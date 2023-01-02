Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Forks Township Fire Department battles New Year’s Day blazeLauren JessopForks Township, PA
Delaware Water Gap: the rich history of the Castle InnLauren JessopDelaware Water Gap, PA
Idaho College Murders Suspect Arrested in PennsylvaniaEveryday EntertainmentAlbrightsville, PA
Local DAR chapter hosts Wreaths Across America event in EastonLauren JessopEaston, PA
Explore the Abandoned Honeymoon Resort Hiding in Pennsylvania's Pocono MountainsTravel MavenTannersville, PA
essexnewsdaily.com
Bloomfield HS wrestling team competes against Caldwell
BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School wrestling team hosted Caldwell on Wednesday, Jan. 4. Caldwell won 58-16. Here are the results:. 106-pound weight class: Carmine Sipper, Caldwell, pinned Matthew Miller 5:13. 113: Dominic Holler, Caldwell, pinned Anthony Lizama 4:58. 120: Solomon Soriente, Caldwell, technical fall over Ahlexa Montalvo...
essexnewsdaily.com
East Orange Campus HS indoor track teams excel at SEC meet
EAST ORANGE, NJ — The East Orange Campus High School boys and girls indoor track-and-field teams gave good efforts at the Super Essex Conference–American Division championships on Friday, Dec. 23, at the Ocean Breeze Athletic Complex in Staten Island, N.Y. The boys took fourth place and the girls...
essexnewsdaily.com
Columbia HS girls hoops team has good showing at Blue and Gold Tournament
MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Columbia High School girls basketball team defeated West Milford 52-47 in overtime in the Blue and Gold Tournament at Pequannock High School on Tuesday, Dec. 27. Shana Desir had 18 points, six rebounds and three assists; Jaime Levi had 10 points and six rebounds;...
essexnewsdaily.com
Bloomfield HS girls hoops defeats Cedar Grove
BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School girls basketball team defeated Cedar Grove 45-34 on Tuesday, Jan. 3, in a Super Essex Conference–Liberty Division game at BHS. The Bengals improved to a 4-3 overall record, 3-1 in the division on the season. Photos Courtesy of Jerry Simon.
essexnewsdaily.com
Columbia HS boys hoops wins four straight games
MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Columbia High School boys basketball team won four straight games to improve to a 5-1 record through Thursday, Dec. 29. The Cougars defeated University High School, of Newark, 85-47 on Tuesday, Dec. 20, and defeated Payne Tech, of Newark, 80-64 on Thursday, Dec. 22.
essexnewsdaily.com
Seton Hall Prep wrestlers impress at Sam Cali invitational
WEST ORANGE, NJ — Last Tuesday and Wednesday, Dec. 27 and 28, the Seton Hall Prep wrestling team participated in the Sam Cali Invitational Battle for the Belt at Fairleigh Dickinson University’s Ferguson Recreation Center in Madison. The team finished in fourth place with 124.5 points. The highlight...
essexnewsdaily.com
Irvington HS girls hoops captures holiday title
IRVINGTON, NJ — The Irvington High School girls basketball team has enjoyed a strong start to the season. The Blue Knights defeated Newark Collegiate Academy 63-52 in the championship game of the Newark Collegiate Panther Holiday Classic on Wednesday, Dec. 28. The Blue Knights improved to 5-0 on the...
essexnewsdaily.com
West Orange HS girls hoops hosts Christmas tourney
WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School girls basketball team hosted the West Orange Christmas Tournament. The WOHS Mountaineers lost to Teaneck High School 50-35 in the first round of the tournament on Tuesday, Dec. 27. Juniors Morgan Baskin and Mya Bushrod each had 8 points, sophomore Kyley Gary-Grayson had 7 points and four rebounds, junior Alexa Chapman had 6 points, and junior Adrienne Taylor-Kamara had 4 points and four rebounds.
essexnewsdaily.com
West Orange HS boys hoops move to 3-3 on the season
WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School boys basketball team hopes to get back to its winning ways. After winning its first three games of the season, the WOHS Mountaineers lost three in a row to move to a 3-3 record through Dec. 28. West Orange defeated...
essexnewsdaily.com
Irvington HS track teams give good efforts at SEC meet
IRVINGTON, NJ — The Irvington High School boys and girls indoor track-and-field teams posted good efforts at the Super Essex Conference–American Division championships on Friday, Dec. 23, at the Ocean Breeze Athletic Complex in Staten Island, N.Y. On the girls side, Nouseline Georges took first place in 9.18...
essexnewsdaily.com
Seton Hall Prep indoor track team wins SEC–American Division meet title
WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep indoor track-and-field team performed very well in two recent meets. The first was the Coaches Hall of Fame Invitational, which was held on Saturday, Dec. 17, at the Armory Track in New York City. The following is a list of the...
