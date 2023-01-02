ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Falcons practice squad WR faces 5 charges after allegedly fighting with cop, fleeing during DUI stop

By Liz Roscher, Yahoo Sports
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WzjfV_0k199AfL00

Atlanta Falcons practice squad receiver Cameron Batson has been charged with five crimes following a DUI stop that devolved into a fight and a police chase in Atlanta on early Saturday morning.

Via ESPN, the 27-year-old Batson has been charged with assault, battery, aggravated assault against a law enforcement officer when engaged on official duty, removal of weapon from public official and driving-fleeing to elude a police officer.

The whole incident began with an Atlanta Police officer pulling Batson over on suspicion of driving under the influence. According to the police report, Batson had allegedly been speeding and drifting into adjacent lanes. He then reportedly failed the field sobriety test, and when the officer tried to take him into custody, Batson allegedly fought him. The officer fired his weapon during the fight, which didn't hit anyone, but no details were provided to clarify why he chose to fire his weapon.

Batson allegedly managed to escape the officer, get back into his car, and drive away. However, the police report says he didn't make it far, crashing a short distance away and exiting his car to flee on foot. The cops eventually found him hiding somewhere in the area and arrested him. Both Batson and the officer he allegedly fought with were brought to the hospital for injuries sustained during the altercation.

The charges Batson faces carry a combined 20 years in prison if he's found guilty. As of now, he's still employed by the Falcons, who released a statement about the incident on Saturday and haven't said anything since.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Minnesota

Georgia man arrested after stolen vehicle chase ending

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. -- A man suspected of stealing a vehicle in Minnesota was arrested in western Wisconsin following a high-speed pursuit.The Wisconsin State Patrol reports that the man allegedly stole the vehicle at knifepoint.Troopers located the vehicle traveling east on Interstate 94 in the Eau Claire area. A pursuit began, ultimately reaching speeds approaching 120 mph.Officials were able to deflate the vehicle's tires, but the driver then turned off the vehicle's lights, drove onto the other side of the road, into oncoming traffic. Ultimately the driver came to rest on the east side of the Red Cedar River bridge, some 15 miles after officials initially spotted the vehicle.The suspect fled on foot before being taken into custody. He was identified as Martise Terrell Craig, of Lithia Springs, Georgia.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
53K+
Followers
115K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy