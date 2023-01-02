ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Manchester United Preparing Offer For World Cup Star Striker

By Alex Wallace
 3 days ago

A report suggests that Manchester United will prepare to make an offer for a world cup star striker.

Manchester United are in hot pursuit of signing a striker in the summer transfer window as they look to replace Cristiano Ronaldo. United have been linked with a move for Joao Felix however a highly demanded loan fee is proving to be a stumbling block.

United have also been linked with Bundesliga striker Marcus Thuram , the Frenchman has been impressing in Germany. The striker also played a part in France's world cup winning campaign.

Reports have stated that United will be limited to the loan market in the January window due to the ongoing sale of the club. However a new report has linked United to the possibility of preparing an offer to sign a striker this month.

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

The report comes from L'Equipe via Get French Football news on Twitter, they report that United are preparing a €60million offer to sign Frankfurt striker Randal Kolo Muani . The French youngster has impressed for both club and country.

Erik Ten Hag is keen on signing a striker this month to bolster his attacking options ahead of the rest of the season. United find themselves in a top four battle as well s competing in all three of the Carabo, FA Cup and Europa League.

It would seem highly unlikely that United would bid for the Frankfurt striker this month given the financial situation.

