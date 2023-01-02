Read full article on original website
Related
calcoastnews.com
Endangered salmon population in California plummets
Dams, drought, extreme heat, wildfires and other conditions have pushed California’s winter-run Chinook salmon to the brink of extinction. But, the winter-run Chinook salmon are now faced with an added threat posed by their hunger for anchovies. [phys.org]. 2022 marked the worst spawning season ever for the winter-run Chinook...
Dramatic videos, photos show the force of powerful bomb cyclone, 'Pineapple Express' slamming California
At least two people have been killed during a powerful bomb cyclone that has been bringing heavy rain and high winds to California, and dramatic videos and photos are showing the scope of the damage.
California is hit by a powerful storm, and residents prepare for further flooding
FloodingPhoto byChris Gallagher/UnsplashonUnsplash. Sacramento - the state capital even though the nation's most populous state had just recovered from a similar drenching a few days prior, on Wednesday a powerful winter storm, the latest in a series of "atmospheric rivers," roared across California, battering the coast, inundating city streets, toppling trees, and burying the mountains in snowfall.
New report shows Hispanics face rising scrutiny by police in California
(The Center Square) - The Racial and Identity Profiling Advisory Board (RIPA) released its sixth report on issues of police profiling. Whites and Blacks were a shrinking share of those stopped by police while the Hispanic share of stops grew 9% since the 2021 report. Blacks remained the most likely to be searched, detained and handcuffed after a stop by wide margins. Blacks were also the most likely to face use of force by police and the group most likely to face no action at all after a stop. ...
This California County Has The Longest Life Expectancy
Stacker put together a list of counties where people live the longest in each state.
Santa Monica Daily Press
New storm brings rain but little damage to Santa Monica
As a huge storm hit California on Wednesday, officials ordered evacuations in a high-risk coastal area where mudslides killed 23 people in 2018, while residents elsewhere in the state scrambled to find sandbags, and braced themselves for flooding and power outages. California Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency...
California’s Proposition 13 still sparking clashes
Proposition 13, an iconic tax limitation measure passed by California voters 44 years ago, is still generating legal and political skirmishes.
idyllwildtowncrier.com
Some, but not all, new laws for 2023
The last session of the California Legislature ended in September and Gov. Gavin Newsom had the option to sign into law more than 1,160 bills the Legislature had passed. By Oct. 2, he had signed 997 and vetoed 163. Below is a brief summary of the new laws that Californians will have in 2023.
Sacramento Valley, already deluged, braces for more floods
As a "bomb cyclone" descends on Northern California tonight, storms have already tested a region highly vulnerable to flooding. One report says the Central Valley needs $30 billion in improvements over 30 years.
California ocean piers collapse, waves rise to 35 feet
CAPITOLA, Calif. (KRON) — California beach town residents woke up Thursday morning to collapsed ocean piers, massive 35-foot waves, tide surges, and widespread flooding. Coastal chaos stretched from beaches in Santa Cruz and San Mateo counties all the way up to San Francisco and Marin. An atmospheric river-powered rainstorm triggered evacuation orders for residents living […]
California's ban on around 70,000 vehicles takes effect this week
The final rule in a set of regulations adopted 15 years ago has taken effect.
California's new gun law, explained
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Texas passed a law known as SB8 that allows people who aren’t connected to an abortion to sue anyone who performs or facilitates an abortion after six weeks, and they can receive up to $10,000 in damages. "If they’re going to use this framework to...
californiaglobe.com
California Recalls, Recall Signature Gathering Continues Into 2023
In the last five years, California has seen such a flurry of recall activity that no other state even comes close. In 2018, State Senator Josh Newman was recalled over his vote in Sacramento over the gas tax, while Santa Clara County Superior Court Judge Aaron Persky was recalled over his decision in the Brock Turner rape case. For the latter, the recall was so bad that Persky was fired as a high schools tennis coach after only a brief time on the job as a result.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
New California Traffic Laws Taking Effect in 2023
The New Year is upon us, and as the saying goes, “ring out the old and ring in the new.” As we look towards happiness, health, and prosperity in 2023, we should also look into the new laws related to transportation. The California Highway Patrol (CHP) has assembled...
Santa Monica Daily Press
California Fentanyl seizure could have killed the entire country
The opioid epidemic reached staggering proportions last year driven by the unprecedented lethality of fentanyl. According to Gov. Newsom’s office, law enforcement efforts seized 28,765 pounds of the synthetic drug last year, enough to potentially kill the entire population of North America, twice. The 594 percent increase in seizures...
KDRV
Lawsuit filed against Klamath River dam removal project
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. – A board member of the Siskiyou County Water Users Association has filed a lawsuit against the secretary of the California Natural Resources Agency. The lawsuit claims the secretary is illegally using taxpayer money to fund the historic dam removal project. "The secretary of natural resources...
Heavy snowpack and recent storms may not translate to more farm water
The California snowpack is starting off strong, but for farmers, these high numbers may not translate into more water for their crops.
WATCH: 35-Foot Waves Destroy Several California Piers Amid Bomb Cyclone
Entire roads have been washed away, and two people have died.
These California Trees Are Thousands of Years Old. Are They The Oldest Living Things on Earth?
The current consensus is that the oldest living things on earth are trees, and the oldest of them are in California. So which trees are they? The oldest living things dated by science are found in the White Mountains of California and are called bristlecone pines.
Bakersfield Channel
Two new state laws targeting catalytic converter thieves took effect on January 1
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Catalytic converter theft is an issue many people have heard about and and experienced. People have tried things like spray painting or etching identifying information on their catalytic converters to deter thieves. Now, two new laws going into effect will target recyclers and black market operations, as well as increasing the fine for stealing catalytic converters.
Comments / 0