KSNB Local4
Northwest Hall of Fame names three for winter induction
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (Press Release) - This weekend, the Northwest High School Athletic Hall of Fame will honor the remaining inductees of its third class announced during the 2022-23 school year. The Northwest Hall of Fame committee was formed in the summer of 2020 with the goal of developing a permanent hall of fame to recognize past Northwest teams, students and coaches who displayed excellence during their time at Northwest. Additionally, the committee will recognize community members who had a lasting impact on Northwest athletics.
kfornow.com
New Scholarship Hopes to Draw Nursing Students to Nebraska
Juliann Sebastian, Ph.D., R.N., dean of the College of Nursing photographed on Wednesday, September 15, 2021. (KFOR NEWS January 3, 2023) The UNMC College of Nursing is offering a new scholarship program, the Nebraska Neighbors: UNMC Nursing Rural Advantage Scholarship, to nursing students entering the UNMC baccalaureate of science traditional or accelerated program from select neighboring states who plan to attend the college’s Scottsbluff, Kearney or Norfolk campuses.
Kearney Hub
Kearney Regional Medical Center 'safest hospital in Nebraska'
KEARNEY – Kearney Regional Medical Center has been named the safest hospital in Nebraska, according to The Leapfrog Group, a national nonprofit health care watchdog organization. KRMC was the only facility in Nebraska to receive an “A” Hospital Safety Grade rating. Five Nebraska hospitals received “B” ratings, nine received...
KSNB Local4
Central Nebraska agencies unveil Drive Sober results
KEARNEY, GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Kearney Police Department, Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office and Hall County Sheriff’s Office helped keep drunk drivers off the roads with its Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over Mobilization Selective Traffic Enforcement. The campaign was funded by a mini-grant from the Nebraska...
News Channel Nebraska
Nebraskans flocking to casinos regardless of their vote for or against them
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — While many have shared smiles during the first week of casino gaming in Grand Island, that doesn’t mean everyone agrees on the politics of casinos. In 2020, 65 percent of Nebraskans voted for a pair of ballot initiatives to legalize casino gaming at horse tracks. 68 percent of Hall County residents voted for the initiatives. Barb King of Minden was at the casino’s opening day and supported legalization.
News Channel Nebraska
Dangerous ice, snow storm forecast to hit Central Nebraska
KEARNEY, NE — Forecasters say a significant winter storm could cause problems across Central Nebraska on Monday and Tuesday. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for much of the region including Phelps, Dawson, Buffalo, Custer, Sherman, Howard, Hall, Merrick and Hamilton counties. The warning lasts from 6:00 A.M. Monday until noon on Tuesday. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Adams, Clay, Franklin and Webster counties for the same time frame.
KSNB Local4
Could skill-based gaming affect a casino in Grand Island?
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Hall County Board of Commissioners started the process of looking into taxing the revenue of skill-based cash devices Tuesday morning. Most casino slot machines are built on chance but in skill games, the outcome is more dependent on the skills of the user. Another difference is casino games are subject to taxes, whereas skill-based gaming machines are not.
NebraskaTV
First baby of the New Year born at CHI Health Good Samaritan
KEARNEY, NEB. — Three days into the new year, doctors at Good Samaritan Hospital welcomed the first baby of the year. Introducing Stetsyn Theodore Ryan Golter. The baby weighed in right at 9 pounds. Mom and dad are Addyna Matejka and Cauy Golter. They are engaged and live in...
KSNB Local4
Multiple car accidents in Hastings Thursday morning
The first morning of the 108th session of the Nebraska Legislature was full with elections for spots on committees. Hastings Salvation Army's seasonal campaign continues. The Hastings Salvation Army is wrapping up their seasonal campaign fund.
KSNB Local4
Grand Island welcomes first Tri-City baby of 2023
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - With the new year comes the newest addition to the Tri-Cities. This year’s New Year’s baby is Piper Kay Myers. Piper was born Sunday at 10:37 a.m. weighing 7lbs. 2oz. Piper’s parents Mariah and Derek Myers are Grand Island residents and said she...
kslnewsradio.com
Nebraska gas clerk credited with notifying police of missing Layton teen
LAYTON, Utah — Layton Police say an observant clerk at a gas station in Nebraska is credited with notifying police of the missing 13-year-old, who was at the center of an Amber Alert Tuesday. Lt. Travis Lyman, of the Layton Police Department, told Utah’s Morning News that Grand Island...
southarkansassun.com
Nebraska man arrested for allegedly abducting teen he met in an online gaming platform
A 26-year-old Arizona man, Tadashi Kojima (also known as Aaron M. Zeman), was arrested in Nebraska on Wednesday, Dec. 28, for allegedly abducting a 13-year-old boy he met through the online gaming platform Roblox, according to law enforcement documents reviewed by Law & Crime and published on December 29, 2022.
NebraskaTV
Stores at Conestoga Mall actively looking to move locations due to redevelopment
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Currently the Conestoga Mall has 35 different businesses that will all eventually be impacted by the redevelopment. The project's contractor is Woodsonia Real Estate Inc. The company told NTV News that construction will start on the northern part of the mall. Woodsonia President Drew Snyder said the company is having constant communication with the mall tenants through phone calls and e-mails as many of them need to start looking for other locations outside the mall.
klkntv.com
82-year-old killed in Nebraska crash with juveniles after not yielding, authorities say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Hall County Sheriff’s Office says an 82-year-old died after a collision north of Grand Island on Wednesday. It happened near Highway 281 and Chapman Road, just before 5 p.m. Authorities say Elaine Bishop was driving west on Chapman and failed to yield at...
KSNB Local4
Hastings traffic stop leads to drug arrest
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - A Hastings woman is in trouble with the law after police located drugs in the vehicle she was in. Catrina Lopez, 41, was taken into custody following a traffic stop in the 800 block of West 2nd Street Tuesday afternoon. Hastings Police pulled over a vehicle...
klkntv.com
Man shoots multiple Nebraska homes in front of 2-year-old child, police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Grand Island Police Department says officers arrested a man early Christmas morning after several gunshots rang out. Police said this happened near Lincoln Highway and North Vine Street around 5:45 a.m. Officers said they heard multiple guns being fired when they arrived. They then...
Kearney Hub
82-year-old woman killed in two-vehicle crash north of Grand Island
A rural Hall County resident was killed Wednesday when her vehicle collided with another vehicle north of Grand Island. Around 4:50 p.m., Hall County sheriff’s deputies were called to U.S. 281 and Chapman Road to investigate a crash with injuries. A preliminary investigation found that Elaine Bishop, 82, was westbound on Chapman Road when her vehicle failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection and collided with a northbound vehicle driven by a teenage girl.
