KIRO 7 Seattle

Pope marks New Year as Vatican prepares to mourn Benedict

VATICAN CITY — (AP) — Pope Francis prayed for his predecessor's passage to heaven and again expressed thanks for a lifetime of service to the church, during New Year's Day appearances a day after Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI died in retirement at the Vatican. St. Peter's Basilica, where...
OK! Magazine

Pope Benedict XVI Dead At 95, Vatican Confirms

Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI has died at 95 years old, the Vatican confirmed on Saturday, December 31. "With sorrow I inform you that the Pope Emeritus, Benedict XVI, passed away today at 9:34 in the Mater Ecclesiae Monastery in the Vatican," Matteo Bruni, director of the Holy See Press Office, said in a statement of the late pope, who passed away at 95 years old. "Further information will be provided as soon as possible."The Vatican said that Benedict's remains will lie in St Peter's Basilica, which is located in Rome, Italy, from January 2. The funeral will then be held...
CNN

Video shows Pope Benedict XVI lying in state

The lying-in-state of former Pope Benedict XVI, who died New Year's Eve at the age of 95, began in St. Peter's Basilica in Vatican City ahead of his funeral. CNN's Fred Pleitgen reports.
France 24

Pope Francis to lead funeral for Benedict XVI, a first in modern history

For the first time in modern history, a sitting pope will preside over his predecessor's funeral next week, with Pope Francis leading a "simple" ceremony for Benedict XVI, who died Saturday. Benedict, the first pontiff to resign since the Middle Ages, had renounced the papal throne -- but lived within...
KION News Channel 5/46

More than 60,000 view Benedict XVI’s body at Vatican￼

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI ’s body, his head resting on a pair of crimson pillows, lay in state in St. Peter’s Basilica on Monday as tens of thousands queued to pay tribute to the pontiff who shocked the world by retiring a decade ago. On the eve of the first of three days of viewing, The post More than 60,000 view Benedict XVI’s body at Vatican￼ appeared first on KION546.
Citrus County Chronicle

AP Trending SummaryBrief at 11:36 p.m. EST

The Associated Press

Some 200,000 turn out over 3 days to view Benedict's body

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis praised Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI’s “acute and gentle thought” during a Wednesday general audience in the Vatican, as tens of thousands of admirers of the retired pontiff filed by his body lying in state in Peter’s Basilica on the final day of viewing. By the time the basilica’s doors were shut to the public on Wednesday evening, about 200,000 people had paid their respects over three days of viewing. After the closure, Vatican officials were preparing to place the 95-year-old German churchman’s body into a wooden coffin, ahead of Thursday morning’s funeral in St. Peter’s Square. Among the last viewers were a married couple from Calabria. Gaspare Guadagnuolo, 73, and Lina Proto, 62, said they remember a visit by Benedict to that southern region years ago.
CBS Boston

Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI laid to rest by his successor, Pope Francis

Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI was laid to rest Thursday in Vatican City in the first funeral ever conducted by a sitting pope for his predecessor. Pope Francis, who has led the Catholic Church since his election in 2013, following Benedict's surprise resignation, led the funeral Mass. The historic funeral capped a chapter of Catholic Church history marked notably by Benedict's decision to step down — the first pontiff to do so in modern times. Benedict died last week at the age of 95. Up to 100,000 people were expected to crowd into St. Peter's Square for the Mass, which was conducted in a manner similar...
The Independent

Thousands flock to Vatican to pay respects to Pope Benedict XVI as he lies in state

Thousands of people have descended upon the Vatican City this week to pay their respects to the late Pope Benedict XVI during his lying-in-state in St Peter’s Basilica.The former pontiff died on Saturday, 31 December, aged 95.More than 135,000 people flocked to the Vatican by Wednesday, the third day of Benedict’s lying-in-state.Benedict’s funeral, which will be similar to that of a reigning pope, will be held on Thursday.The ceremony will be conducted by his successor, Pope Francis.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Vatican begins preparations for Pope Benedict XVI's funeralMourners pay respects as Pope Benedict XVI lies in state in St Peter's BasilicaVatican begins preparations for Pope Benedict XVI's funeral