essexnewsdaily.com
West Orange HS ice hockey team skates to victories
WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School ice hockey team defeated Morris Catholic 8-3 on Tuesday, Dec. 22, in the Essex Holiday Tournament at Richard J. Codey Arena. Senior Jack Olsen had three goals and two assists, and senior Eitan Nativ had two goals and one assist. Junior Nathan Rubinstein, sophomore Anthony Pondillo and sophomore Dominic Locricchio each had a goal. Seniors Calvin Tranquada and Andrew Raymon each had three assists. Junior Caleb Gattens, freshman Lukas Ahmadi and freshman Tyler Brooks each had one assist. Sophomore goalie Christian Anderton made 25 saves.
essexnewsdaily.com
East Orange Campus HS boys hoops team defeats College Achieve Paterson for first win of season
EAST ORANGE, NJ — After starting 0-5 on the season, the East Orange Campus High School boys basketball team defeated College Achieve Paterson 59-15 on Wednesday, Dec. 28, in the Jingle Bells Jubilee at Paterson Catholic High School. Kaiyri Barkley had 17 points and six rebounds, Gavin Jones had...
essexnewsdaily.com
Verona–Glen Ridge ice hockey team enjoys victories
VERONA/GLEN RIDGE — The Verona–Glen Ridge high school ice hockey team defeated both Madison and West Morris to improve to 3-3-1 on the season. Glen Ridge senior Will Benson had three goals and five assists, GR senior Rowan Brennan had two goals and four assists, GR junior Pyotr Sysak had two goals and two assists, and Verona freshman Thomas Gawley had two goals in the 9-1 win over Madison on Tuesday, Dec. 27. GR seniors Evan Twitchell, Ryan Weissman and Verona senior Andrew Eremita each had one assist. GR senior Eli Gottlieb made 17 saves.
Four area teams ranked in NJWWA poll
Phillipsburg remains the top lehighvalleylive.com team in the second New Jersey Wrestling Writers Association (NJWWA) poll of the season. The Stateliners, coming off a third-place finish at the Bethlehem Holiday Wrestling Classic, stand at No. 10 in the poll (and the No. 3 public school). Warren Hills has moved up...
essexnewsdaily.com
34th annual Ted Jasieniecki Alumni Basketball Game to take place Friday, Jan. 13, at Bloomfield HS
BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The 34th annual Ted Jasieniecki Alumni Basketball Game will take place on Friday, Jan.13, at 7 p.m. at Bloomfield High School. The game features former male and female BHS basketball players. Proceeds benefit the Jasieniecki Scholarship Fund. Since the game and scholarship’s inception, more than $175,000...
essexnewsdaily.com
Seton Hall Prep ice hockey team splits two games
WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep ice hockey team went 1-1 last week to raise its record to 2-5 on the season. On Tuesday, Dec. 27, the Pirates traveled to Mennen Sports Arena in Morris Township to take on Morristown Beard School. The Pirates had a 3-1 second-period lead before the Crimson scored three straight goals in the second and third periods to defeat Seton Hall 4-3. SHP was trailing 1-0 in the second period when senior Rocco Mendoza scored on assists by sophomore Dylan Gibbs and junior Nicholas Schneider with 5:00 left to tie the score at 1-1. Just 35 seconds later, sophomore Andrew Tralongo gave Seton Hall a 2-1 lead on assists by Mendoza and junior Hudson Rocheville. With 1:46 left in the period, Schneider scored on assists by Mendoza and senior Owen Waivada to give the Pirates a 3-1 lead. Morristown Beard scored with 1:05 left in the second period to cut the Pirate lead to 3-2. The Crimson tied the score at 3-3 just 39 seconds into the third period and took a 4-3 lead with 12:39 left. Seton Hall outshot Morristown Beard 66-20.
essexnewsdaily.com
West Orange native Elliot Cadeau commits to Univ. of North Carolina basketball
WEST ORANGE, NJ — West Orange native Elliot Cadeau announced on Wednesday, Dec. 28, that he has accepted a basketball scholarship to the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Cadeau, a junior point guard, attends Link Academy in Branson, Mo. This is his first year at Link Academy;...
essexnewsdaily.com
Yale University women’s hoopster Kiley Capstraw named Ivy League Rookie of the Week for third straight week
WEST ORANGE, NJ — First-year guard Kiley Capstraw, of West Orange, who scored 22 points and shot 8-for-14 in the Yale University women’s basketball team’s only game last week, has been named Ivy League Rookie of the Week for the third week in a row. The league announced the award on Monday, Dec. 26.
essexnewsdaily.com
Madison Ave. School educator in Irvington wins Teacher as Hero Award
IRVINGTON, NJ — Donna Beck, an English and language arts teacher at Madison Avenue Elementary School, has earned the distinction of being recognized by the National Liberty Museum as part of its 16th annual Teacher as Hero Awards, sponsored by State Farm. Beck was presented with this honor in the caring classroom category.
