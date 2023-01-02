ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 1

Related
disneyfoodblog.com

NEWS: Florida Facing MORE Flight Delays Today

Air travel hasn’t been easy lately. Between weather, staffing issues, and more — we’ve been seeing more delays and cancelations across airports nationwide. Florida has been having a particularly rough go of it lately, and it looks like that isn’t going to change anytime soon. The Federal Aviation Administration has warned Florida flights may not go as planned today — here’s what we know.
FLORIDA STATE
live5news.com

1st baby of 2023 surrendered safely to baby box in Florida

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB/Gray News) – A healthy newborn baby was surrendered anonymously at a Safe Haven Baby Box location in Florida, making it the 23rd baby to be surrendered to a baby box since the organization’s inception in 2017 and the first of 2023. This was the first...
OCALA, FL
wmfe.org

COVID hospitalizations are rising in Central Florida

Florida’s weekly average of COVID-19 hospitalizations doubled between November and January, according to federal data. CDC data show Florida hospitalization numbers rose to a weekly average of 2,200 admissions by the first week of January. Orlando Health reports its numbers have been rising but not at a concerning rate.
FLORIDA STATE
WESH

Central Florida's most searched things on Google in 2022

ORLANDO, Fla. — Related Video Above:A look at today's top headlines, forecast. While the world's top trending search word of the year was Wordle, more fine-tuned data from Google's new Local Year in Search review reveals what Central Florida googled the most in 2022. No surprise, “sand bags" and...
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Florida once again named lightning strike capital of the world

FOUR CORNERS, Fla. — Once again, the state of Florida has taken first place, and the stats show just how active we normally run. Lightning tracking company Vaisala put out their annual report showing Florida as the busiest state in the country for the dangerous phenomenon, showing nearly 110 lightning events per square kilometer.
FLORIDA STATE
Ocala Gazette

FDOT reports to DeSantis on Northern Turnpike Extension effort

The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) received nearly 4,000 public comments, had more than 50,000 visits to its website and hosted 36 well-attended public meetings during its months-long study of a possible Northern Turnpike Extension. The statistics are included in the final report and status of an Alternative Corridor Evaluation...
FLORIDA STATE
iheart.com

Florida News That Impacts You – January 3rd, 2023

Bottom Line: Your daily recap of the biggest news from around the state that impacts you in South Florida. Gas prices continued lower through the weekend. Several new laws took effect on January 1st in Florida. Among them, reforms to Florida’s lobbying policy, 50% toll credits for those who accumulate 35 or more tolls per month, the banning of assignment of benefits for property insurance claims (recently passed in the special legislative session), a new law requiring all apartment landlords to conduct background checks on all employees and a requirement that school librarians train in age-appropriate materials and library resources.
FLORIDA STATE
L. Cane

Several Florida Cities Mentioned in List of the 25 Best Cities to Retire

Photo byJuan Pablo Mascanfroni, UnsplashonUnsplash. Many retirees must choose between a smaller town or a larger city in which to settle down once their career ends. Although smaller towns definitely have a nostalgic appeal, the website the Discoverer has recently argued that larger cities have several things going for them. Specifically, they often give you access to more than one hospital and excellent health care. They also usually offer cultural opportunities, which means you'd have access to museums and performing arts centers. And there is often a large airport for travel.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy