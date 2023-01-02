ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
calcoastnews.com

Endangered salmon population in California plummets

Dams, drought, extreme heat, wildfires and other conditions have pushed California’s winter-run Chinook salmon to the brink of extinction. But, the winter-run Chinook salmon are now faced with an added threat posed by their hunger for anchovies. [phys.org]. 2022 marked the worst spawning season ever for the winter-run Chinook...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Malek Sherif

California is hit by a powerful storm, and residents prepare for further flooding

FloodingPhoto byChris Gallagher/UnsplashonUnsplash. Sacramento - the state capital even though the nation's most populous state had just recovered from a similar drenching a few days prior, on Wednesday a powerful winter storm, the latest in a series of "atmospheric rivers," roared across California, battering the coast, inundating city streets, toppling trees, and burying the mountains in snowfall.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Center Square

New report shows Hispanics face rising scrutiny by police in California

(The Center Square) - The Racial and Identity Profiling Advisory Board (RIPA) released its sixth report on issues of police profiling. Whites and Blacks were a shrinking share of those stopped by police while the Hispanic share of stops grew 9% since the 2021 report. Blacks remained the most likely to be searched, detained and handcuffed after a stop by wide margins. Blacks were also the most likely to face use of force by police and the group most likely to face no action at all after a stop. ...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Santa Monica Daily Press

New storm brings rain but little damage to Santa Monica

As a huge storm hit California on Wednesday, officials ordered evacuations in a high-risk coastal area where mudslides killed 23 people in 2018, while residents elsewhere in the state scrambled to find sandbags, and braced themselves for flooding and power outages. California Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
idyllwildtowncrier.com

Some, but not all, new laws for 2023

The last session of the California Legislature ended in September and Gov. Gavin Newsom had the option to sign into law more than 1,160 bills the Legislature had passed. By Oct. 2, he had signed 997 and vetoed 163. Below is a brief summary of the new laws that Californians will have in 2023.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KRON4 News

California ocean piers collapse, waves rise to 35 feet

CAPITOLA, Calif. (KRON) — California beach town residents woke up Thursday morning to collapsed ocean piers, massive 35-foot waves, tide surges, and widespread flooding. Coastal chaos stretched from beaches in Santa Cruz and San Mateo counties all the way up to San Francisco and Marin. An atmospheric river-powered rainstorm triggered evacuation orders for residents living […]
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
ABC10

California's new gun law, explained

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Texas passed a law known as SB8 that allows people who aren’t connected to an abortion to sue anyone who performs or facilitates an abortion after six weeks, and they can receive up to $10,000 in damages. "If they’re going to use this framework to...
CALIFORNIA STATE
californiaglobe.com

California Recalls, Recall Signature Gathering Continues Into 2023

In the last five years, California has seen such a flurry of recall activity that no other state even comes close. In 2018, State Senator Josh Newman was recalled over his vote in Sacramento over the gas tax, while Santa Clara County Superior Court Judge Aaron Persky was recalled over his decision in the Brock Turner rape case. For the latter, the recall was so bad that Persky was fired as a high schools tennis coach after only a brief time on the job as a result.
CALIFORNIA STATE
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

New California Traffic Laws Taking Effect in 2023

The New Year is upon us, and as the saying goes, “ring out the old and ring in the new.” As we look towards happiness, health, and prosperity in 2023, we should also look into the new laws related to transportation. The California Highway Patrol (CHP) has assembled...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Santa Monica Daily Press

California Fentanyl seizure could have killed the entire country

The opioid epidemic reached staggering proportions last year driven by the unprecedented lethality of fentanyl. According to Gov. Newsom’s office, law enforcement efforts seized 28,765 pounds of the synthetic drug last year, enough to potentially kill the entire population of North America, twice. The 594 percent increase in seizures...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KDRV

Lawsuit filed against Klamath River dam removal project

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. – A board member of the Siskiyou County Water Users Association has filed a lawsuit against the secretary of the California Natural Resources Agency. The lawsuit claims the secretary is illegally using taxpayer money to fund the historic dam removal project. "The secretary of natural resources...
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Channel

Two new state laws targeting catalytic converter thieves took effect on January 1

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Catalytic converter theft is an issue many people have heard about and and experienced. People have tried things like spray painting or etching identifying information on their catalytic converters to deter thieves. Now, two new laws going into effect will target recyclers and black market operations, as well as increasing the fine for stealing catalytic converters.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy