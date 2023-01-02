ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Dee Snider Says Ronnie James Dio + Robert Plant Aren’t ‘Real Performers’ But ‘Great Singers’

Twisted Sister's Dee Snider has never been shy about sharing his opinions, controversial or not and recently, on Twitter, he reasoned that Robert Plant (Led Zeppelin) and Ronnie James Dio (Dio, Black Sabbath, Rainbow) are "not real performers." He did maintain that he thinks they are incredibly talented singers, however, noting there's an important distinction between a performer/frontperson and being a singer.
Why Devin Townsend Turned Down Offer to Audition for Judas Priest

Judas Priest haven't cycled through as many musicians as some other metal bands have, but they did undergo a couple of lineup changes, and were in the market for a new vocalist in the mid-'90s. Devin Townsend was actually asked to audition to be the group's singer, but he turned the offer down, and explained why in a new interview.
Beckstead Family Hoping to Re-Buy Guitar That Son Sold Before He Died

I was 24 years old the first time I stole my father's ring to pawn it for alcohol money. I wish I could say it was the only thing I pawned. But it wasn't, not by a long shot. There was the ring, the snowboard, the X-Box, the computer, the video camera, and so much more. Some of the items were mine. Many of them weren't. The ring, my dad's ring, was his dad's ring. It sticks out the most. But the other thing that sticks out is the guitar.
Why Hardy Thinks There’s a Crossover Between Rock + Country

Experimenting with different genres is nothing new, but Hardy is one of the most prominent country artists who's made a shift toward rock in recent years. Ahead of the release of his upcoming country-rock album The Mockingbird & The Crow, the artist has touched a bit upon why he thinks there's a crossover between the two music styles.
GEORGIA STATE
Why Nickelback’s Chad Kroeger Is a Bigger Metalhead Than Devin Townsend

Devin Townsend has rocked out as a member of Strapping Young Lad and delivered some of the more interesting metal solo albums of the last three decades, so why is the musician saying that his one time collaborator Chad Kroeger of popular rock act Nickelback is a bigger metalhead than him? Townsend addressed his friendship and working relationship with Kroeger in an interview with Ultimate Guitar, offering some insight on the Nickelback frontman and giving him the ultimate "metalhead" compliment in the process.
The Rock + Metal Bands Touring in 2023 – Guide

It's tour time! Rock and metal bands are hitting the road hard in 2023, and Loudwire is here to round them all up for you. Buckle up and get ready for a great year, because these are the bands touring in 2023. Are you prepared for another year of stellar...
Is Tony Iommi About to Start Writing First Solo Album Since 2005?

In a new video celebrating the new year, Black Sabbath guitarist Tony Iommi reflects on the past year and looks ahead to new ventures, which includes starting work on a new album that may possibly be his first solo record since 2005's Fused. For the 74-year-old Iommi, 2022 was full...
Statue of Rammstein’s Till Lindemann Reportedly Stolen in Germany

A statue of Rammstein frontman Till Lindemann has reportedly been stolen in Germany. The statue was placed in the city of Rostock, near the Evershagen neighborhood where the singer grew up, in honor of his 60th birthday. German publication NDR shared the news earlier today (Jan. 4), noting that the...
‘Stranger Things’ Metalhead Eddie Munson Based on West Memphis Three’s Damien Echols

Did you know that Eddie Munson, the beloved metalhead from Netflix's Stranger Things 4, was based on a real-life person who was also accused of murder?. Munson, the Metallica-playing Stranger Things character, was inspired by Damien Echols, a writer who was part of the West Memphis Three, a group of teenagers convicted of murder in Arkansas in the '90s. Echols, now in his 40s, was released from prison in 2011 alongside West Memphis Three members Jessie Misskelley Jr. and Jason Baldwin.
ARKANSAS STATE
2023 Hard Rock + Metal Album Release Calendar

With so many new metal and hard rock albums being released each week, it can be difficult to keep up. We’re making things a lot easier for you by keeping track of all the 2023 releases in one convenient location. Check back often or bookmark this page, because this...
Watch Cardi B Go Emo Singing Fall Out Boy Classic on New Year’s Eve

Yes, the headline is correct: Rap superstar Cardi B sang Fall Out Boy's "Sugar We're Goin' Down" on New Year's Eve. Well, maybe "covered" is a strong word. But there is video of Cardi B, sooo randomly, busting out a few lines from the From Under the Cork Tree classic after the stroke of midnight, Jan. 1, 2023, at a Miami nightclub.
MIAMI, FL
The 12 Songs Sirius XM’s Liquid Metal Played the Most in 2022

It was a good 2022 for the listeners of Liquid Metal, the most blistering of the metal and rock channels on Sirius XM Radio. To toast the end of the year and jumpstart 2023, Liquid Metal has now shared its "Best of 2022" list of the top tracks played at Liquid Metal.
