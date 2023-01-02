Read full article on original website
Missing Skier Found Dead At Resort
A 37-year-old skier was found dead one day after being reported missing.
‘Insane’ video shows what it’s like driving ice-covered mountain pass in Washington
Conditions were “excellent for hockey,” the state said.
This California Resort Has The 'Deepest Snow' In America
Here's where you can find it.
Park Rangers Record First-Ever Moose Sighting in Mount Rainier: LOOK
The largest of the deer family, moose can be found all across the northern forests of North America. Their habitat, however, generally doesn’t include Washington. While some roam the forests of northern states like Idaho, Montana, and Maine, their numbers are far larger in the colder environments of Canada and Alaska.
Man dies in Christmas Day avalanche in Colorado
A 44-year-old man died in an avalanche on Berthoud Pass near the Town of Winter Park, Colorado, on Christmas Day, according to the Grand County Sheriff's Office.
I've been skiing across the Western US for over a decade. I think these 9 ski resorts are the best in the region.
The best ski resorts and mountains to visit in the Western US, including Deer Valley in Utah, Aspen Highlands and Snowmass in Colorado, and more.
Sierra travelers hit the road before major snowfall
NYACK — Drivers on Thursday were hoping to beat the snow through the summit ahead of New Year's Eve weekend."There was fog, there was rain, there was everything," said driver Nichelle Corales.The roads could get worse the coming weekend."The goal was to get on the road early this morning," said Greggory McMillon.McMillon has skiing on the schedule, but in the past, the journey from Sacramento to NorthStar has taken longer than expected."The longest it's been is about seven for us. We're hoping for an hour forty-five today," he said Thursday. "The last thing I want is to get stuck and...
KJCT8
Over one hundred migrants arrive in Key Largo, Florida
New York City says that Colorado is sending migrants their way, but it's not clear how many are going. Son of University of Northern Colorado President killed in avalanche. The President of the University of Northern Colorado says his 22-year-old son was killed after an avalanche buried them both in the Colorado backcountry.
Skiers Get Stuck for Hours on Montana Chair Lift After It Loses Power
What a nightmare this would be.
