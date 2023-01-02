Read full article on original website
What does lights-out for one Topeka movie theatre mean for the industry and other venues?
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka received news this week that the Regal Hollywood Theatres at River Hill, off SW 6th and Wanamaker, would close, effective Friday. At the same time, the Topeka area is offering more options for live performances, and plenty of independent film making, too. Jeff Carson, board...
Work begins on towers of Topeka Church
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews are in the early stages of taking down the towers on a Topeka church. The plan is to bring down the towers of the Assumption Catholic Church at 8th St. and Jackson Ave., and to build a new roof once they are down. Workers with...
Work continues on site for new Ta Co restaurant in downtown Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews continued working Wednesday on the site for a new Mexican restaurant in downtown Topeka. The new Ta Co restaurant is scheduled to be built at 735 S. Kansas Ave. The location is on the northwest corner of 8th and S. Kansas Avenue. Demolition of the...
Manhattan welcomes first baby in 2023
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Manhattan welcomed its first baby in 2023 just a few hours after the new year rang in. Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan says on Sunday, Jan. 1, it welcomed its first baby in 2023 at 2:07 a.m. “There’s nothing sweeter than ringing...
City of Topeka announces its next CFO
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Topeka’s next Chief Financial Officer has been announced as Freddy Mawyin effective January 23. Currently, Mawyin is the Senior Economic Advisor for the Greater Topeka Partnership (GTP). Prior to that, he was an Intelligence Officer in the United State Army, he has a Master of Business Administration from Washburn University, and a bachelor’s degree in Economics and Spanish from the University of Missouri—St. Louis.
All-American Rejects, Plain White T’s to headline rock festival coming to The Legends
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - Legends Field will host two music festivals in consecutive months. “Phase” Fest will take place Friday, June 16 in Kansas City, Kansas, and will feature: The All-American Rejects, Story of the Year, Plain White T’s and The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus. The music festival...
Powerball $92 million jackpot claimed in Kansas
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – After more than a month of waiting, a winning Powerball jackpot prize has been claimed by a local Kansas resident. The Kansas Lottery said that a person living in Johnson County claimed the ticket anonymously. The winner waited 47 days to claim the prize money after the $92,900,000 jackpot was hit […]
Manhattan partners with the Governor’s office for day of service
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Manhattan community is invited to help their neighbors by donating hygiene items to Flint Hills Breadbasket. The organization is asking people to pick up items from the store and bring them to their office. “They can come on Saturday any time between 1 and 4...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Kansas
If you live in Kansas and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kansas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Overland Park ranked one of best cities to get a job in
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Overland Park has been ranked one of the best cities in the nation to get a job in and has also been found to have some other perks. With the nation’s unemployment rate at 3.7% and most businesses planning to hire around 15% more new graduates from the Class of 2023, personal-finance website WalletHub.com says on Wednesday, Jan. 4, that it released its report on 2023′s Best Places to Find a Job.
Local martial arts school to offer free women’s self defense workshop
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A local martial arts school will offer a free women’s self-defense workshop to usher in a safe 2023. Patrick Overbey of Master Overbey’s Martial Arts says that from 1 - 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, he will host a comprehensive, interactive seminar to cover important self-protection information that every woman should know.
Lawrence woman taken to hospital after Wichita collision
WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Lawrence woman was taken to a hospital in Wichita after she was rear-ended as she attempted to avoid a tree in the road. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 7:25 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 5, emergency crews were called to the area of eastbound Kansas Highway 96 and Webb Rd. in Wichita with reports of an injury crash.
North Topeka to welcome new Qdoba as it says goodbye to Thrifty Car Wash
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - North Topeka will soon welcome a new Mexican eatery as it says goodbye to Thrifty Car Wash. The Capital City has said goodbye to Thrifty Car Wash - which has stood at 2031 NW Topeka Blvd. since 1964 - and will soon welcome a new eatery in North Topeka.
Aggravated kidnapping in Manhattan lands three men behind bars
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - An over-the-weekend aggravated kidnapping in Manhattan has landed three men behind bars for the crime. The Riley Co. Police Department says on Tuesday, Jan. 3, that three men have been arrested in connection to an aggravated kidnapping case that happened on Monday evening in Manhattan. Officials...
Washburn Rural trio signs letter of intents
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - It’s now official for some Junior Blues student athletes. Taylor Russell, Mackinley Rohn and Hailey Beck all signed the dotted line Thursday morning as all three athletes will play at the college level. Russell committed to Missouri Western for volleyball while Rohn and Beck both...
Sabetha couple dies after failure to yield right of way on highway
SABETHA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Sabetha couple is dead after failing to yield the right of way to a Texas driver on a Kansas highway. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 4, emergency crews were called to the area of Highway 75 and 260th Rd. near Sabetha with reports of a fatality crash.
Water main break closes portion of Topeka street
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A portion of a Topeka street is closed as water is restored to the area following a water main break. The City of Topeka says on Thursday, Jan. 5, that a water main break has closed southbound Adams St. between 37th and 38th. Officials noted that...
KGS crews respond to line struck in Southwest Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Gas Service crews are addressing a struck gas line in Southwest Topeka. KGS trucks are in the area of 34th Pl. and Belle Ave. Crews on the scene confirmed to 13 NEWS that the area is safe. KGS confirmed a third party struck a line in that area. They say repairs have been completed with no disruptions to service.
Crews extinguish house fire in downtown Topeka
TOPEKA (KSNT ) – Firefighters are on scene of a reported house fire in downtown Topeka Thursday afternoon. The original call came in around 12:45 p.m., according to Shawnee County Dispatch, to a structure fire in the 500 block of southwest Lincoln Street in Topeka. A 27 News reporter on scene verified crews were extinguishing […]
KHP closes 2022 with more fatality crashes than previous years
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Highway Patrol worked more fatality crashes over the New Year’s weekend than it had in the past two years. KHP says on Tuesday, Jan. 3, that it released its report for New Year’s Weekend Holiday Activity. It said personnel assisted more than 500 drivers over the reporting period, which ranged from 6 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 30, to 11:59 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 2.
