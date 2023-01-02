Have you ever wanted to learn how to dance but are not sure where to start? Looking for a fun activity to enjoy with friends or family?. Look no further! The City of Thibodaux Recreation Department is hosting a Line Dance class located at the Peltier Park Recreation Building every Tuesday from January 10, 2023 – May 23, 2023. Participating dancers have the choice between an Advanced Class from 4:00pm – 5:00pm, or a Beginners Class from 5:00pm – 6:00pm– or register for both!

THIBODAUX, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO