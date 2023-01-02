ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Athlon Sports

Look: Tom Brady's Message For Damar Hamlin Is Going Viral

Tom Brady is offering prayers for Bills safety Damar Hamlin as the NFL world awaits further updates on his status.  Brady sent out a tweet on Tuesday morning offering his perspective on the situation.  He says it puts playing the game he loves into perspective, considering it could be ...
New York Post

Athletes call for Skip Bayless to be fired after ‘sick’ Damar Hamlin tweet

NFL players, NBA players and retired pro athletes are calling for Skip Bayless to be fired for comments he made in the aftermath of Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffering cardiac arrest on the field during “Monday Night Football.” After the Bills-Bengals game was suspended in Cincinnati, the “Undisputed” host took to Twitter to chime in on the situation. “No doubt the NFL is considering postponing the rest of this game – but how?” Bayless tweeted as medical personnel tended to Hamlin on the field in Cincinnati. “This late in the season, a game of this magnitude is crucial to the regular-season outcome...
OHIO STATE
Boston

Robert Kraft among biggest donors to Damar Hamlin’s charity

Donations to Hamlin's foundation have topped $6 million. The NFL and the sports world continues to show support for Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who went into cardiac arrest during Monday’s game against the Bengals and remains in critical condition. Hamlin’s family released a statement on Tuesday:. As of...
MINNESOTA STATE
The Comeback

Joe Burrow offers opinion on resuming Bills game

There’s been a ton of speculation on what the NFL is going to do with the suspended game between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals after the tragic injury to Bills safety Damar Hamlin on Monday night. Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow offered his opinion on what should happen to the game on Wednesday. When Read more... The post Joe Burrow offers opinion on resuming Bills game appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CINCINNATI, OH
Sportico

Damar Hamlin’s $7M Charity Faces New Challenges Amid Sudden Growth

In May 2020, heading into his fifth-year senior season at Pittsburgh—and a full year before he was taken by the Buffalo Bills in the sixth round of the NFL Draft—Damar Hamlin filed a two-page Articles of Incorporation with the Pennsylvania Department of State to create the Chasing M’s Foundation. The “M” stood for “millions.” The entity’s purpose, he wrote: “Providing scholarships and promoting education for High School and College athletes.” But that seemed to be almost an afterthought. Seven months later, on Dec. 14, 2020, Hamlin launched a GoFundMe campaign for his foundation’s first initiative: a $2,500 toy drive for a daycare facility...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
markerzone.com

CHRIS PRONGER HAS A MESSAGE FOR BILLS SAFETY DAMAR HAMLIN AFTER FREAK ACCIDENT

For any who missed it, during Monday Night Football Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed to the ground suddenly, sending a wave of fright around the sports community. Hamlin had to be resuscitated on the field and intubated at the hospital, leading to the game's postponement. Athletes and other prominent...
TheDailyBeast

Damar Hamlin’s Injury Exposes the NFL’s Medical Theater

From the moment Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed after being tackled in a Monday night NFL game against the Cincinnati Bengals, he likely had just three minutes to receive help before he died on the field.Following his collapse, medical personnel rushed to his side and started the agonizing process of CPR, all while viewers at home watched players weep and pace frantically on the sidelines as their friend and teammate fought for his life mere feet away. Soon an ambulance arrived to take him to a hospital where it was announced he was in critical condition following a cardiac...

