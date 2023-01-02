ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Man charged with attempted murder in machete attack on NYPD officers

By Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HyXEH_0k199ECF00

NEW YORK CITY — The 19-year-old accused of attacking three police officers near Times Square as people gathered to ring in the new year on Saturday has been charged with attempted murder, police said.

In a statement obtained by The Associated Press, police said Trevor Bickford was also charged Monday with attempted assault. Earlier, officials said Bickford was hospitalized after being shot in the shoulder by an officer during Saturday night’s confrontation.

Authorities said that about two hours before the ball dropped in Times Square, Bickford attempted to hit an officer over the head with a machete. He then hit two other officers in the head, cutting both and fracturing one officer’s skull, Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell said.

The injured officers were expected to recover.

Officials did not say what prompted the attack, although authorities emphasized early Sunday that Bickford was believed to have acted alone.

An unidentified law enforcement official told the AP that investigators were looking into whether Bickford was inspired by radical Islamic extremism. An official told the New York Times that authorities had found a diary on Bickford in which he had written a farewell letter to his family.

“I fear greatly you will not repent to Allah and therefore I hold hope in my heart that a piece of you believes so that you may be taken out of the hellfire,” he wrote to his mother, according to the Times. The newspaper reported that he had converted to Islam sometime in the last year and a half and that he had planned to go overseas to fight for persecuted Muslims.

Authorities with the FBI interviewed Bickford in his native Maine last month after learning of his plans, unidentified sources told CNN. His name was added to a terrorist watch list, though his decision to travel to New York via Amtrak kept his name from triggering any alarms, according to CNN.

An official told the Times that Bickford could be charged with terrorism offenses.

©2023 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Law & Crime

‘I Was So Wrong’: Ex-NYPD Cop Sentenced to Prison After Leaving 8-Year-Old Son with Special Needs to Freeze to Death in Garage

Thomas Valva was just 8 years old when he froze to death after being hosed down and forced to sleep in the garage of his Long Island home in the middle of winter. Now the boy’s father, 43-year-old former NYPD police officer Michael Valva, may spend the remainder of his days behind bars after a judge in New York sentenced him to 25 years to life in prison .
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheDailyBeast

Philly Man Who Was Wrongfully Imprisoned for 30 Yrs Is Killed at a Funeral

A wrongfully convicted man who spent nearly 30 years in prison was shot dead at a funeral last Friday, less than two years after he was finally released, Philadelphia police said Wednesday. Christopher Williams, 62, was convicted in 1992 and 1993 for two separate cases, first for the murder of Michael Haynesworth in 1989, then for a triple murder that same year. He was released 22 months ago after prosecutors found exonerating evidence and tainted testimony that police had but never shared with lawyers. “It’s incredibly tragic. This guy went through decades in prison, 25 years on death row for crimes that he did not commit, because the system failed,” his longtime attorney, Stuart Lev, told NBC News. Williams had been working as a carpenter in hopes of starting his own construction business that would give work to freed convicts, Lev said. No arrests were made after the shooting, and police haven’t released further information on a possible motive.Read it at NBC News
PHILADELPHIA, NY
New York Post

NYC cops searching for couple connected to fatal shooting of Bronx man

Police are looking to question a couple in connection to the fatal shooting of a 29-year-old man in the Bronx earlier this week, cops said Wednesday. Terrence Williams was walking with a friend in Van Nest just after 9 p.m. Monday when he and the unidentified pair — a man and woman in their 20s — got into an argument, cops said. The man pulled out a gun and shot Williams in the chest before he and his gal pal ran off. Williams was found near the corner of Melville Street and Van Nest Avenue. He was rushed to Jacobi Medical Center but could not be saved. Cops released surveillance photos of the couple from inside what appears to be a deli and asked for the public’s help to identify them. The man can be seen wearing a green hoodie under a black jacket, gray jeans, green sneakers, a black face mask and a white hat. His female friend had on a white jacket, black and white pants and red UGG boots.
BRONX, NY
Indy100

Idaho murder suspect asked one question to cops after arrest - and people are worried

Nearly seven weeks after the gruesome murders of four University of Idaho students, an apparent breakthrough has been made. On Friday 30, December police arrested 28-year-old Bryan Christopher Kohberger in Monroe County, Pennsylvania.According to reports, Kohberger was arrested at 3am "without incident" while at his parents' home.The arrest was unexpected as Kohberger has no obvious ties to any of the four victims, Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin.However, preliminary information has painted a concerning picture of the man who is in police custody. Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterAccording to Brian Entin of News...
MOSCOW, ID
TheDailyBeast

