Bryan Kohlberger, a 28-year-old criminology PhD student at nearby Washington State University, has been charged with four counts of first-degree murder and one count of burglary.
One of the roommates who survived the quadruple murder of four University of Idaho students came face to face with the masked killer and overheard him telling his victims “I’m going to help you” before stabbing them to death, according to newly-released court documents.Chilling new details about the mass murder came to light on Thursday in Bryan Kohberger’s affidavit, as he appeared in court in Idaho for the first time charged with murder.On 13 November, roommates Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Kernodle’s boyfriend Ethan Chapin were brutally stabbed to death in an off-campus home in Moscow, Idaho....
