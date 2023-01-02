ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo Zoo’s Bison and Bighorn Sheep Were Loving the Recent Blizzard

The recent winter storm wreaked havoc all across the country, causing countless car accidents, travel delays, and power outages, as well as dozens of deaths. And among the cities hit hardest by the brutal storm was Buffalo, New York. As the ferocious blizzard dumped foot after foot of snow on the Buffalo area, temperatures plunged well below zero and 80 mph winds shook homes across the city, leaving thousands frozen and afraid.
The Buffalo Blizzard Was So Strong It Bent Steel

The Buffalo Christmas Blizzard of 2022 was historic and shockingly powerful. Buffalo is known for its snow. It's a defining trait, for better and for worse, to most around the country when they think of it. While it's generally not as bad as most paint it out to be, the Blizzard of 2022 definitely showed the world how bad it can get at times.
4 Creepy ‘Tunnels’ Found in Western New York

Wow, this looks really creepy at first. What do you think these are? You are walking in the woods on a hike and come across four 'tunnel-like' structures that look like they have been there for hundreds of years. Bob Szatkowski and his daughter were hiking when they came across these 4 'tunnels' that were in the middle of NOWHERE in Batavia. All four are side by side with bricks in a perfect half-moon structure, but it looks like they have been abandoned. Have you ever seen this before? What do you think these are?
A 12-Year-Old Buffalo Boy Is Still Missing After 2 Years

Police in Buffalo, NY still have not found a boy who has now been missing for more than 2 years. A family has suffered through two holiday seasons without their young loved one. In a few months, Jaylen M. Griffin will be turning 15, on April 22. He disappeared at the age of 12.
Staycation: Relax & Unwind at Buffalo’s Only 420-Friendly Airbnb

This article is a paid promotion sponsored by an SOB advertiser and designed to share valuable info with our readers. Believe it or not, New Year’s resolution season is officially upon us. Time to start making lists, setting goals, and manifesting that “new year, new me” energy!
Order a t-shirt with Damar Hamlin-inspired design

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo-based nonprofit 26 Shirts has released a Damar Hamlin-inspired design, with proceeds going towards Hamlin’s Chasing M’s Foundation. The design has the words “Show Love — It Costs Nothing” with a hand holding up three fingers, in reference to Hamlin’s jersey number on the Bills.
