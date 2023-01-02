ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

fox44news.com

Help give distemper-positive dogs a new home

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Humane Society of Central Texas has been informed that it has until January 7 to get four dogs who tested positive for distemper to new homes. The organization said on Wednesday that staff is “working tirelessly” to come up with creative solutions – but is unable to do anything without the help of the community.
WACO, TX
KCEN

South Carolina man missing in Waco, says Waco PD

WACO, Texas — The Waco Police Department is asking for any information on a missing man. Benjamin Stocum was reported to Waco PD as a missing person on Dec. 31, said the department. According to Waco PD, Stocum had lived in Waco until early December of 2022, and was...
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Temple woman dead in Belton crash

BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – A woman is dead in a Belton vehicle accident, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. Troopers responded at 2:37 p.m. Monday to a multiple vehicle crash on Interstate 14 in Belton, at Mile Marker #301. A 2008 Honda Odyssey passenger van – driven by 67-year-old Teresa Ann Strange, of Temple – was traveling eastbound on Interstate 14 in the right lane.
BELTON, TX
WacoTrib.com

Dr Pepper Museum getting tile roof, 70 years after tornado wrecked original

Leaders of the Dr Pepper Museum are making good on a decades-old promise to return the roof of the landmark building to its original appearance. Workers from Talbert Construction of China Spring this week are installing red Mediterranean-style tile atop the building, replacing a 1990s vintage composite roof. The building...
WACO, TX
KCEN

Solar Cooking: The future of food preparation?

TEMPLE, Texas — Matt West has been cooking with the sun since the early days of the internet. He said he was inspired when he was a little boy and saw someone cook a hot dog with solar power for the first time. He was captivated by the idea.
TEMPLE, TX
KLTV

Inmate given $1.3M in bonds after escaping transport van in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Killeen man accused of escaping a jail transport van in Tyler on Tuesday was given multiple new bond amounts for new charges against him. Timothy Chappelle, 41, is said to have kicked the window out of a Smith County Sheriff’s Office van while the vehicle was stopped at a red light on Gentry Parkway in Tyler. Chappelle is also accused of breaking into two houses, one of which was occupied, before being apprehended. He has since been charged with escape while arrested/confined and two counts of burglary of a habitation.
TYLER, TX
KTRE

Central Texas homeowner shoots home intruder, sheriff says

BOSQUE COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - William Strauser, of Valley Mills, was booked into the Bosque County Jail on charges of attempted burglary of a habitation, criminal mischief, and criminal trespass after Strauser was shot by a local homeowner, Sheriff Trace Hendricks said. At approximately 6:50 p.m. on Jan. 3, Bosque...
BOSQUE COUNTY, TX
fox44news.com

Nine people file for Waco District Four appointment

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Nine people in Waco have submitted applications for the unexpired City Council District Four vacant seat. The filing period for the Council seat closed on Tuesday. The Waco City Council will interview the applicants at a Special City Council meeting on January 10, starting at 8:30 a.m., in the Waco Convention Center’s Bosque Theater.
WACO, TX
KCEN

Deputies: Bosque County homeowner shoots intruder in leg

BOSQUE COUNTY, Texas — A Valley Mills man was arrested Tuesday after a homeowner shot him during an attempted burglary in Bosque County, according to the Bosque County Sheriff's Office (BSCO). A little before 7 p.m., deputies were called out to a home on County Road 3505. There, they...
BOSQUE COUNTY, TX
KCEN

KCEN

