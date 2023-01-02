Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Wisconsin vs Oklahoma State Preview and Prediction For the Guaranteed Rate BowlFlurrySportsMadison, WI
Family struggles with multiple utility issues as temperatures plunge in WisconsinEdy ZooMadison, WI
Madison introduces stricter regulations on ice and snow removal to reduce environmental impactEdy ZooMadison, WI
TSA issues reminder after dog accidentally sent through X-Ray machineB.R. ShenoyMadison, WI
Related
stoughtonnews.com
Letter: Walter Eggleson honor is well-deserved
As 'forever grateful and proud Stoughton Vikings' we join other current and former residents in commending leadership in dedicating additional land for recreational purposes. In this regard we are pleased to learn that Walter Eggleson was honored in the naming of same. We can appreciate and understand there are many worthy of such consideration but feel Stoughton has chosen wisely.
stoughtonnews.com
Boys lacrosse: Three members of Oregon/Stoughton named Academic All-Americans
Three members of the Oregon/Stoughton boys lacrosse club’s championship team were recently named Academic All-Americans by USA Lacrosse. The players selected were Adam Slager, Adam Mikkelson and Leo Schleck. The trio helped the Oregon/Stoughton co-op to a state championship run in June. Only four players in the state of...
stoughtonnews.com
DOT holding Hwy. 51 public meeting Jan. 12
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) will host a public involvement meeting to discuss the proposed improvements along US 51 from 5-6:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12 at Good Shepherd By The Lake Church, 1860 Hwy. 51, Stoughton. A brief presentation is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. According to a Jan. 5...
stoughtonnews.com
Letter: An open thank you to the community
On behalf of our family, we would like to send a collective thank you to the Stoughton/McFarland/Oregon Communities. On Wednesday, Dec. 21 at approximately 5 p.m. our beloved family dog, Zela, got spooked and ran away from our home in Stoughton. She was missing for nearly 72 hours in the freezing cold blizzard conditions.
stoughtonnews.com
Girls hockey: Ainsley Saling sends Stoughton Icebergs past Northland Pines
Oregon senior forward Ainsley Saling netted a hat trick and powered the Stoughton Icebergs girls hockey co-op to a 7-1 nonconference win over Northland Pines on Wednesday, Dec. 28, at Pierce Park in Eagle River. After a scoreless first period, the Icebergs scored three goals in the second period. Sophomore...
stoughtonnews.com
Prep sports: Stoughton’s upcoming can’t-miss games, meets to watch
As the girls basketball, boys basketball and wrestling seasons heat up, there are still many more big games to circle on the calendar. In the spirit of the 12 days of Christmas and New Year’s resolutions, the following are 12 games or meets that local sports fans should circle on their calendars as can’t miss events before postseason tournaments begin.
stoughtonnews.com
Stories to watch in 2023: More development on the way
Construction and development were two keys to 2022 in the Stoughton area, and this year looks to be no different. With plans for commercial and residential developments on the way around the city, a wide range of facilities upgrades around the school district and more progress on the riverfront project, 2023 is shaping up to be a busy one around the Stoughton area once again.
stoughtonnews.com
County taking a long-term look at waste management
Seeking to solve some long-term waste management needs, Dane County is considering building a new facility that would be part business park, part organics processing facility, part waste education center, and part landfill. The reason is there’s less than 10 years of space left at its Rodefeld Landfill off of...
Comments / 0