Read full article on original website
Related
Zakk Wylde Not the Only Guitarist Pantera Considered for New Lineup, Says Band’s Former Producer
Pantera announcing a tour with Zakk Wylde and Charlie Benante was one of the biggest moments in the metal world during 2022, and they played a handful of shows in December to top off the year. One of the band's producers has revealed that Wylde wasn't the only guitarist considered for the role, though, and explained why he was chosen for it.
Dee Snider Says Ronnie James Dio + Robert Plant Aren’t ‘Real Performers’ But ‘Great Singers’
Twisted Sister's Dee Snider has never been shy about sharing his opinions, controversial or not and recently, on Twitter, he reasoned that Robert Plant (Led Zeppelin) and Ronnie James Dio (Dio, Black Sabbath, Rainbow) are "not real performers." He did maintain that he thinks they are incredibly talented singers, however, noting there's an important distinction between a performer/frontperson and being a singer.
Why Devin Townsend Turned Down Offer to Audition for Judas Priest
Judas Priest haven't cycled through as many musicians as some other metal bands have, but they did undergo a couple of lineup changes, and were in the market for a new vocalist in the mid-'90s. Devin Townsend was actually asked to audition to be the group's singer, but he turned the offer down, and explained why in a new interview.
Iggy Pop Says He Was Asked About Joining AC/DC – ‘They Were Looking For a Singer’
Iggy and AC/DC? The punk rock icon Iggy Pop recently recalled when he was asked if he'd be interested in joining AC/DC. It apparently happened at some point after the 1980 death of the classic Australian rockers' influential lead singer Bon Scott. That's how Iggy, the legendary vocalist of The...
Beckstead Family Hoping to Re-Buy Guitar That Son Sold Before He Died
I was 24 years old the first time I stole my father's ring to pawn it for alcohol money. I wish I could say it was the only thing I pawned. But it wasn't, not by a long shot. There was the ring, the snowboard, the X-Box, the computer, the video camera, and so much more. Some of the items were mine. Many of them weren't. The ring, my dad's ring, was his dad's ring. It sticks out the most. But the other thing that sticks out is the guitar.
Co-Founding Journey Keyboardist to Join Band’s 50th Anniversary Tour, Says Neal Schon
When Journey hit the road for their 50th anniversary tour, co-founding member Gregg Rolie will be on board, according to guitarist Neal Schon. Schon first tease the idea that Rolie might return in late November, with the not-so-veiled clue coming as a legal battle between Schon and keyboardist Jonathan Cain heated up over the band's finances.
Behemoth’s Nergal Slams Majority of New Metal Albums for Sounding ‘Robotic’
On top of his music, Behemoth bandleader Adam "Nergal" Darski is known to metalheads for freely speaking his mind on a wide variety of topics, including the very business of metal — just two months ago, he warned metal musicians against starting new bands. "Do you really want to...
Metal Documentarian Bob Nalbandian Dies, Dave Mustaine, Lars Ulrich + More Pay Tribute
Bob Nalbandian, metal documentarian and journalist, has died at 58 after battling a rare form of lymphoma. Dave Mustaine, Lars Ulrich and Marty Friedman were among the musicians who've paid tribute to Nalbandian. Nalbandian kicked off his career in the metal world in 1982 as the publisher and editor-in-chief of...
Daughtry + Lzzy Hale Give Powerhouse Vocal Performances Covering Journey’s ‘Separate Ways’ for Song’s 40th Anniversary
It takes a powerhouse voice to take on the Journey classic, "Separate Ways," so how about we give you two? Daughtry has covered the song, with a vocal assist from Halestorm's Lzzy Hale giving us the first must-listen cover of 2023!. The song is arriving today (Jan. 5) to coincide...
Why Hardy Thinks There’s a Crossover Between Rock + Country
Experimenting with different genres is nothing new, but Hardy is one of the most prominent country artists who's made a shift toward rock in recent years. Ahead of the release of his upcoming country-rock album The Mockingbird & The Crow, the artist has touched a bit upon why he thinks there's a crossover between the two music styles.
