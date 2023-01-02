Heather Rae El Moussa and husband Tarek El Moussa are expecting their first baby together any day now, joining Tarek's older children, 7-year-old Brayden and 12-year-old Taylor Heather Rae El Moussa may not be done with kids after the birth of her first baby. The mom-to-be, 35, teased the possibility of more babies in her future while debuting the nursery for her baby on the way to Access Hollywood on Tuesday. "We still have the embryos if we decide in the future to have more," she told the outlet as husband Tarek...

1 DAY AGO