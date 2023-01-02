ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Playing Defence And Investing Tactically Key – Franklin Templeton’s ETF Outlook

Jason Xavier, head of EMEA ETF Capital Markets at California-based investment manager Franklin Templeton discusses the global outlook for fixed income and exchange-traded funds in 2023. As we head into 2023, Jason Xavier at Franklin Templeton expects it to be a bumpy year for financial markets globally. “We think it...
Global shares gain in muted trading, oil prices fall back

TOKYO — (AP) — Global shares were mostly higher Friday after Wall Street benchmarks fell on worries that the U.S. Federal Reserve will keep raising interest rates. European shares were mixed in early trading as official data showed consumer prices in European Union countries using the euro currency eased but still rose a painful 9.2% in December. The European Union statistics agency Eurostat said it was the slowest increase since August.
Russia's New Hypersonic Superweapon Against the West Is Actually Pathetic

Russia has deployed its frigate Admiral Gorshkov to tour the world’s oceans equipped with Zircon hypersonic missiles. Russia claims the Zircon is so fast it can avoid Western missile defense systems, but the weapons are unproven. In 2019, Admiral Gorshkov circled the globe and visited ports in Asia, Africa,...
Carmignac Smiles On Japan, Emerging Market Debt, Manufacturing

At the start of a New Year, the French firm, along with many others, sets out its thoughts over what to expect – or at least prepare for – in 2023. Unsurprisingly, inflation and rates feature prominently in the thinking. The new economic landscape that’s taking shape against...
OPINION OF THE WEEK: Good Wealth Management Is Far More Than Investment

As part of a new weekly opinion slot, we carry this commentary about what the core mission of wealth management should be and why it has to be so much more than investment performance, significant though that is. This news service is delighted to launch a new and regular feature:...
What's New In Investments, Funds? – Hamilton Lane

The latest news in investment offerings, financial products and other services relative to wealth advisors and their clients. Hamilton Lane, the Nasdaq-listed private markets firm, today announced that it had completed the final closing of a fund with about $2.1 billion in total commitments. High net worth clients are among the investors in the Hamilton Lane Equity Opportunities Fund V.
Summary Of Asia-Pacific Wealth Management Senior Moves – November 2022

November 2022 was a busy month for moves, featuring banks and wealth managers such as Bank J Safra Sarasin, Deutsche Bank, Credit Suisse, Citi Private Bank and Schroders. First Sentier Investors, the Japan-owned organisation, appointed Kate Turner as global head of responsible investment. Sydney-based Turner raplaced Will Oulton, who retired from the business.
Inflation in Europe slows again, hitting 9.2% in December

LONDON — (AP) — Europe ended a bad year for inflation with some relief as price gains eased again, though they still rose a painful 9.2% in December, according to data released Friday. The latest numbers are a sign that the worst might be over for weary consumers...
Bank of Singapore Names New CEO

The move comes after an interim CEO was appointed to manage the firm. Bank of Singapore, the private banking arm of Southeast Asia’s OCBC, has appointed private banker Jason Moo as its new CEO, who will start in March 2023. He will succeed Bahren Shaari who retired at the...
Harneys Makes Senior Promotions

The latest moves and appointments at Harneys, a global offshore law firm. Harneys has made a series of promotions at partner and counsel level, alongside leadership changes, with personnel due to start their roles this month. Four lawyers from across the Harneys offices have been promoted to partner level. These...
Citibank Taiwan Names New Head

The latest moves and appointments at Citibank Taiwan. This week, the board of Citibank Taiwan elected Aftab Ahmed, the former Citigroup country officer for the Philippines, as its new chairman, subject to regulatory approval. Ahmed (pictured) is taking over from Paulus Mok who retired in January as CTL chairman and...