Cops Make Grisly Discovery After 2-Year-Old Answers FaceTime Instead of Mom

Concerned co-workers FaceTimed Javonni Jenkins when she didn’t show for work on Wednesday morning, but it was Jenkins’ 2-year-old son who picked up, and he appeared to be alone. This sent Jenkins’ colleagues scrambling to her Chicago apartment, where they met with police to bust in and conduct a welfare check. Responding officers were met with a grisly scene, however, as both Jenkins, 27, and her father, 79-year-old Curtis Hardman, had been shot dead. “We came a little too late,” Nicole Worth, a co-worker, told the Chicago Sun-Times. “We saved the baby. That’s all we could do.” Cops said Jenkins’ son was uninjured and oblivious to the horror—playing with toys while his mom's co-workers were on FaceTime with him. Cops have not made an arrest in connection to the two deaths. Jenkins, a beloved medical assistant at Holy Cross Hospital in Chicago, “loved being a mother,” her sister, Angela Brooks, told the Sun-Times. “She was a beautiful individual.”Read it at Chicago Sun-Times
CHICAGO, IL
Lootpress

Woman facing up to 90 years in prison for meth, fentanyl charges

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A woman is scheduled to be sentenced on charges relating to delivery of fentanyl and methamphetamine. According to Fayette County Prosecuting Attorney Anthony Ciliberti Jr., on Thursday, December 29, 2022, Samantha J. Cody, 35 years old and formerly of Glen Jean, West Virginia, plead guilty to conspiracy to deliver fentanyl and greater than fifty grams of methamphetamine, and to one count of methamphetamine delivery before Judge Thomas H. Ewing.
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
Law & Crime

Massachusetts Man Sentenced to Prison After Bragging About Getting ‘Two Hits in on the Same Rookie Cop’ Following Jan. 6 Attack

A Massachusetts man who admitted to assaulting a police officer during the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol has been sentenced to more than a year behind bars. Troy Sargent, 38, was part of a crowd of rioters facing off against police on Capitol grounds on Jan. 6, when Donald Trump supporters overwhelmed law enforcement and stormed the building as Congress was certifying Joe Biden’s win in the 2020 presidential election. The breach forced Congress to halt the proceeding as lawmakers and staff either evacuated or sheltered in place for hours.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Law & Crime

‘A Twisted Sense of Punishment’: Maine Mom Who Viciously Beat 3-Year-Old Son to Death Will Spend Decades Behind Bars

A 36-year-old mother in Maine will spend several decades behind bars for the horrific murder of her 3-year-old son. Superior Justice Robert Murray on Tuesday sentenced Jessica Trefethen, also known as Jessica Williams, to 47 years in prison for the depraved indifference murder of young Maddox Williams, authorities confirmed to Law&Crime.
WALDO COUNTY, ME
New York Post

Nikki Secondino grins for cameras after she’s charged with killing her NYC dad, Carlo

The 22-year-old trans daughter charged with killing her father inside the family’s Brooklyn apartment grinned for the cameras Thursday night as she was led out of an NYPD stationhouse. Nikki Secondino was hit with the murder charge and other offenses after police initially believed that her dad, Carlo Secondino, was stabbed to death during an early morning home invasion at their Bensonhurst home. Sources told The Post earlier Thursday that Nikki was suspected of concocting the fake story about the break-in to cover up her own brutal crime. But the tale quickly fell apart and the alleged killer was additionally charged...
BROOKLYN, NY
New York Post

Couple traveled with 8-year-old daughter’s body in trailer ‘to spend more time with her’ 3 months after death

A couple traveled across state lines with the body of their 8-year-old daughter in a U-Haul trailer three months after the girl died because they “wanted to spend more time with her,” cops said. Mandie Miller, 33, and Aleksander Kurmoyarov, 28, were arrested in Mitchell, South Dakota Wednesday when cops learned the pair was towing the girl’s body from Washington State to the Pine Ridge Native American reservation in South Dakota, according to the Mitchell Police Department. Miller told investigators that her adoptive daughter had died on Sept 10 — which conflicted with Kurmoyarov’s account. He said the child died in...
MITCHELL, SD
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
53K+
Followers
115K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy