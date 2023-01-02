Construction and development were two keys to 2022 in the Stoughton area, and this year looks to be no different. With plans for commercial and residential developments on the way around the city, a wide range of facilities upgrades around the school district and more progress on the riverfront project, 2023 is shaping up to be a busy one around the Stoughton area once again.

