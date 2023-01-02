Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Once again, Buffalo is put to the test by Damar Hamlin's demise; this time, the message is, "Karma owes us.Malek SherifBuffalo, NY
"Somebody Has My Son, Or Did Something To My Son,” Mother Says Of Missing 12-Year-Old New York BoyThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBuffalo, NY
Football: Ohio State offers support for Buffalo Bills’ Hamlin after cardiac arrestThe LanternCincinnati, OH
Buffalo Residents Struggling To Find Basic Items Like Fresh Produce, Lunch Meat, Eggs, Bread, And Baby Formula.Ty D.Buffalo, NY
Damar Hamlin Shows Remarkable Improvement After Suffering Cardiac Arrest on the FieldLarry LeaseBuffalo, NY
Related
Look: Tom Brady's Message For Damar Hamlin Is Going Viral
Tom Brady is offering prayers for Bills safety Damar Hamlin as the NFL world awaits further updates on his status. Brady sent out a tweet on Tuesday morning offering his perspective on the situation. He says it puts playing the game he loves into perspective, considering it could be ...
Damar Hamlin 'didn't expect' Tee Higgins to 'launch his body' into him, ESPN's Bart Scott says
ESPN NFL analyst Bart Scott believes Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin wasn't expecting the Bengals' Tee Higgins to "launch" himself into his body before his collapse.
Roger Goodell Faces Calls to Be Fired After Damar Hamlin's Collapse
Reports on Monday night said players were told they had 5 minutes to warm up before resuming the game, which was later postponed. The NFL disputed the reports.
Damar Hamlin Was Raised by Parents Who Worked Incredibly Hard to Provide for Him
Following one of the most terrifying on-field incidents in the history of the NFL, sports fans and people more generally around the world are hoping as hard as they can that Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin will be OK. Article continues below advertisement. Damar collapsed during the first quarter of...
Athletes call for Skip Bayless to be fired after ‘sick’ Damar Hamlin tweet
NFL players, NBA players and retired pro athletes are calling for Skip Bayless to be fired for comments he made in the aftermath of Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffering cardiac arrest on the field during “Monday Night Football.” After the Bills-Bengals game was suspended in Cincinnati, the “Undisputed” host took to Twitter to chime in on the situation. “No doubt the NFL is considering postponing the rest of this game – but how?” Bayless tweeted as medical personnel tended to Hamlin on the field in Cincinnati. “This late in the season, a game of this magnitude is crucial to the regular-season outcome...
Bengals' Tee Higgins' family slams suggestion wide receiver was at fault for Damar Hamlin situation
The family of Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins slammed any notion that their son was to blame for what happened to Damar Hamlin.
Robert Kraft among biggest donors to Damar Hamlin’s charity
Donations to Hamlin's foundation have topped $6 million. The NFL and the sports world continues to show support for Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who went into cardiac arrest during Monday’s game against the Bengals and remains in critical condition. Hamlin’s family released a statement on Tuesday:. As of...
Sporting News
Bills' Stefon Diggs, others stay in Cincinnati with hospitalized Damar Hamlin: 'Had to be here for our teammate'
The Bills flew home from Cincinnati after their game against the Bengals was suspended and postponed following Damar Hamlin's on-field cardiac arrest. However, some members of the organization stayed behind to remain with Hamlin, who is in critical condition. That included star wide receiver Stefon Diggs. Diggs went to the...
Buffalo Bills Announce Update On Damar Hamlin This Tuesday Afternoon
The Buffalo Bills just offered the latest on Damar Hamlin's status. In a tweet posted this Tuesday afternoon, the Bills announced Hamlin spent the night in the intensive care unit. Today, he remains in that unit and is in critical condition. "Damar Hamlin spent last night in the ...
Cowboys Jerry Jones on Bills' Damar Hamlin: 'Watched in Fear'
While being proud of the way the scary situation was handled Monday night in Cincinnati, the owner said there's no clear-cut path for the NFL moving forward.
Joe Burrow offers opinion on resuming Bills game
There’s been a ton of speculation on what the NFL is going to do with the suspended game between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals after the tragic injury to Bills safety Damar Hamlin on Monday night. Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow offered his opinion on what should happen to the game on Wednesday. When Read more... The post Joe Burrow offers opinion on resuming Bills game appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NBC Sports
Mike Tomlin: I’ve known Damar Hamlin since he was 12, this is a personal thing to me
Like everyone in the NFL, Steelers coach Mike Tomlin is concerned first and foremost today with the health of Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who remains hospitalized in critical condition after collapsing on the field Monday night. But Tomlin revealed that he has a personal connection with Hamlin that began long before Hamlin’s NFL career.
A Mom Whose Son Died on the Football Field Feels Familiar Grief Watching Damar Hamlin
Amy Stover lost her son to a football injury in 2013. Damar Hamlin’s collapse brought her back to that fateful day and its lessons.
Damar Hamlin’s $7M Charity Faces New Challenges Amid Sudden Growth
In May 2020, heading into his fifth-year senior season at Pittsburgh—and a full year before he was taken by the Buffalo Bills in the sixth round of the NFL Draft—Damar Hamlin filed a two-page Articles of Incorporation with the Pennsylvania Department of State to create the Chasing M’s Foundation. The “M” stood for “millions.” The entity’s purpose, he wrote: “Providing scholarships and promoting education for High School and College athletes.” But that seemed to be almost an afterthought. Seven months later, on Dec. 14, 2020, Hamlin launched a GoFundMe campaign for his foundation’s first initiative: a $2,500 toy drive for a daycare facility...
Damar Hamlin’s uncle gives status update on NFL star with fears of ‘lung damage after Bills safety resuscitated twice’
DAMAR Hamlin's uncle has revealed that his stricken nephew is still sedated on a ventilator but appears to be "trending upwards." Buffalo Bills safety Hamlin, 24, went into cardiac arrest on Monday, January 2 after tackling wide receiver Tee Higgins during the game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin was initially...
Bills vs. Bengals: NFL Provides Scheduling Update
The 24-year-old safety suffered cardiac arrest, collapsing on the field during the ‘Monday Night Football’ matchup.
WKBW-TV
Niagara Falls to be illuminated in blue in support of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — Niagara Falls will be illuminated in blue Tuesday night in support of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin. Niagara Falls USA and Niagara Parks made the announcement on social media. The illumination will take place from 9 p.m. to 9:15 p.m. Hamlin suffered a cardiac...
markerzone.com
CHRIS PRONGER HAS A MESSAGE FOR BILLS SAFETY DAMAR HAMLIN AFTER FREAK ACCIDENT
For any who missed it, during Monday Night Football Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed to the ground suddenly, sending a wave of fright around the sports community. Hamlin had to be resuscitated on the field and intubated at the hospital, leading to the game's postponement. Athletes and other prominent...
Damar Hamlin’s Injury Exposes the NFL’s Medical Theater
From the moment Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed after being tackled in a Monday night NFL game against the Cincinnati Bengals, he likely had just three minutes to receive help before he died on the field.Following his collapse, medical personnel rushed to his side and started the agonizing process of CPR, all while viewers at home watched players weep and pace frantically on the sidelines as their friend and teammate fought for his life mere feet away. Soon an ambulance arrived to take him to a hospital where it was announced he was in critical condition following a cardiac...
Comments / 0