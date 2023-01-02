ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

The Associated Press

8 dead in Utah murder-suicide after wife sought divorce

ENOCH, Utah (AP) — A Utah man fatally shot his five children, his mother-in-law and his wife and then killed himself two weeks after the woman had filed for divorce, according to authorities and public records. Police also revealed during a Thursday news conference that officers investigated the 42-year-old...
ENOCH, UT
KJCT8

Over one hundred migrants arrive in Key Largo, Florida

New York City says that Colorado is sending migrants their way, but it's not clear how many are going. Son of University of Northern Colorado President killed in avalanche. The President of the University of Northern Colorado says his 22-year-old son was killed after an avalanche buried them both in the Colorado backcountry.
KEY LARGO, FL

