Linda Mcnerney
3d ago
Happy new year, and I love learning something new every day, and now I can say I know there are rubber boas in Oregon🥰🤪🐍
Here are the best dates to search the Oregon coast for glass floats in 2023
If your 2023 New Year’s resolution is to find a glass float on the Oregon coast, then it’s time to start planning and strategizing.
New Beautiful Free Camping Spots
This year was full of amazing camping...amazing free camping. All of our favorite spots this year were new to us! We even boondocked in another country. It was Canada, but still, it felt pretty amazing to be able to explore the area while camping for free. Especially since Canada is full of some of the most beautiful places on earth.
KTVL
Oregon Zoo receives $2M to 'climate proof' condor breeding facility
PORTLAND, Ore. — Thanks to the year-end omnibus bill signed by President Biden, the Oregon Zoo will receive 2 million dollars to help with the continued conservation efforts of the California Condor. Officials with the Oregon Zoo say the funds will help ‘climate proof’ the second-largest condor breeding facility in the country.
matadornetwork.com
Abiqua Falls Is a Secret Waterfall Hidden Deep in the Oregon Forest
To experience quintessential Pacific Northwest scenery – evergreen forests, mossy rocks, wild ferns growing in every direction – a hike to Abiqua Falls in Oregon should be on your travel bucket list. What draws people to Abiqua Falls is one stand out feature: The basalt amphitheater over which...
focushillsboro.com
Oregon Lady Is Featured By A Local Filmmaker
Local Filmmaker: The incredible life story of Charity Woodrum, a young lady from a remote area in Oregon who overcame tragedy in order to pursue a career in astrophysics, is the subject of a recently released documentary film titled “Space, Hope, and Charity.”. Oregon Lady Is Featured By A...
KTVZ
Local filmmaker highlights Oregon woman
The subject of the film has overcome many obstacles on her lifelong journey. She's now a Ph.D candidate in Astrophysics at the University of Arizona. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our...
Smithonian
Adults Can Now Use Magic Mushrooms With Supervision in Oregon
On January 1, Oregon became the first state in the nation to allow adults to use psilocybin, a psychedelic compound found in so-called magic mushrooms. Now, anyone aged 21 and older can legally access psilocybin services in Oregon—which means they’ll be able to consume psychedelic mushrooms under the supervision of a state-certified facilitator.
natureworldnews.com
Oregon Returns In-Person Whale Watch Week in Time For Spotting 20,000 Gray Whales Swimming to Mexico
On the final Wednesday of 2022, Whale Watch Week in Oregon resumed in person for the first time since the pandemic, attracting tourists hoping to catch a glimpse of the yearly gray whale migration to the state's coastline. More than 500 people had gathered at the Depoe Bay Whale Watching...
Idahoans Only Want The Marijuana From Oregon, Not The Responsibility
BOISE, Idaho - The campaign continues throughout the state of Oregon as two more counties before the end of the year voted to support the movement called "Greater Idaho" which would extend Idaho's western border. The Greater Idaho movement started in 2020 and according to their website greateridaho.org "we prompt...
yachatsnews.com
Oregon may announce Friday when Dungeness crab season opens, but dozens of commercial fishers say the damage has already been done
A decision could come as soon as Friday whether to open the oft-delayed Oregon Dungeness crabbing season. But a portion of the state’s 300-boat commercial fleet made it clear in a letter to state regulators this week that the closure has already cost boat owners and consumers, while potentially putting fishing boats and crews at risk.
Oregon witness questions large circle indentation in backyard snow
Witness image.Photo byMutual UFO Network (MUFON). An Oregon witness at La Pine reported unusual activity in his home after discovering a 30-foot-wide, circle-shaped indentation in the snow at about 4:30 a.m. on December 31, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
kezi.com
Study shows Oregon No. 2 state with most inbound moves in 2022, Eugene one of the most moved-into cities
EUGENE, Ore. -- Oregon was the second most popular state to move to in 2022, according to an annual study by United Van Lines. Michael Stoll, an economist at UCLA, has spent the last decade working closely with the company to break down the data. "The study is accounting of...
Daily Iowan
5 Best Places to Buy a House in Oregon
Oregon real estate prices have skyrocketed over the past decade. Home prices in Oregon have increased nearly 20% over the past year, with a typical home price of $509,539. Rents in mid-sized cities like Salem are up 18%. According to Beaverton real estate agents, this is mainly due to continued population growth and increased demand in metropolitan and suburban areas. New residents are drawn to Oregon’s natural beauty, from its extensive hiking trails to its rocky Pacific coast. Oregon is home to world-class technology and apparel companies such as Intel and Nike, and employees from around the world live and work here. Oregon’s five most populous cities were evaluated to find the best Oregon real estate market investment opportunities. The following indicators were considered:
Central Oregon still dealing with exceptional drought in certain Counties despite recent heavy rain, snowfall
Central Oregon is still in a drought, despite recent wet and snowy weather, according to various measurements such as the Oregon Drought Monitor and the latest look at Central Oregon reservoirs from the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation's "Teacup Diagram." The post Central Oregon still dealing with exceptional drought in certain Counties despite recent heavy rain, snowfall appeared first on KTVZ.
KTVB
I-84 through eastern Oregon affected by strong winds
ONTARIO, Ore. — Interstate 84 through eastern Oregon is again open in both directions after "extremely high wind conditions" and crashes prompted a closure that lasted through Thursday morning, the Oregon Dept. of Transportation says. ODOT said wind gusts reached 70 miles per hour in some areas, and some...
A guide to winter fishing on the Oregon Coast
When it comes to finding the perfect winter fishing destination, the Oregon Coast won’t leave anglers disappointed. The mild weather coupled with an abundance of fishing locations and fish makes Oregon’s coastline a perfect place for winter fishing adventures.
Your guide to January gardening in Oregon (indoors and outdoors)
Timely advice on garden chores, fertilizing, pest control, and more from OSU Extension. These tips are not necessarily applicable to all areas of Oregon. For more information, contact your local Extension office. The Oregon State University Extension Service encourages sustainable gardening practices. Practice preventive pest management rather than reactive pest...
tillamookcountypioneer.net
GORDON’S UPDATE: Weather 1/3/23
We kinda had a wet, drizzly day today with the weak system still draped across our area, then some rain moves in this evening, associated with a disturbance that moved up the old system. Not much changes tonight, same as above but in reverse. Rain, becoming light rain or drizzle...
Channel 6000
Rain for Portland, snow in the Gorge and bomb cyclone at sea
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Most of the day Tuesday is dry in Portland except in the early morning and evening. It’s a mostly rainy, gusty week with temperatures ranging from the mid 40s to the mid 50s. Meanwhile, the Columbia River Gorge may encounter a freezing rain and...
Hazardous Weather Advisories in California, Oregon, Washington
There are a few weather advisories for hazardous weather conditions in Washington, Oregon, and California over the next 24 to 36 hours. The National Weather Service is reporting weather conditions to watch for. Hazardous Weather Advisory for Kittitas & Yakima Counties in Washington. A winter weather advisory is in effect...
