disneyfoodblog.com
NEWS: Florida Facing MORE Flight Delays Today
Air travel hasn’t been easy lately. Between weather, staffing issues, and more — we’ve been seeing more delays and cancelations across airports nationwide. Florida has been having a particularly rough go of it lately, and it looks like that isn’t going to change anytime soon. The Federal Aviation Administration has warned Florida flights may not go as planned today — here’s what we know.
Relocators from the North are Still Moving to Florida's Big Cities, But Some Smaller Cities are Being Called "Boomtowns"
It's probably not a secret that some folks from other parts of the country moved to Florida during the pandemic. As people were able to work from home, they could live somewhere cheaper and warmer, and for many, Florida fit the bill.
Several Florida Cities Mentioned on List of Most "Aggressive" Drivers
Many people used to enjoy driving. When you can sit behind the wheel on an uneventful, monotonous trip on a gorgeous day, the act of driving can actually serve as a stress reliever at times.
live5news.com
1st baby of 2023 surrendered safely to baby box in Florida
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB/Gray News) – A healthy newborn baby was surrendered anonymously at a Safe Haven Baby Box location in Florida, making it the 23rd baby to be surrendered to a baby box since the organization’s inception in 2017 and the first of 2023. This was the first...
wmfe.org
COVID hospitalizations are rising in Central Florida
Florida’s weekly average of COVID-19 hospitalizations doubled between November and January, according to federal data. CDC data show Florida hospitalization numbers rose to a weekly average of 2,200 admissions by the first week of January. Orlando Health reports its numbers have been rising but not at a concerning rate.
WESH
Central Florida's most searched things on Google in 2022
ORLANDO, Fla. — Related Video Above:A look at today's top headlines, forecast. While the world's top trending search word of the year was Wordle, more fine-tuned data from Google's new Local Year in Search review reveals what Central Florida googled the most in 2022. No surprise, “sand bags" and...
WESH
Florida once again named lightning strike capital of the world
FOUR CORNERS, Fla. — Once again, the state of Florida has taken first place, and the stats show just how active we normally run. Lightning tracking company Vaisala put out their annual report showing Florida as the busiest state in the country for the dangerous phenomenon, showing nearly 110 lightning events per square kilometer.
This Is The Best Place To Live In Florida For 2023
For anyone thinking about moving to or around the Sunshine State!
Flights delayed at Florida airports after computer issue
A computer issue is causing delays at airports across Florida, according to officials.
FDOT reports to DeSantis on Northern Turnpike Extension effort
The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) received nearly 4,000 public comments, had more than 50,000 visits to its website and hosted 36 well-attended public meetings during its months-long study of a possible Northern Turnpike Extension. The statistics are included in the final report and status of an Alternative Corridor Evaluation...
iheart.com
Florida News That Impacts You – January 3rd, 2023
Bottom Line: Your daily recap of the biggest news from around the state that impacts you in South Florida. Gas prices continued lower through the weekend. Several new laws took effect on January 1st in Florida. Among them, reforms to Florida’s lobbying policy, 50% toll credits for those who accumulate 35 or more tolls per month, the banning of assignment of benefits for property insurance claims (recently passed in the special legislative session), a new law requiring all apartment landlords to conduct background checks on all employees and a requirement that school librarians train in age-appropriate materials and library resources.
Florida witness watched multiple orb-shaped objects crossing sky
Witness image.Photo byNational UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A Florida witness at Orlando reported watching five gold-colored orbs crossing the sky at about 12:03 a.m. on December 19, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
This Florida County Has The Longest Life Expectancy
Stacker revealed the counties where people live the longest in the Sunshine state.
WESH
Gov. Ron DeSantis rejects 'woke' ideology in inaugural address
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis took the oath of office today, launching his second term and ushering in a new era of Republican power. Florida voters in November put the GOP in full control of the House, Senate and cabinet. “Over the past few years, as so many...
WESH
Central Florida economists give advice on how to prepare for possible recession
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Concerns are building that we’re possibly headed toward a recession. WESH 2 spoke with some people in Central Florida on how they are planning and asked some experts for advice. “Some people are ready and some people aren’t. And if you aren’t, you got...
Several Florida Cities Mentioned in List of the 25 Best Cities to Retire
Photo byJuan Pablo Mascanfroni, UnsplashonUnsplash. Many retirees must choose between a smaller town or a larger city in which to settle down once their career ends. Although smaller towns definitely have a nostalgic appeal, the website the Discoverer has recently argued that larger cities have several things going for them. Specifically, they often give you access to more than one hospital and excellent health care. They also usually offer cultural opportunities, which means you'd have access to museums and performing arts centers. And there is often a large airport for travel.
islandernews.com
New state law requires watercraft operators to be insured and permitted to hit the waters
With the arrival of the new year and starting Sunday, January 1, it will be a little more difficult to rent a boat or jet ski as a new state law goes into effect requiring watercraft renters to carry insurance and obtain a permit before legally hitting the waters. The...
Florida Neighborhoods Are Gentrifying in the Wake of Hurricanes, Study Finds
Florida neighborhoods hit by hurricanes have seen little drop in interest from homebuyers. On the contrary, these communities have tended to gentrify, with the price of homes and the income of buyers rising slightly after a storm, a new study reveals. “Our findings show that the idea that people will...
Marconews.com
Tornado warnings, watches issued for several Florida counties as strong storms move east
Tornado watch issued for Ocala, parts of northeast Florida. 5:00 p.m. ET: The National Weather Service in Jacksonville has issued a tornado watch for Marion, Flagler, Putnam and St. Johns counties until 6 p.m. ET. Tornado watch issued for 4 North Florida counties. 2:30 p.m. ET: A tornado watch has...
FDOT plans for major improvements to one of Seminole Counties’ busiest intersections
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Florida transportation leaders said it has big plans for one of the busiest intersections in Seminole County. It’s all part of the Florida Department of Transportation’s Building a Better I-4 campaign. Channel 9 has learned that the upgrades for this project aren’t happening...
