Report: EC ranks 76th in amount residents spend on bills

When it comes to the 150 most expensive towns and cities in North Carolina to pay monthly bills, Elizabeth City ranks just above the middle.

That’s according to a new report by doxo, a consumer financial health company located in Bellevue, Washington.

Elizabeth City residents spend an average of $1,695 per month on bills, ranking it the 76th most expensive city in the state. That’s 7.4% below the state average of $1,829 and 15.4% below the national average of $2,003, according to the report.

Doxo’s 2022 report, titled “U.S. Utilities Market Size and Household Spending Report”, factored data from 8 million bill-paying consumers across 97% of the nation’s zip codes and from all income brackets to determine average household expenses for the 10 most common bills, states the report’s methodology. Examples of the 10 common bills include mortgage or rent payments, utility bills, car loan payments and cell phone bills.

The report also considered the different ways consumers pay their bills, to include credit and debit cards and bank drafts.

The average monthly Elizabeth City utilities bill is $267, compared to the national average of $328. The average mortgage payment is $1,203, compared to $1,368 nationally. Rent payments average $909 in Elizabeth City, while the national average is $1,129.

The report also cites the city of Elizabeth City, Eastern Radiologists and Sentara Healthcare among the common recipients of residents’ bill payments.

Doxo’s report includes similar information for the town of Edenton, where the average bill total is $1,667 per month. That’s 8.9% lower than the state average and lower than 16.8% nationally.

The average utilities payment in Edenton is $271, according to the report. The average mortgage payment is $999, while the average rent payment is $822. Listed among the common recipients of Edenton residents’ bill payments are Eastern Radiologists, Carolina East Physicians and Xtream Mediacom.

The report does not include information for the town of Hertford.

Earning the report’s number one spot, or most expensive for bill payments, is Cary, which is located just west of Raleigh. Cary residents pay $2,701 in average monthly bills. That’s 47.6% more than the state average and 34.9% more than the national average. While the average monthly utilities bill in Cary is $194, the average mortgage payment is $1,814. Renters pay an average of $1,255 per month.

Garnering the report’s 150th ranking was the town of Maxton, which is located between Laurinburg and Lumberton. Maxton residents pay a monthly average of $1,025 in bills. While monthly utility bills average $358, Maxton homeowners spend an average of $768 on mortgage payments and renters spend an average of $612.

Americans spend about $399 billion a year on utility bills, the report states.