jack-Daniels, 27, works for the city as a school safety agent. She was arrested at shortly before midnight on Wednesday by officers of the 67th Precinct in East Flatbush. Jack-Daniels was taken into custody without incident. The NYPD did not specify the details of her crime at this time. The post New York City school safety agent arrested for obstruction appeared first on Shore News Network.
NYPD seeking gunman wanted for December shooting in Brooklyn
NEW YORK, NY – Detectives with the New York City Police Department’s 75th Precinct in Brooklyn are searching for a gunman wanted for a shooting that took place in December. On Wednesday, police released photos and videos of the suspect. According to police, on Sunday, December 4, at approximately 2:35 pm, two unidentified male individuals fire their guns multiple times towards an unidentified male individual opposite 300 Georgia Avenue. One suspect has since been apprehended, but the second fled on foot northbound on Georgia Avenue to parts unknown. There were no injuries reported or property damage as a result of The post NYPD seeking gunman wanted for December shooting in Brooklyn appeared first on Shore News Network.
Suspect charged for death of NYC man kicked off fire escape, killed by lover’s jealous boyfriend
NEW YORK, NY – Detectives with New York City’s 49th Precinct today announced the arrest of one person after a man they had beaten in the Bronx in September died in the hospital from his injuries. On September 3rd, police responded to a 911 call at around 6 am to find an unresponsive adult male lying on the sidewalk near 2507 Cruger Avenue. Police learned that 65-year-old Kevin Madison was found inside his attacker’s girlfriend’s home. An argument broke out and turned into a physical altercation. 33-year-old Kymassa Holmes eventually kicked Madison down the fire escape. He fell to the The post Suspect charged for death of NYC man kicked off fire escape, killed by lover’s jealous boyfriend appeared first on Shore News Network.
NYPD investigating botched knifepoint robbery at Harlem Dunkin Donuts
NEW YORK, NY – A man who attempted to rob a Harlem Dunkin Donuts left empty-handed after an employee told the aspiring robber they had no money. The incident happened on December 10th, but today, detectives with the 25th Precinct released photos and video surveillance footage in an attempt to identify the suspect. The suspect entered the Dunkin Donuts on Lexington Avenue and threatened the employee that he had a knife. “The store employee told the individual that he did not have any money and the individual fled on foot southbound on Lexington Avenue,” the NYPD said today. “There were The post NYPD investigating botched knifepoint robbery at Harlem Dunkin Donuts appeared first on Shore News Network.
NYC police officer suspended after camera caught him repeatedly punching a girl
The mayor and the police union are also calling for a “thorough” investigation of the incident. [ more › ]
Suspect apprehended for murder of Bronx man
NEW YORK, NY – A 34-year-old man who was shot on December 29th in the Bronx later died at the hospital, according to police. 34-year-old Toure Aboubacar, of St. Nicholas Avenue, was shot in the hip. On Tuesday, the NYPD arrested 21-year-old Nasalik Espinosa. He was charged with murder, manslaughter, robbery and criminal possession of a weapon. According to police, officers responded to a 911 call of a male shot in the vicinity of East 167 Street and Park Avenue. Officers with the NYPD’s 42nd Precinct arrived to find Aboucbacare with a gunshot wound to the hip. He was transported The post Suspect apprehended for murder of Bronx man appeared first on Shore News Network.
NYPD searching for New Year’s Day purse snatcher in Astoria
NEW YORK, NY – Detectives with the New York City Police Department are asking the public to assist in identifying a man captured by surveillance cameras responsible for a purse snatching in Astoria on New Year’s Day. According to officers with the 114th Precinct, the suspect approached a 36-year-old woman in the area of 31-15 29 Street, at around 2:40 p.m. The female victim was walking when the unknown individual approached from behind and pushed her down to the ground. “The individual then removed the victim’s purse and fled the location on foot,” NYPD said today. “The victim sustained minor The post NYPD searching for New Year’s Day purse snatcher in Astoria appeared first on Shore News Network.
NYPD investigating after body of woman found inside barricaded apartment
NEW YORK, NY – Detectives with the New York City Police Department are investigating an incident that occurred Wednesday night in Brooklyn. NYPD officers responded to 669 East 5th Street to conduct a wellness check on occupants inside the home at around 8 pm. Upon their arrival, responding officers came into contact with a 62-year-old male who had barricaded himself inside the apartment. Once they gained entry into the apartment, officers located a 60-year-old woman lying on the kitchen floor, unresponsive and unconscious. EMS technicians declared the woman dead at the scene. The male was taken to Maimonides Hospital for The post NYPD investigating after body of woman found inside barricaded apartment appeared first on Shore News Network.
Man dragged from train by NYPD officer to get $135,000 from NYC
MANHATTAN (PIX11) — New York City reached a $135,000 settlement with a man who was beaten up and maced by police on a train in Manhattan, officials said Wednesday. “This agreement was best for all parties,” a spokesperson for the city’s Law Department said. Police confronted the man, identified only as Joseph, on May 25, […]
