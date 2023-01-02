WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep ice hockey team went 1-1 last week to raise its record to 2-5 on the season. On Tuesday, Dec. 27, the Pirates traveled to Mennen Sports Arena in Morris Township to take on Morristown Beard School. The Pirates had a 3-1 second-period lead before the Crimson scored three straight goals in the second and third periods to defeat Seton Hall 4-3. SHP was trailing 1-0 in the second period when senior Rocco Mendoza scored on assists by sophomore Dylan Gibbs and junior Nicholas Schneider with 5:00 left to tie the score at 1-1. Just 35 seconds later, sophomore Andrew Tralongo gave Seton Hall a 2-1 lead on assists by Mendoza and junior Hudson Rocheville. With 1:46 left in the period, Schneider scored on assists by Mendoza and senior Owen Waivada to give the Pirates a 3-1 lead. Morristown Beard scored with 1:05 left in the second period to cut the Pirate lead to 3-2. The Crimson tied the score at 3-3 just 39 seconds into the third period and took a 4-3 lead with 12:39 left. Seton Hall outshot Morristown Beard 66-20.

