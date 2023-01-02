Read full article on original website
Related
At Least 10 Additional Sonic Drive-In Locations Planned for Iowa
2023 marks the 60th year of the restaurant chain that would become Sonic and its resurgence in Iowa is on its way. If you've lived in eastern Iowa for more than a decade, you undoubtedly remember there were a number of Sonic Drive-In locations in Cedar Rapids, Waterloo, and Coralville. According to the Gazette, those all closed in late 2011.
kciiradio.com
Todd E. Fitzsenry
Funeral services for 59-year-old Todd E. Fitzsenry of Kalona will be Monday, January 9th at 2p.m. at the St. Paul Lutheran Church in Schaller, Iowa. A visitation will be held Saturday, January 7th from 2-5p.m. at the Peterseim Funeral Home in Kalona. A visitation will also be held Sunday, January 8th from 4-6p.m. at the St. Paul Lutheran Church in Schaller. A memorial fund has been established for the Richmond Am-Vets Post 107. The Beatty-Peterseim Funeral Home in Kalona are assisting with arrangements.
kciiradio.com
Halcyon House Washington Page with Don Pfeiffer
On today’s program, we are talking with Don Pfeiffer with the Washington Optimist Club about the club’s year in review.
kmaland.com
Iowa News Headlines Wednesday, January 4th, 2023
(Burlington) -- The 400 union workers who've been on strike at the C-N-H plant in Burlington will be voting on a contract offer soon. The United Auto Workers describes the proposal as the company's "upgraded last, best and final offer." The strike at the plant, which makes Case I-H and New Holland equipment, has entered its eighth month. This is the first time the U-A-W has brought an offer up for a vote, but the union isn't saying whether it recommends the contract offer be ratified. Striking workers have been seeking better pay and health care benefits as well as more flexibility in scheduling time off.
kciiradio.com
Richard Arnold “Arnie” Leet
Celebration of life services for 77-year-old Richard Arnold “Arnie” Leet, of Washington will be held at 1:30 p.m. Friday, January 6, 2023, at the Marion Avenue Baptist Church. Family will receive friends from 12:30 p.m. until 1:30 p.m. Friday, January 6, 2023. Interment will take place at the West Chester Cemetery in West Chester, Iowa. The family requests no flowers. Memorials have been established for the Marion Avenue Baptist Church.
kciiradio.com
Kalona, Wellman, & West Chester Awarded WCRF City Grants
On December 27, the Washington County Riverboat Foundation announced their 2022 4th quarter city grants through its Municipal Grant program. Kalona, Wellman, and West Chester were three of the eight cities in southeast Iowa benefiting from the program. Kalona was awarded $51,811.72, Wellman will receive $30,396.21, and West Chester was...
kciiradio.com
Logan Hansen Fundraiser Returning Local Artists
Washington alumni Logan Hansen and John Flannery will be performing at Lebowski’s on Saturday night as part of a fundraiser for Hansen’s senior capstone project at Millikin University. Hansen spoke with KCII News about why they decided to have the fundraiser here in Washington, “We’ve got a lot of friends and family in town who have seen us perform, me and John, separately and together, and I thought this would be a good chance for us to come back together again and show a little bit about what we do.” The event begins at 7:30 pm with tickets priced at fifteen dollars. The show will run for an hour and a half and will feature some newly composed arrangements. To hear more about Hansen’s film and the upcoming fundraiser, tune into KCII to listen to The Halcyon House Washington Page on Friday for the full interview with Logan Hansen.
kciiradio.com
Washington City Council Sell Lot 3 of Business Park
At the Washington City Council meeting Tuesday, a purchase agreement was approved by the council for the sale of Lot 3 of the Washington Business Park Subdivision Phase 1. Councilperson Millie Youngquist and Mayor Rosien state, “I would make the motion that we approve the resolution. Thank you, Millie, for your motion.” Kyle Llewellyn worked with the Washington Economic Development Group on the sale discussion and the final agreement that was arranged. The lot was sold for $23,700 and will be home to a semi truck maintenance shop. Phase I of the Washington Business Park is located adjacent to Iowa Highway 1 in southwest Washington.
kciiradio.com
Halcyon House Washington Page with Nick Pacha
On today’s program, we are talking with the City of Washington Park and Recreation Director, Nick Pacha, about the Parks and Recreation Department’s year in review.
kciiradio.com
Halycon House Washington Page with Officer Mia Brdecka
On today’s program, we are talking with new Washington Police Officer Mia Brdecka, about joining the Police Force.
Beloved Cedar Valley Business Owner Passes Away
Hurts Donut in Cedar Falls quickly became a local favorite in the Cedar Valley. Between their fun, unique donut styles and flavors, friendly customer service, and easily accessed location on Main Street, folks all over the area came to their storefront to purchase their delicious sweet treats. As the business...
kciiradio.com
City of Washington Country Club View Update
Washington’s newest subdivision, Country Club View is a 31-lot subdivision inside the City Limits and is open to all builders. Located in the southern part of Washington near the Washington Golf & Country Club and Washington High School. Of the original 31 lots, fifteen are still available. Washington Economic Development Group Executive Director, Mary Audia spoke with KCII about how that project is progressing and where to find more information, she states,“Country Club View, that’s going really strong right now here in Washington, we just did a ribbon cutting for that this past fall. So some exciting stuff there, and it is listed on the Elliott Realty website.” Country Club View offers city water, city sewer, natural gas/electric, paved streets, sidewalks, and streetlights. You can find a link for more information about Country Club view and available spaces with this story at KCIIradio.com.
Case New Holland: ‘Last, best & final offer’ to strikers
After eight months on the picket lines, the end of the strike may be in sight for members of UAW Locals 180 and 807 in their strike against Case New Holland Industrial in Burlington. According to a press release from the United Auto Workers’ website, CNHI has presented “an upgraded last, best and final offer. […]
kciiradio.com
Job Fair Coming To Mount Pleasant
IowaWorks will hold their Hire Talent Tuesdays Job Fair on Tuesday, January 10 at the Iowa Army National Guard Armory, 1010 South Walnut Street in Mount Pleasant. Job-seekers can speak with representatives from over 40 businesses from 9 a.m. until noon. Employers and training providers from Tyson Foods, HyVee, and...
kciiradio.com
Gish to Lead Victim Services at Iowa Attorney General’s Office
On Friday, Iowa Attorney General-elect Brenna Bird announced the hiring of Washington County Attorney John Gish as Assistant Attorney General for Victim Services. Gish will lead the office that administers funding, training, advocacy, outreach, and coordination of victim services and victim support throughout Iowa. In a press release, Gish states, “I am honored to have this opportunity to bring my fight for crime victims to the state level. As Washington County Attorney, I made it the office’s mission to focus on victims when considering what is just. I will bring that same passion to the Iowa Attorney General’s Office to ensure everything the Victim Services office is doing does the most for survivors of crime.” Gish’s last day in office has not been announced. The Washington County Board of Supervisors will have to decide whether to appoint a replacement county attorney or set a special election.
kciiradio.com
New Wayland Police Chief Settling In
Doug McIntyre began his role as the new Wayland Police Chief in December. Now with one month under his belt, he is excited to continue serving his community. Originally from Wayland, McIntyre studied criminal justice before spending 10 years working with at-risk youth at the Christamore Family Treatment Center in Mount Pleasant. More recently, he was a correction officer for the Henry County Sheriff’s Office.
Resident bleeds to death at care facility that has a history of violations
An Iowa nursing home where a woman bled to death two weeks after moving into the facility is facing possible fines from the federal government. The Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals has cited Mount Pleasant’s Arbor Court care facility with failing to respond to an internal, electronic warning that pertained to two drugs administered […] The post Resident bleeds to death at care facility that has a history of violations appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
kciiradio.com
Participate in The Washington Public Library’s Build a Snowman Program
The Washington Public Library is having a winter reading challenge for families and readers of all ages. Parents are invited to register their families at the Children’s Desk to obtain a bag containing all of the parts needed to make a snowman. For every hour a family reads together, a family member can build their snowman on the bulletin board located in the Children’s area. The snowmen should be completed by February 17th. Families that complete the program will have a book added to the library’s collection in their honor. You can contact the Children’s desk with any questions.
kciiradio.com
Jefferson County Conservation’s Owl Prowl Today
Jefferson County Conservation hosts their Owl Prowl Tonight, providing a unique opportunity to hear or even catch a glimpse of the birds as they pair up this month. Beginning at 6 p.m. the group will meet at the Jefferson County Park Nature Center at 2003 Libertyville Road in Fairfield. Participants have the opportunity to learn and practice different owl calls, before heading into the woods for a short hike. Warm clothing is recommended, and children must be accompanied by an adult.
'Last, best and final offer' given to UAW from CNH Industrial
After precisely eight months on strike and continued bargaining, Case New Holland Industrial has put forth their "upgraded last, best, and final offer," to striking employees. The United Auto Workers' Bargaining Committee is bringing the offer to the members of Burlington-based Local 807 for a vote. More than 400 Case...
Comments / 0