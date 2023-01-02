Indiana Women's Basketball Drops Two Spots in Week 9 Associated Press Poll

After four weeks at No. 4 in the AP Top 25 Poll, the Indiana women's basketball team dropped a couple of spots while three other Big Ten teams are still chasing the Hoosiers and Ohio State tops the conference.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana women's basketball dropped two spots down to No. 6 in the Week 9 Associated Press Top 25 Poll.

This was to be expected as the Hoosiers lost to an unranked Michigan State on Thursday in East Lansing. However, the Hoosiers followed up that defeat with a thrilling overtime victory over Nebraska on New Year's Day at home.

South Carolina, Stanford and Big Ten foe Ohio State still haven't budged while 19 other teams in the poll shifted this week. Big Ten opponent Maryland is slowly gaining on Indiana moving up three spots to No. 13 while Michigan stayed put at No. 14.

Meanwhile Iowa snapped a 6-game winning streak when it lost to an unranked Illinois in Champaign on New Year's Day. The loss is the fourth this season for the Hawkeyes, which put them back four spots at No. 16.

Below is the full Week 9 poll complete with season records so far. Indiana's past and future opponents are marked with a '*'.

1. South Carolina (13-0)

2. Stanford (14-1)

3. Ohio State (15-0)*

4. Notre Dame (12-1)

5. UConn (11-2)

6. Indiana (13-1)

7. LSU (14-0)

8. Utah (14-0)

9. Virginia Tech (12-2)

10. NC State (12-2)

11. Iowa State (9-2)

12. UCLA (13-2)

13. Maryland (11-3)*

14. Michigan (12-2)*

15. Arizona (12-1)

16. Iowa (11-4)*

17. Oklahoma (11-1)

18. Oregon (11-3)

19. Duke (13-1)

20. Gonzaga (14-2)

21. Kansas (11-1)

22. North Carolina (9-4)*

23. Baylor (10-3)

24. St. John's (13-0)

25. Creighton (9-4)