Why Nickelback’s Chad Kroeger Is a Bigger Metalhead Than Devin Townsend
Devin Townsend has rocked out as a member of Strapping Young Lad and delivered some of the more interesting metal solo albums of the last three decades, so why is the musician saying that his one time collaborator Chad Kroeger of popular rock act Nickelback is a bigger metalhead than him? Townsend addressed his friendship and working relationship with Kroeger in an interview with Ultimate Guitar, offering some insight on the Nickelback frontman and giving him the ultimate "metalhead" compliment in the process.
The Rock + Metal Bands Touring in 2023 – Guide
It's tour time! Rock and metal bands are hitting the road hard in 2023, and Loudwire is here to round them all up for you. Buckle up and get ready for a great year, because these are the bands touring in 2023. Are you prepared for another year of stellar...
What Rock + Metal Musicians Think of Rolling Stone’s 200 Greatest Singers List
Listen, we get it, lists can be frustrating. Every time a publication posts a list, they're essentially asking for trouble. Rolling Stone's recently-published list of the 200 Greatest Singers of All Time stirred up a lot of commotion on the internet this week. Rolling Stone even expected that people would...
Is Tony Iommi About to Start Writing First Solo Album Since 2005?
In a new video celebrating the new year, Black Sabbath guitarist Tony Iommi reflects on the past year and looks ahead to new ventures, which includes starting work on a new album that may possibly be his first solo record since 2005's Fused. For the 74-year-old Iommi, 2022 was full...
Statue of Rammstein’s Till Lindemann Reportedly Stolen in Germany
A statue of Rammstein frontman Till Lindemann has reportedly been stolen in Germany. The statue was placed in the city of Rostock, near the Evershagen neighborhood where the singer grew up, in honor of his 60th birthday. German publication NDR shared the news earlier today (Jan. 4), noting that the...
It Looks Like Reunited Porcupine Tree Will Play Their Last Shows in 2023
Almost as quickly as they returned, it appears Porcupine Tree will fade away once more with leader Steven Wilson suggesting that the prog rock group's 2023 tour dates will "likely" be their "final" ones. In a Happy New Year social media post, Wilson shared a photo of him and his...
‘Stranger Things’ Metalhead Eddie Munson Based on West Memphis Three’s Damien Echols
Did you know that Eddie Munson, the beloved metalhead from Netflix's Stranger Things 4, was based on a real-life person who was also accused of murder?. Munson, the Metallica-playing Stranger Things character, was inspired by Damien Echols, a writer who was part of the West Memphis Three, a group of teenagers convicted of murder in Arkansas in the '90s. Echols, now in his 40s, was released from prison in 2011 alongside West Memphis Three members Jessie Misskelley Jr. and Jason Baldwin.
2023 Hard Rock + Metal Album Release Calendar
With so many new metal and hard rock albums being released each week, it can be difficult to keep up. We’re making things a lot easier for you by keeping track of all the 2023 releases in one convenient location. Check back often or bookmark this page, because this...
Watch Cardi B Go Emo Singing Fall Out Boy Classic on New Year’s Eve
Yes, the headline is correct: Rap superstar Cardi B sang Fall Out Boy's "Sugar We're Goin' Down" on New Year's Eve. Well, maybe "covered" is a strong word. But there is video of Cardi B, sooo randomly, busting out a few lines from the From Under the Cork Tree classic after the stroke of midnight, Jan. 1, 2023, at a Miami nightclub.
The 12 Songs Sirius XM’s Liquid Metal Played the Most in 2022
It was a good 2022 for the listeners of Liquid Metal, the most blistering of the metal and rock channels on Sirius XM Radio. To toast the end of the year and jumpstart 2023, Liquid Metal has now shared its "Best of 2022" list of the top tracks played at Liquid Metal.
K2 Radio
Casper, WY
10K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
K2 has the best news coverage for Casper and the state of Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0