Nah. It’s just another square on the calendar. We can start fresh, resolve up the wazoo, declare A New Me any day of the year, right? But 1/1 seems perfect for such fol-de-rol, a futile charade of self-deception masked in good intention. I’m not saying I never went to a New Year’s Eve party and enjoyed it, but I’ve always been amused by the frantic, over the top, dare I say forced? celebrations – colorfully lit buildings and rivers! Star performers! Incredible fireworks! Hundreds of thousands jammed shoulder to shoulder while COVID still takes its toll (and it’s probably freezing so how many colds and flu show up the next week?) – every 1/1 this Brobdingnagianbrouhaha celebrates short memory, that the Bad Old Year has passed, thank Zeus, and now we can get on with a Good New Year. But wait – isn’t that exactly what we celebrated so hard exactly one year ago? Oh well. I guess everyone loves a party.

SANTA MONICA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO