Chronicle
'We have to grow and change': N.C. State calls Duke men’s basketball’s bluff in Blue Devils' standalone loss
With 3:54 left in the second half, an errant free throw fell kindly to Dereck Lively II, who missed the catch and shinned it out of bounds. The following play put N.C. State up 29. So often basketball is about the little moments, whether it be a fingertip ever so...
Chronicle
Duke women's basketball holds off Wake Forest to stay undefeated in ACC play
Welcome to the top 25, Duke. As top teams around the country know, once you have that small number to the left of your name, the spotlight shines brighter. Combine that with a Wake Forest team searching for its second ACC win of the year, and Thursday evening’s matchup in Winston-Salem, N.C., had all of the ingredients for an upset.
Chronicle
Prop bets for Duke men's basketball vs. N.C. State
Duke (-4.5) vs. N.C. State. Although the Wolfpack have excelled at home this season, the Blue Devils’ size and defensive prowess will likely prove too much for N.C. State to handle. With 6-foot-10 graduate student forward Dusan Mahorcic out with a knee injury, N.C. State will have to rely on its backcourt to take down No. 16 Duke. Luckily for the Wolfpack, their impressive 8-1 home record has come primarily from their strong guard play, highlighted by star sophomore Terquavion Smith. Smith averages 18.1 points per game and headlines the backcourt along with Jarkel Joiner and Casper Morsell, who combine for nearly 30 points per game.
Chronicle
X-Factor: Whitehead can push Duke men's basketball back to winning ways against Boston College
Hoping to rebound from a resounding defeat at N.C. State, Duke heads north to take on Boston College in Chestnut Hill, Mass. The Blue Zone is here with a potential difference-maker for both teams as the Blue Devils try to get back to winning ways:. Duke: Dariq Whitehead. A five-star...
Chronicle
5 observations from Duke men's basketball's first half against N.C. State
No. 16 Duke got punched in the mouth in the opening minutes of Wednesday evening’s matchup at N.C. State, yielding the game’s first 15 points. With one half to play at PNC Arena, the visiting Blue Devils trail the Wolfpack 44-22. Blakes’ starting streak. For the second-straight...
Chronicle
Three points: For Duke men's basketball to defeat N.C. State, bench play is key
Duke men's basketball is gearing up to take on the Wolfpack, and the Blue Zone has three keys for the Blue Devils to defeat their conference rival:. Duke is off to a solid start to the season, entering 2023 at 11-3 and ranked sixteenth in the country. However, the Blue Devils have not had to play in many truly hostile environments to date. Duke has only played one true road game, and that resulted in the upset they suffered against Wake Forest. While Duke is favored against N.C. State, anything can happen during conference play, especially on the road. Historically, the Blue Devils have struggled playing in PNC Arena, which is to be expected when playing an in-state rival. The Duke faithful should hope head coach Jon Scheyer has instilled a new mentality regarding road games, one that will leave the young Blue Devil team more than prepared to travel to Raleigh.
