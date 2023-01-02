ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, MN

Normandale Hills aide receives Inclusive Educator Award

By Mike Hanks Community Editor
Sun Current
Sun Current
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48E0kQ_0k197zb800

A Bloomington elementary school program management aide has received the Intermediate School District 917 Inclusive Educator Award.

Normandale Hills Elementary program management aide Brandy Nutt-O’Connor received the award for her work supporting the inclusion of the unique learners served by the school.

The award was created to honor Inclusive Schools Week, which highlights and celebrates the progress schools make to implement inclusive practices and ensure high-quality education for an increasingly diverse student population.

Nutt-O’Connor will be honored during the Jan. 10 ISD 917 school board meeting.

ISD 917 provides special education, career and technical education and alternative education for students in nine southeast metro school districts, including Bloomington Public Schools.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Minnesota Reformer

Surplus gives Legislature a chance to help people with disabilities

The legislative session begins this week, and the state has a $17.6 billon budget surplus. This is a great opportunity to help some of the most needy by improving services that will make their lives easier. Yes, there will be a lot of groups asking for money, but those living with disabilities — and the […] The post Surplus gives Legislature a chance to help people with disabilities appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNESOTA STATE
ccxmedia.org

Golden Valley Pastor Partially Paralyzed After Icy Fall

A Golden Valley church pastor is attempting to recover from a devastating accident that left him partially paralyzed. Pastor David Kent of Christian Life Center in Golden Valley and Brooklyn Park slipped and fell on icy pavement on Dec. 16. “We have a small hill that comes into our [Golden...
GOLDEN VALLEY, MN
Kat Kountry 105

Really? Is This Minnesota College ‘Not Worth Attending’

I can only scroll past those 'sponsored' posts on social media for so long. I saw one that kept popping up on my feed about the 'colleges not worth attending' in every state. After careful consideration, knowing I was about to embark on a journey that was quite possibly going to take up the rest of my afternoon, I clicked and then began to scroll. Luckily I didn't have to scroll long as the Minnesota college on this 'list' came up at #48. Sorry Crown College, you are the college that this website lists as not worth attending.
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

Bloomington family steps up to help the homeless in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - There is an ever-present need to help people without a place to call home, especially on cold winter nights. In the Twin Cities, a Bloomington family has made that their personal mission, especially after the recent closures of several homeless encampments. "They didn’t wake up and...
BLOOMINGTON, MN
hot967.fm

Airlines Offering Waivers For Upcoming MSP Flights

(Minneapolis, MN) — Another winter storm is threatening to cause travel disruptions at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport this week. Several airlines are issuing waivers for passengers with upcoming flights. American and Delta will waive change fees for people scheduled to fly today through January 4th. Meanwhile, Jet Blue, United, and Sun County Airlines have rebooking options available for passengers scheduled to fly today or tomorrow.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
thriftyminnesota.com

Minnesota Brick Convention

The Minnesota Brick Convention is coming to the Eagan Civic Arena, April 14-15! Almost everyone at some point has made something with LEGO®. Some of you might still recall wonderful childhood memories for yourself or maybe your kids. There is also a group of people that continue to collect...
EAGAN, MN
ccxmedia.org

Nadia’s Jamaican Kitchen Opens in Brooklyn Park

Roughly 2,000 miles separate Minnesota from the Caribbean nation of Jamaica. But the good news is that if you want to try the food from that area, you don’t have to travel far. “Seeing my dream come alive, I can’t explain it,” said Nadia Wotrang-Brown. “I just have to...
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
mprnews.org

'Boys in Blue' shows aftermath of George Floyd on North High School football team

A new documentary series is putting a national spotlight on a Minneapolis football team. The series “Boys in Blue,” premieres on Friday, Jan. 6 on Showtime. The series follows the North High School football team during the 2021 season. Charles Adams III is coach of the Polars and he’s featured prominently in the documentary. MPR News host Cathy Wurzer spoke with him about the team.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MinnPost

It was a night like any other: A victim-oriented approach to crime in Minneapolis

It was a night like any other. I was snoozing away at seven months pregnant as my spouse sat on the couch. Suddenly I was awoken as he raced through the house. “My car was just stolen” he shouted in a panic. It was a night like any other. I was awake feeding my one-month-old son, as my spouse delivered pizza to help us make ends meet. I get a call – he had just been robbed and threatened with a gun. It was a night like any other. Or maybe, it wasn’t. Perhaps the chorus of frustration over increasing crime in Minneapolis that I had been hearing since we relocated here had merit. Either way, my husband and I continue to experience mental health impacts from those nights.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Chicago Parents

Midwest Winter Festivals Worth the Trip

Feb. 1-5 Featuring the U.S. National Snow Sculpting Championship, bonfires on the beach and live entertainment, Lake Geneva’s Winterfest is an exceptional way to embrace the season. Fifteen teams compete to build beautiful creations out of snow and ice. Music, concessions and character visits brighten the vibe and kids can play in the Snow Zone.
LAKE GENEVA, WI
Sun Current

Sun Current

Edina, MN
290
Followers
569
Post
18K+
Views
ABOUT

Sun Current serves the Edina, Bloomington & Richfield communities. Published Thursdays by APG of East Central Minnesota since 1970. 24/7 local coverage found online at current.mnsun.com

 https://www.hometownsource.com/sun_current/

Comments / 0

Community Policy