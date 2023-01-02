Duke men's basketball is gearing up to take on the Wolfpack, and the Blue Zone has three keys for the Blue Devils to defeat their conference rival:. Duke is off to a solid start to the season, entering 2023 at 11-3 and ranked sixteenth in the country. However, the Blue Devils have not had to play in many truly hostile environments to date. Duke has only played one true road game, and that resulted in the upset they suffered against Wake Forest. While Duke is favored against N.C. State, anything can happen during conference play, especially on the road. Historically, the Blue Devils have struggled playing in PNC Arena, which is to be expected when playing an in-state rival. The Duke faithful should hope head coach Jon Scheyer has instilled a new mentality regarding road games, one that will leave the young Blue Devil team more than prepared to travel to Raleigh.

DURHAM, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO