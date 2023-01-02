Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Santa Monica Daily Press
Letter
Re “New Year rings in new laws” by Matthew Hall. The first rule listed is a “Prohibition against sitting or lying in doorways at night.” Glad to see we’re beginning 2023 with compassion, Santa Monica. The same Daily Press ran “New Year’s resolutions from” community members. One-third said they were resolute about affordable housing, including Mayor Gleam Davis, who said homelessness is “most important [issue] to the City.” Our mayor should call Karen Bass in L.A., because their mayor is actually doing something about it, instead of continuing to punish the poor among us.
Santa Monica Daily Press
HOLY TOLEDO! NOW’S THE TIME!
Heard these three groups, now is the perfect time, while we are still in the holiday lull for live shows. And two are right here in downtown Santa Monica, at the oldest blues bar in LA, Harvelle’s, the other just over the border on Sepulveda, just south of Venice, at the cool Cinema Bar. All three great shows will cost you $22 – total. Note: tonight only is the first one, the donkey-kicking blues duo Celso & Darryl. You just might see me there. (Go anyway.)
Santa Monica Daily Press
POPULUS FELIX IN URBE FELICI
Nah. It’s just another square on the calendar. We can start fresh, resolve up the wazoo, declare A New Me any day of the year, right? But 1/1 seems perfect for such fol-de-rol, a futile charade of self-deception masked in good intention. I’m not saying I never went to a New Year’s Eve party and enjoyed it, but I’ve always been amused by the frantic, over the top, dare I say forced? celebrations – colorfully lit buildings and rivers! Star performers! Incredible fireworks! Hundreds of thousands jammed shoulder to shoulder while COVID still takes its toll (and it’s probably freezing so how many colds and flu show up the next week?) – every 1/1 this Brobdingnagianbrouhaha celebrates short memory, that the Bad Old Year has passed, thank Zeus, and now we can get on with a Good New Year. But wait – isn’t that exactly what we celebrated so hard exactly one year ago? Oh well. I guess everyone loves a party.
Santa Monica Daily Press
New outreach to Venice’s homeless population
The newly launched Inside Safe program from Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass has reached Venice with new outreach programs to get people off the streets and into housing. On her first day as mayor of Los Angeles, Bass declared a state of emergency on homelessness. She vowed to get people housed and more housing built so that residents can see a real difference, which she said hasn’t been visible despite billions spent on programs to curb homelessness, including $1.2 billion in the current city budget.
Santa Monica Daily Press
City of Santa Monica Hosts State of the City on February 7
The City of Santa Monica’s State of the City will be held on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at 5:30 p.m. The Santa Monica community is invited to the virtual event streamed live on YouTube. Join recently-appointed Mayor Gleam Davis and City Manager David White for a State of the...
Santa Monica Daily Press
New storm brings rain but little damage to Santa Monica
As a huge storm hit California on Wednesday, officials ordered evacuations in a high-risk coastal area where mudslides killed 23 people in 2018, while residents elsewhere in the state scrambled to find sandbags, and braced themselves for flooding and power outages. California Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency...
Santa Monica Daily Press
SMC Interaction Design Bachelor’s Degree Students Lend Special Touch to CicLAvia 2022
Santa Monica College (SMC) seniors in the college’s Bachelor of Science in Interaction Design (IxD) program showcased the culmination of a semester-long collaboration with CicLAvia at a final presentation attended by CicLAvia leadership last month at SMC’s Center for Media and Design campus on Stewart Street in Santa Monica.
Santa Monica Daily Press
CAP UCLA welcomes Cécile McLorin Salvant
UCLA’s Center for the Art of Performance (CAP UCLA) presents multi-Grammy Award winner Cécile McLorin Salvant performing songs from her recent album, Ghost Song, on Thursday, January 26 at 8 p.m. in Royce Hall. Tickets starting at $39 are available now at cap.ucla.edu, 310-825-2101 and the UCLA Central Ticket Office.
Santa Monica Daily Press
SMMUSD asks for masks for at least ten days following return from break
As students and teachers return to classrooms this week after winter break, Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District (SMMUSD) officials are urging the use of masks in indoor spaces for at least 10 days to prevent a spike of COVID-19 cases as well the spread of other respiratory illnesses including the flu and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).
Santa Monica Daily Press
Free, Live Virtual Shows from SMC’s Drescher Planetarium Explore JWST Images, the Sun, China’s Space Program, and More this Winter
Santa Monica College’s John Drescher Planetarium continues its Friday evening events in winter 2023 with free, live virtual shows presented online at smc.edu/planetarium, plus a special hybrid presentation in January with in-person observing through on-campus telescopes. The winter shows will take a look at recent imagery from the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST), explore the Sun’s increase of activity toward Solar maximum, discuss what’s next after NASA’s Commercial Crew/Cargo program, and offer an update on China’s space program.
Santa Monica Daily Press
Police: man shot by LA officers was armed with sharp object
Los Angeles police officers shot and killed a man who approached them with a sharp object, officials said. The officers responded Tuesday in South LA and encountered the man clutching a metal object about a foot long, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. “After telling the suspect to drop...
