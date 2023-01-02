ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Comments / 7

Linda Mcnerney
3d ago

Happy new year, and I love learning something new every day, and now I can say I know there are rubber boas in Oregon🥰🤪🐍

Reply
2
Related
33andfree

New Beautiful Free Camping Spots

This year was full of amazing camping...amazing free camping. All of our favorite spots this year were new to us! We even boondocked in another country. It was Canada, but still, it felt pretty amazing to be able to explore the area while camping for free. Especially since Canada is full of some of the most beautiful places on earth.
OREGON STATE
KTVL

Oregon Zoo receives $2M to 'climate proof' condor breeding facility

PORTLAND, Ore. — Thanks to the year-end omnibus bill signed by President Biden, the Oregon Zoo will receive 2 million dollars to help with the continued conservation efforts of the California Condor. Officials with the Oregon Zoo say the funds will help ‘climate proof’ the second-largest condor breeding facility in the country.
OREGON STATE
matadornetwork.com

Abiqua Falls Is a Secret Waterfall Hidden Deep in the Oregon Forest

To experience quintessential Pacific Northwest scenery – evergreen forests, mossy rocks, wild ferns growing in every direction – a hike to Abiqua Falls in Oregon should be on your travel bucket list. What draws people to Abiqua Falls is one stand out feature: The basalt amphitheater over which...
OREGON STATE
focushillsboro.com

Oregon Lady Is Featured By A Local Filmmaker

Local Filmmaker: The incredible life story of Charity Woodrum, a young lady from a remote area in Oregon who overcame tragedy in order to pursue a career in astrophysics, is the subject of a recently released documentary film titled “Space, Hope, and Charity.”. Oregon Lady Is Featured By A...
OREGON STATE
KTVZ

Local filmmaker highlights Oregon woman

The subject of the film has overcome many obstacles on her lifelong journey. She's now a Ph.D candidate in Astrophysics at the University of Arizona. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our...
OREGON STATE
Smithonian

Adults Can Now Use Magic Mushrooms With Supervision in Oregon

On January 1, Oregon became the first state in the nation to allow adults to use psilocybin, a psychedelic compound found in so-called magic mushrooms. Now, anyone aged 21 and older can legally access psilocybin services in Oregon—which means they’ll be able to consume psychedelic mushrooms under the supervision of a state-certified facilitator.
OREGON STATE
yachatsnews.com

Oregon may announce Friday when Dungeness crab season opens, but dozens of commercial fishers say the damage has already been done

A decision could come as soon as Friday whether to open the oft-delayed Oregon Dungeness crabbing season. But a portion of the state’s 300-boat commercial fleet made it clear in a letter to state regulators this week that the closure has already cost boat owners and consumers, while potentially putting fishing boats and crews at risk.
OREGON STATE
Daily Iowan

5 Best Places to Buy a House in Oregon

Oregon real estate prices have skyrocketed over the past decade. Home prices in Oregon have increased nearly 20% over the past year, with a typical home price of $509,539. Rents in mid-sized cities like Salem are up 18%. According to Beaverton real estate agents, this is mainly due to continued population growth and increased demand in metropolitan and suburban areas. New residents are drawn to Oregon’s natural beauty, from its extensive hiking trails to its rocky Pacific coast. Oregon is home to world-class technology and apparel companies such as Intel and Nike, and employees from around the world live and work here. Oregon’s five most populous cities were evaluated to find the best Oregon real estate market investment opportunities. The following indicators were considered:
OREGON STATE
KTVZ News Channel 21

Central Oregon still dealing with exceptional drought in certain Counties despite recent heavy rain, snowfall

Central Oregon is still in a drought, despite recent wet and snowy weather, according to various measurements such as the Oregon Drought Monitor and the latest look at Central Oregon reservoirs from the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation's "Teacup Diagram." The post Central Oregon still dealing with exceptional drought in certain Counties despite recent heavy rain, snowfall appeared first on KTVZ.
CROOK COUNTY, OR
KTVB

I-84 through eastern Oregon affected by strong winds

ONTARIO, Ore. — Interstate 84 through eastern Oregon is again open in both directions after "extremely high wind conditions" and crashes prompted a closure that lasted through Thursday morning, the Oregon Dept. of Transportation says. ODOT said wind gusts reached 70 miles per hour in some areas, and some...
PENDLETON, OR
Robbie Newport

A guide to winter fishing on the Oregon Coast

When it comes to finding the perfect winter fishing destination, the Oregon Coast won’t leave anglers disappointed. The mild weather coupled with an abundance of fishing locations and fish makes Oregon’s coastline a perfect place for winter fishing adventures.
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Your guide to January gardening in Oregon (indoors and outdoors)

Timely advice on garden chores, fertilizing, pest control, and more from OSU Extension. These tips are not necessarily applicable to all areas of Oregon. For more information, contact your local Extension office. The Oregon State University Extension Service encourages sustainable gardening practices. Practice preventive pest management rather than reactive pest...
OREGON STATE
tillamookcountypioneer.net

GORDON’S UPDATE: Weather 1/3/23

We kinda had a wet, drizzly day today with the weak system still draped across our area, then some rain moves in this evening, associated with a disturbance that moved up the old system. Not much changes tonight, same as above but in reverse. Rain, becoming light rain or drizzle...
OREGON STATE
Channel 6000

Rain for Portland, snow in the Gorge and bomb cyclone at sea

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Most of the day Tuesday is dry in Portland except in the early morning and evening. It’s a mostly rainy, gusty week with temperatures ranging from the mid 40s to the mid 50s. Meanwhile, the Columbia River Gorge may encounter a freezing rain and...
PORTLAND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy