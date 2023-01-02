Read full article on original website
lafourchegazette.com
Thibodaux hires Trosclair as new football coach
Thibodaux High School has a new head football coach. He’s a Thibodaux native who said he’s happy to come back home. The school announced today that Drey Trosclair was hired to replace outgoing coach Chris Dugas, who was relieved from his duties as coach at the end of the 2022 season.
theadvocate.com
Heading home: Plaquemine High coach accepts head football job at Class 5A Thibodaux
It is a homecoming for Drey Trosclair, who is the new head football coach at Class 5A Thibodaux High School. Trosclair, who has served as coach at Ascension Catholic, Liberty and Plaquemine over the past eight years, is a Thibodaux native who played at E.D. White Catholic. “This is a...
houmatimes.com
Line Dancing class available at Thibodaux’s Peltier Park this January
Have you ever wanted to learn how to dance but are not sure where to start? Looking for a fun activity to enjoy with friends or family?. Look no further! The City of Thibodaux Recreation Department is hosting a Line Dance class located at the Peltier Park Recreation Building every Tuesday from January 10, 2023 – May 23, 2023. Participating dancers have the choice between an Advanced Class from 4:00pm – 5:00pm, or a Beginners Class from 5:00pm – 6:00pm– or register for both!
houmatimes.com
Local Cajun dance lessons beginning tomorrow
The Folklife Culture Center is pleased to present Cajun dance lessons!. Starting tomorrow evening, dance instructor Dickie Jackson will be leading a class on three consecutive Fridays in January that will teach local participants traditional Cajun dances, such as the Cajun Waltz and Cajun Jag. “These classes are a really...
NOLA.com
A promising LSU freshman linebacker has reportedly entered the transfer portal
Promising LSU freshman inside linebacker DeMario Tolan entered the NCAA transfer portal Wednesday, according to multiple reports. Tolan had worked his way into the linebacker rotation during the second half of the season, and LSU coach Brian Kelly spoke highly about his future, indicating he would compete for playing time next year.
houmatimes.com
A look at Mayor Tommy Eschete’s career
Mayor Eschete was born in Houma, Louisiana, and moved to Thibodaux with his family at the age of ten. “Although I wasn’t technically born here, I have truly made Thibodaux my home,” Eschete said. He graduated from Nicholls State University in 1980 and soon began his career with the city as City Clerk (now called Council Administrator) in 1983. In this position, Eschete solidified his close working relationship with the City of Thibodaux through his service.
houmatimes.com
The Haven announces date for Spring Gala
The Haven’s annual “Home Is Where the Heart Is” Spring Gala presented by Thibodaux Regional Health System will take place on Saturday, March 25 at the Houma-Terrebonne Civic Center from 6:30 p.m. – 10 p.m. This year’s entertainment will be performed by local band, the Canebreaker’s....
houmatimes.com
Louisiana Retro Con returning this January
On the heels of their debut in Fall of 2022, Louisiana Retro Con is returning to Houma for their second event this January 21, 2023!. Retro Con 2023 is set to host more than 30 vendors from across Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi who will offer a wide variety of gaming products– vintage Legos, comic books, games, VHS tapes, DVDs, and a range of trading cards are just some of the many things that can be found at this event.
houmatimes.com
Congratulations to the Lafourche Parish School District 2022 – 2023 Parish Students of the Year!
At last night’s Lafourche Parish School District monthly school board meeting, the 2022 – 2023 School Students of the Year were recognized, and the 2022 – 2023 Parish Students of the Year were announced. One student from each public school in the parish was selected to represent their respective school as Student of the Year. Each of these students were commended, and awarded for their accomplishments.
This Is Louisiana's Top-Rated Public High School For 2023
Niche released a report of the Pelican State's best public high schools.
houmatimes.com
Luminate Houma announces band for first event of the year
Kick off the New Year with Luminate Houma’s first event of 2023!. Local band No Posers will be performing during the event, located next to Lumiere Blues & Jazz Bistro and Memorial Park in Downtown Houma. No Posers will take the stage on January 14, from 5:30 p.m. – 9:00 p.m., and refreshments will be provided by Lumiere Blues & Jazz Bistro.
houmatimes.com
LSU Ag Center presents Ag Magic!
LSU Ag invites teacher, homeschool groups, and 4-H club leaders to register for a free field trip to AgMagic Baton Rouge! AgMagic is a one-of-a-kind event held at the John M. Parker Coliseum. “Do you think food, clothing, lumber, and other products only come from a store? Come to AgMagic...
LSU Fans May Have Missed This Hilarious Moment at The Citrus Bowl [VIDEO]
Watch as a few LSU players celebrate a touchdown during the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl in Orlando. Rather than just celebrating the more traditional way(s), the players elected to jump on one of the couches Cheez-It set up near the endzone. Not only did the LSU players jump on the huge...
houmatimes.com
From kicking off Carnival season to learning Cajun dance; Here’s what’s happening this weekend!
Cajun dance lessons | January 6 | 6:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. | The Folklife Culture Center– On January 6, 13 and, 20, dance instructor Dickie Jackson will be teaching local participants traditional Cajun dances, such as the Cajun Waltz and Cajun Jag. Dancers of all experience levels are welcome. The cost is only $5 per person each week. Read the complete article here.
225batonrouge.com
Two major BR restauranteurs announced they’re moving on this week
Baton Rouge celebrity chef Jay Ducote has left Guaranty Media after more than three years, according to Guaranty President and CEO Flynn Foster. Ducote, who founded Gov’t Taco in White Star Market in 2018, sold his three limited liability companies, which included the restaurant, his spices and sauces brand and the Bite and Booze brand, to Guaranty Media in September 2019. Ducote and his staff became employees of Guaranty under a new division of the company called Jay Ducote Hospitality Group, with Ducote hosting a prime time radio show.
houmatimes.com
Market at the Marina this Saturday, January 7
Terrebonne General Health System and the Houma Downtown Development Association will host Market at the Marina this Saturday, January 7, from 8 am – 12 pm (rain or shine) on the marina across from Terrebonne General. The outdoor farmers market allows our community to experience local vendors who produce fresh and healthy food and non-food health items. Our goal is to make it easy for the community to meet and engage with these vendors and purchase healthy grocery and pantry items for themselves and their families.
4 Great Steakhouses in Louisiana
If you live in Louisiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Louisiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
theadvocate.com
Louisiana priest collaborates with rapper, Sicka Sin, to create music video
The Rev. Josh Johnson, priest at Sacred Heart of Jesus Church in Baton Rouge, is breaking the mold. Johnson collaborated with his brother, Matt Johnson, known as rapper Sicka Sin, to create a music video at Sacred Heart to connect with the community in Mid City. “In everything I do...
houmatimes.com
Terrebonne Parish Library to host Job Fair
The Terrebonne Parish Library is scheduled to host their annual Job Fair at the Main Library on January 23, 2023 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Visitors can explore educational opportunities, jobs, and careers with partnering businesses and organizations in the community. There will be an opportunity for free professional headshots during the Job Fair from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
houmatimes.com
Synergy Bank Announces Assistant Vice President Appointments
Synergy Bank’s board of directors recently named promotions within bank leadership. Cindy Doiron, Peggy Fazzio, Misty Guidry, Melissa Hutchinson, Matthew Ortego, Katie Portier, Sarah Rhodes, and Wayne Robinson were named Assistant Vice Presidents. The announcement was made by Jerry P. Ledet, Jr., Synergy Bank President. Cindy Doiron, Human Resources...
