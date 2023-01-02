Washington alumni Logan Hansen and John Flannery will be performing at Lebowski’s on Saturday night as part of a fundraiser for Hansen’s senior capstone project at Millikin University. Hansen spoke with KCII News about why they decided to have the fundraiser here in Washington, “We’ve got a lot of friends and family in town who have seen us perform, me and John, separately and together, and I thought this would be a good chance for us to come back together again and show a little bit about what we do.” The event begins at 7:30 pm with tickets priced at fifteen dollars. The show will run for an hour and a half and will feature some newly composed arrangements. To hear more about Hansen’s film and the upcoming fundraiser, tune into KCII to listen to The Halcyon House Washington Page on Friday for the full interview with Logan Hansen.

WASHINGTON, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO