ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Chronicle

Duke women's basketball holds off Wake Forest to stay undefeated in ACC play

Welcome to the top 25, Duke. As top teams around the country know, once you have that small number to the left of your name, the spotlight shines brighter. Combine that with a Wake Forest team searching for its second ACC win of the year, and Thursday evening’s matchup in Winston-Salem, N.C., had all of the ingredients for an upset.
DURHAM, NC
Chronicle

Prop bets for Duke men's basketball vs. N.C. State

Duke (-4.5) vs. N.C. State. Although the Wolfpack have excelled at home this season, the Blue Devils’ size and defensive prowess will likely prove too much for N.C. State to handle. With 6-foot-10 graduate student forward Dusan Mahorcic out with a knee injury, N.C. State will have to rely on its backcourt to take down No. 16 Duke. Luckily for the Wolfpack, their impressive 8-1 home record has come primarily from their strong guard play, highlighted by star sophomore Terquavion Smith. Smith averages 18.1 points per game and headlines the backcourt along with Jarkel Joiner and Casper Morsell, who combine for nearly 30 points per game.
DURHAM, NC
Chronicle

Three points: For Duke men's basketball to defeat N.C. State, bench play is key

Duke men's basketball is gearing up to take on the Wolfpack, and the Blue Zone has three keys for the Blue Devils to defeat their conference rival:. Duke is off to a solid start to the season, entering 2023 at 11-3 and ranked sixteenth in the country. However, the Blue Devils have not had to play in many truly hostile environments to date. Duke has only played one true road game, and that resulted in the upset they suffered against Wake Forest. While Duke is favored against N.C. State, anything can happen during conference play, especially on the road. Historically, the Blue Devils have struggled playing in PNC Arena, which is to be expected when playing an in-state rival. The Duke faithful should hope head coach Jon Scheyer has instilled a new mentality regarding road games, one that will leave the young Blue Devil team more than prepared to travel to Raleigh.
DURHAM, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy