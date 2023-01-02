Read full article on original website
kciiradio.com
Halcyon House Washington Page with Nick Pacha
On today’s program, we are talking with the City of Washington Park and Recreation Director, Nick Pacha, about the Parks and Recreation Department’s year in review.
kciiradio.com
Participate in The Washington Public Library’s Build a Snowman Program
The Washington Public Library is having a winter reading challenge for families and readers of all ages. Parents are invited to register their families at the Children’s Desk to obtain a bag containing all of the parts needed to make a snowman. For every hour a family reads together, a family member can build their snowman on the bulletin board located in the Children’s area. The snowmen should be completed by February 17th. Families that complete the program will have a book added to the library’s collection in their honor. You can contact the Children’s desk with any questions.
kciiradio.com
Todd E. Fitzsenry
Funeral services for 59-year-old Todd E. Fitzsenry of Kalona will be Monday, January 9th at 2p.m. at the St. Paul Lutheran Church in Schaller, Iowa. A visitation will be held Saturday, January 7th from 2-5p.m. at the Peterseim Funeral Home in Kalona. A visitation will also be held Sunday, January 8th from 4-6p.m. at the St. Paul Lutheran Church in Schaller. A memorial fund has been established for the Richmond Am-Vets Post 107. The Beatty-Peterseim Funeral Home in Kalona are assisting with arrangements.
kciiradio.com
Halycon House Washington Page with Officer Mia Brdecka
On today’s program, we are talking with new Washington Police Officer Mia Brdecka, about joining the Police Force.
kciiradio.com
Kalona, Wellman, & West Chester Awarded WCRF City Grants
On December 27, the Washington County Riverboat Foundation announced their 2022 4th quarter city grants through its Municipal Grant program. Kalona, Wellman, and West Chester were three of the eight cities in southeast Iowa benefiting from the program. Kalona was awarded $51,811.72, Wellman will receive $30,396.21, and West Chester was...
kciiradio.com
City of Washington Country Club View Update
Washington’s newest subdivision, Country Club View is a 31-lot subdivision inside the City Limits and is open to all builders. Located in the southern part of Washington near the Washington Golf & Country Club and Washington High School. Of the original 31 lots, fifteen are still available. Washington Economic Development Group Executive Director, Mary Audia spoke with KCII about how that project is progressing and where to find more information, she states,“Country Club View, that’s going really strong right now here in Washington, we just did a ribbon cutting for that this past fall. So some exciting stuff there, and it is listed on the Elliott Realty website.” Country Club View offers city water, city sewer, natural gas/electric, paved streets, sidewalks, and streetlights. You can find a link for more information about Country Club view and available spaces with this story at KCIIradio.com.
kciiradio.com
Washington Public Library Fiber Arts Program Sticks and Strings
The Washington Public Library has its next installment of the Fiber Arts Program on Friday at Noon. Sticks and Strings, join with your knitting, crocheting, cross stitching, quilting, projects, etc., for a relaxing hour of fiber arts. Library Director Cary Ann Siegfried spoke with KCII news about the upcoming Fiber Arts February program that they are excited to share. She states, “Well, we are really excited about Fiber Arts February. That has been kind of an annual celebration during the month of February, where we’ve had a lot of different fiber arts programs. We were able to get a grant to really be able to expand our fiber arts February programming. We’re having all sorts of wonderful people come in and share their talents and skills with us, so we are really excited about February. I think it’s going to be a really special month.” You can find a link to the Washington Public Libraries event calendar with this news story at KCIIradio.com.
kciiradio.com
JJ NICHTING COMPANY IN TOUCH WITH SOUTHEAST IOWA WITH AIDEN LYONS
On today’s program, we’re talking with Aiden Lyons, a senior at Fairfield High School, about his experience and family history in the field of aviation.
KCRG.com
Two eastern Iowa cities get perfect score on national LGBTQ inclusion evaluation
A fire destroyed a garage in Cedar Rapids early Wednesday morning. GOP leaders to try to find new House Speaker after historic defeat. GOP leaders in the House are set to return to try and find a new Speaker after a historic defeat. Manchester hospital introduces new therapy dog. Updated:...
kciiradio.com
Jefferson County Conservation’s Owl Prowl Today
Jefferson County Conservation hosts their Owl Prowl Tonight, providing a unique opportunity to hear or even catch a glimpse of the birds as they pair up this month. Beginning at 6 p.m. the group will meet at the Jefferson County Park Nature Center at 2003 Libertyville Road in Fairfield. Participants have the opportunity to learn and practice different owl calls, before heading into the woods for a short hike. Warm clothing is recommended, and children must be accompanied by an adult.
kciiradio.com
Richard Arnold “Arnie” Leet
Celebration of life services for 77-year-old Richard Arnold “Arnie” Leet, of Washington will be held at 1:30 p.m. Friday, January 6, 2023, at the Marion Avenue Baptist Church. Family will receive friends from 12:30 p.m. until 1:30 p.m. Friday, January 6, 2023. Interment will take place at the West Chester Cemetery in West Chester, Iowa. The family requests no flowers. Memorials have been established for the Marion Avenue Baptist Church.
At Least 10 Additional Sonic Drive-In Locations Planned for Iowa
2023 marks the 60th year of the restaurant chain that would become Sonic and its resurgence in Iowa is on its way. If you've lived in eastern Iowa for more than a decade, you undoubtedly remember there were a number of Sonic Drive-In locations in Cedar Rapids, Waterloo, and Coralville. According to the Gazette, those all closed in late 2011.
kmaland.com
Iowa News Headlines Wednesday, January 4th, 2023
(Burlington) -- The 400 union workers who've been on strike at the C-N-H plant in Burlington will be voting on a contract offer soon. The United Auto Workers describes the proposal as the company's "upgraded last, best and final offer." The strike at the plant, which makes Case I-H and New Holland equipment, has entered its eighth month. This is the first time the U-A-W has brought an offer up for a vote, but the union isn't saying whether it recommends the contract offer be ratified. Striking workers have been seeking better pay and health care benefits as well as more flexibility in scheduling time off.
Meet the Iowa Woman Who’s in the New Season of ‘The Bachelor’
If you follow the Bachelor franchise you probably have already seen who the 30 women are on the upcoming season of 'The Bachelor'. Plenty of people, including the popular Reality Steve, figured out the women on the show earlier when filming started. But now ABC has released their official list of the women and one of them is from Iowa!
kciiradio.com
The Washington County Board of Supervisors Chair and Vice Chair for 2023
The Washington County Board of Supervisors met in regular session Tuesday. The first item on the agenda was the appointment of the 2023 Board of Supervisors Chairperson and Vice-Chairperson. Supervisors Stan Stoops and Richard Young state, “Well, Bob is the Vice Chair, so I’m going to nominate Bob. I’m going to call for a vote for Bob as Chairman of The Board of Supervisors for 2023.” Supervisor Seward was appointed Vice Chair, then decided not to accept the position of Vice Chair at the end of the meeting, stating that he had a full slate of commitments. The new Vice-Chair will be decided at the next Board of Supervisors meeting.
kciiradio.com
Logan Hansen Fundraiser Returning Local Artists
Washington alumni Logan Hansen and John Flannery will be performing at Lebowski’s on Saturday night as part of a fundraiser for Hansen’s senior capstone project at Millikin University. Hansen spoke with KCII News about why they decided to have the fundraiser here in Washington, “We’ve got a lot of friends and family in town who have seen us perform, me and John, separately and together, and I thought this would be a good chance for us to come back together again and show a little bit about what we do.” The event begins at 7:30 pm with tickets priced at fifteen dollars. The show will run for an hour and a half and will feature some newly composed arrangements. To hear more about Hansen’s film and the upcoming fundraiser, tune into KCII to listen to The Halcyon House Washington Page on Friday for the full interview with Logan Hansen.
cbs2iowa.com
Homeless persons' remembrance day memorial in Cedar Rapids Wednesday evening
The Cedar Rapids Civil Rights Commission and Willis Dady hosted a homeless persons’ remembrance day memorial Wednesday, in honor of the nearly 30 lives lost within the homeless community. The memorial ran from 5:30 p.m. until 8 p.m. Wednesday evening at Willis Dady Works, located at 800 1st Ave...
kciiradio.com
Kalona Public Library January Events
The Kalona Public Library is coming off of a year that saw their highest circulation numbers, along with record-breaking participation in their summer reading program. They hope to continue that success with a variety of events open to the public in January. Two book clubs will meet in the library...
KBUR
Washington, Iowa man arrested for DUI, reckless driving
Mount Pleasant, IA- The Henry County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of a Washington, Iowa man for DUI and Reckless Driving. According to a news release on Sunday, January 1st, at about 12:32 AM the Henry County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a wrong-way driver going eastbound on the westbound lanes of Highway 34 near mile marker 229.
kciiradio.com
Gish to Lead Victim Services at Iowa Attorney General’s Office
On Friday, Iowa Attorney General-elect Brenna Bird announced the hiring of Washington County Attorney John Gish as Assistant Attorney General for Victim Services. Gish will lead the office that administers funding, training, advocacy, outreach, and coordination of victim services and victim support throughout Iowa. In a press release, Gish states, “I am honored to have this opportunity to bring my fight for crime victims to the state level. As Washington County Attorney, I made it the office’s mission to focus on victims when considering what is just. I will bring that same passion to the Iowa Attorney General’s Office to ensure everything the Victim Services office is doing does the most for survivors of crime.” Gish’s last day in office has not been announced. The Washington County Board of Supervisors will have to decide whether to appoint a replacement county attorney or set a special election.
