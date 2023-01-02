Boy missing for months found dead in river, WA cops say. ‘We will never be the same’

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A missing boy has been found dead in a Washington river after he vanished months ago, authorities said.

Lucian Munguia’s skeletal remains were discovered in Yakima River on Thursday, Dec. 29, according to a Dec. 31 news release from the Yakima Police Department.

“Our hearts are forever broken and we will never be the same,” a loved one wrote on a Facebook group dedicated to finding Lucian.

Lucian was last seen at Sarg Hubbard Park in Yakima on Sept. 10, police said.

At the time of his disappearance, police said they determined 4-year-old Lucian left the playground alone and walkedin the directions of multiple bodies of water, including a fast-moving river, a pond and a lake, McClatchy News previously reported. Despite search efforts, Lucian was not found.

After his remains were recovered, police and the coroner’s office were able to determine the remains found in the river belonged to Lucian using dental records, police said. Investigators are still conducting DNA testing.

“Based on the results of the autopsy, there is no indication of criminal acts that led to Lucian’s death,” police said.

Days before Lucian’s remains were found, his mother, Sandra Munguia , took to Facebook to share her sorrow.

“I wish you were here with us spreading joy like you would every day of our lives,” Sandra Munguia wrote. “Christmas isn’t so merry without you.”

Yakima is about 140 miles southeast of Seattle.

