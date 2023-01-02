Normandale Hills aide receives Inclusive Educator Award

A Bloomington elementary school program management aide has received the Intermediate School District 917 Inclusive Educator Award.

Normandale Hills Elementary program management aide Brandy Nutt-O’Connor received the award for her work supporting the inclusion of the unique learners served by the school.

The award was created to honor Inclusive Schools Week, which highlights and celebrates the progress schools make to implement inclusive practices and ensure high-quality education for an increasingly diverse student population.

Nutt-O’Connor will be honored during the Jan. 10 ISD 917 school board meeting.

ISD 917 provides special education, career and technical education and alternative education for students in nine southeast metro school districts, including Bloomington Public Schools.