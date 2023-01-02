Read full article on original website
Washington City Paper
Now able to sell abortion pill, U.S. pharmacies weigh if they should
Jan 6 (Reuters) - Pharmacies across the United States are weighing whether to sell mifepristone, a pill used in medication abortions, following the Food and Drug Administration's announcement earlier this week that they can now do so.
